Syntiant , the award-winning AI semiconductor start-up providing intelligent voice solutions at the edge, today announced that its Syntiant® NDP100™ and Syntiant® NDP101™ microwatt-power Neural Decision Processors™ (NDPs) are being shipped to customers globally.



Enabling voice as the next generation user interface, Syntiant’s NDPs have been designed into a wide range of battery-powered devices, such as earbuds, laptops, mobile phones and smart speakers, providing always-on deep learning processing for voice and other sensor applications. The company expects the first of these NDP-embedded consumer products to be available in the first half of 2020.

“In less than two years from first funding, we were able to develop, qualify, and now ship an always-on voice solution to OEMs and ODMs that is unparalleled in today’s chip market,” said Kurt Busch, CEO of Syntiant. “We’re the only silicon designed from the ground up to put neural processing into battery-powered devices, powering a more efficient, hands-free voice interface for most any type of device.”

Custom built to run neural workloads, the NDP100 and NDP101 consume less than 140 microwatts, while processing audio events free from a cloud connection, increasing privacy, reliability and responsiveness. Syntiant’s ultra-low-power NDPs are approximately 200x more efficient and deliver 20x the throughput of the typical low-power MCU solution.

“We are quite excited to be using the Syntiant NDP101 to enhance the user experience in our recently announced GT76 gaming laptop,” said Clark Peng, vice president, MSI Products. “The ease of integration and ultra-low-power made it the obvious choice to add always-on voice to our products.”

Syntiant’s neural decision processors support dozens of application-defined audio classifications, such as keyword spotting, wake word detection, speaker identification, audio event and environment classification, as well as sensor analytics. Enhanced touch-free functionality replaces tactile interfaces, such as buttons, switches, dials and screens, supporting entirely new form factors and usage models designed to wake up and respond to speech rather than touch.

Syntiant’s NDPs also come with the Amazon Alexa Voice Service qualified wake-word model, which enables a close-talk built-in Alexa experience to even the most power sensitive battery-powered devices.

The company recently has been named a CES® 2020 Best of Innovation Awards Honoree for its NDP100 semiconductor. Syntiant is demonstrating its chip technology at the Bosch Global booth (LVCC, Central Hall – 12401) during CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

About Syntiant

Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Irvine, Calif., Syntiant Corp. is moving artificial intelligence and machine learning from the cloud to edge devices. Syntiant’s advanced chip solutions merge deep learning with semiconductor design to produce ultra-low-power, high performance, deep neural network processors for always-on applications in battery-powered devices, ranging from hearing aids to smart speakers and mobile phones. The company is backed by some of the world’s strongest strategic investors, including Intel Capital, Microsoft M12, Bosch Ventures and the Amazon Alexa Fund. More information on the company can be found by visiting www.syntiant.com or by following Syntiant on Twitter @Syntiantcorp .

