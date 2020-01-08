REGULATED INFORMATION
INTERIM RESULT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX
Issy les Moulineaux, January 8, 2020
Under the liquidity contract entered into between SODEXO and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2019:
As a reminder:
• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2019 on the liquidity account:
- 30,000 shares
- € 22,605,532.54
- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,824
- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,664
- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 682,969 shares for € 66,482,678.23
- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 832,969 shares for € 81,288,389.86
• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:
- 0 shares
- € 25,000,000.00
The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.
|Buy Side
|Sell Side
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Number of executions
|Number of shares
|Traded volume in EUR
|Total
|1,828
|448,803
|45,383,006.71
|1,946
|443,803
|45,591,422.20
|01/07/2019
|10
|3,000
|308,790.00
|3
|1,000
|103,400.00
|02/07/2019
|-
|-
|-
|12
|4,000
|411,520.00
|03/07/2019
|-
|-
|-
|7
|4,000
|418,440.00
|04/07/2019
|29
|8,750
|911,837.50
|10
|2,500
|261,150.00
|05/07/2019
|10
|5,000
|519,250.00
|24
|5,000
|521,250.00
|08/07/2019
|55
|12,000
|1,211,640.00
|9
|2,000
|202,360.00
|09/07/2019
|20
|8,500
|849,235.00
|55
|10,250
|1,036,787.50
|10/07/2019
|25
|5,000
|506,600.00
|7
|3,500
|357,035.00
|11/07/2019
|23
|5,000
|507,900.00
|11
|2,500
|254,625.00
|12/07/2019
|48
|6,516
|661,960.44
|-
|-
|-
|15/07/2019
|3
|2,500
|253,875.00
|13
|4,500
|458,820.00
|16/07/2019
|19
|5,500
|561,935.00
|49
|4,516
|462,348.08
|17/07/2019
|11
|5,782
|589,879.64
|3
|1,000
|102,650.00
|18/07/2019
|54
|10,468
|1,058,524.16
|23
|7,250
|736,817.50
|19/07/2019
|32
|12,000
|1,220,880.00
|8
|4,500
|459,135.00
|22/07/2019
|30
|4,828
|488,062.52
|15
|3,500
|354,375.00
|23/07/2019
|5
|1,000
|101,500.00
|16
|3,828
|389,805.24
|24/07/2019
|32
|5,000
|510,250.00
|9
|2,000
|205,160.00
|25/07/2019
|8
|1,500
|154,545.00
|17
|4,750
|489,630.00
|26/07/2019
|-
|-
|-
|63
|12,028
|1,261,256.08
|29/07/2019
|-
|-
|-
|33
|4,722
|501,523.62
|30/07/2019
|51
|8,000
|830,320.00
|3
|1,000
|105,000.00
|31/07/2019
|24
|9,500
|986,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|01/08/2019
|15
|2,500
|260,000.00
|9
|2,500
|262,625.00
|02/08/2019
|49
|10,929
|1,130,932.92
|-
|-
|-
|05/08/2019
|15
|2,500
|250,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|06/08/2019
|13
|1,000
|99,000.00
|1
|1,000
|100,000.00
|07/08/2019
|8
|2,000
|199,500.00
|10
|4,000
|400,520.00
|08/08/2019
|4
|1,000
|99,500.00
|2
|2,000
|200,600.00
|09/08/2019
|-
|-
|-
|3
|1,000
|101,000.00
|12/08/2019
|5
|2,000
|200,900.00
|18
|1,000
|101,150.00
|13/08/2019
|11
|2,000
|200,000.00
|7
|2,000
|201,000.00
|14/08/2019
|11
|2,000
|198,500.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/08/2019
|18
|3,000
|297,990.00
|12
|4,000
|399,000.00
|16/08/2019
|-
|-
|-
|6
|1,000
|100,000.00
|19/08/2019
|3
|1,000
|100,500.00
|20
|5,000
|506,300.00
|20/08/2019
|12
|4,000
|405,600.00
|1
|1,000
|102,500.00
|21/08/2019
|-
|-
|-
|9
|4,010
|409,260.60
|22/08/2019
|13
|5,000
|511,900.00
|10
|3,990
|409,972.50
|23/08/2019
|33
|7,000
|714,000.00
|11
|3,000
|309,000.00
|26/08/2019
|72
|6,195
|628,173.00
|12
|4,067
|413,979.93
|27/08/2019
|43
|10,373
|1,049,643.87
|47
|6,430
|651,809.10
|28/08/2019
|16
|6,037
|612,755.50
|44
|8,037
|819,050.67
|29/08/2019
|8
|2,500
|255,375.00
|5
|2,000
|204,700.00
|30/08/2019
|-
|-
|-
|12
|3,186
|328,158.00
|02/09/2019
|-
|-
|-
|38
|11,500
|1,190,135.00
|03/09/2019
|35
|2,000
|207,500.00
|30
|6,814
|708,996.70
|04/09/2019
|-
|-
|-
|36
|7,205
|757,605.75
|05/09/2019
|43
|8,800
|915,112.00
|22
|795
|84,111.00
|06/09/2019
|49
|10,332
|1,042,292.16
|12
|9,832
|994,015.20
|09/09/2019
|33
|6,500
|651,950.00
|29
|3,000
|301,590.00
|10/09/2019
|30
|8,000
|800,240.00 27
|5,000
|501,000.00
|11/09/2019
|3
|1,000
|100,000.00
|11
|3,500
|352,835.00
|12/09/2019
|12
|3,476
|351,945.00
|4
|1,000
|101,950.00
|13/09/2019
|56
|10,224
|1,027,409.76
|28
|5,000
|502,100.00
|16/09/2019
|8
|1,000
|99,880.00
|8
|1,000
|100,800.00
|17/09/2019
|3
|1,000
|99,900.00
|11
|4,000
|403,560.00
|18/09/2019
|17
|4,500
|452,070.00
|-
|-
|-
|19/09/2019
|-
|-
|-
|21
|4,000
|403,280.00
|20/09/2019
|31
|5,226
|523,749.72
|24
|3,726
|374,239.44
|23/09/2019
|40
|7,000
|699,230.00
|3
|1,000
|100,700.00
|24/09/2019
|7
|2,500
|249,725.00
|18
|2,500
|250,725.00
|25/09/2019
|9
|3,000
|297,450.00
|14
|2,000
|198,480.00
|26/09/2019
|2
|1,500
|149,040.00
|37
|8,500
|853,060.00
|27/09/2019
|-
|-
|-
|17
|10,000
|1,023,100.00
|30/09/2019
|-
|-
|-
|17
|2,000
|205,400.00
|01/10/2019
|41
|9,500
|971,660.00
|3
|1,000
|103,800.00
|02/10/2019
|63
|10,000
|989,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|03/10/2019
|47
|10,500
|1,021,860.00
|3
|1,000
|98,060.00
|04/10/2019
|4
|1,000
|96,400.00
|39
|7,500
|733,275.00
|07/10/2019
|24
|6,500
|637,195.00
|-
|-
|-
|08/10/2019
|13
|5,500
|535,425.00
|6
|1,000
|98,180.00
|09/10/2019
|6
|1,000
|97,000.00
|17
|2,000
|194,860.00
|10/10/2019
|18
|6,500
|634,855.00
|-
|-
|-
|11/10/2019
|-
|-
|-
|29
|8,000
|794,560.00
|14/10/2019
|18
|5,000
|489,000.00
|-
|-
|-
|15/10/2019
|28
|12,266
|1,198,142.88
|11
|2,500
|244,950.00
|16/10/2019
|10
|2,598
|251,954.04
|1
|70
|6,848.80
|17/10/2019
|2
|1,902
|184,798.32
|16
|3,696
|361,320.96
|18/10/2019
|21
|10,500
|1,016,190.00
|7
|2,000
|194,620.00
|21/10/2019
|-
|-
|-
|16
|3,000
|294,660.00
|22/10/2019
|8
|5,000
|486,600.00
|-
|-
|-
|23/10/2019
|6
|2,629
|255,486.22
|-
|-
|-
|24/10/2019
|4
|3,217
|312,595.89
|-
|-
|-
|25/10/2019
|2
|1,500
|145,500.00
|18
|4,346
|422,909.26
|28/10/2019
|1
|1,000
|96,800.00
|21
|4,000
|391,600.00
|29/10/2019
|9
|2,000
|196,000.00
|8
|3,000
|295,800.00
|31/10/2019
|3
|1,000
|98,000.00
|11
|2,000
|197,760.00
|01/11/2019
|2
|290
|28,594.00
|10
|2,000
|198,600.00
|04/11/2019
|26
|7,710
|754,577.70
|7
|4,500
|441,945.00
|05/11/2019
|13
|2,000
|196,080.00
|44
|8,422
|836,388.82
|06/11/2019
|11
|4,000
|391,960.00
|27
|5,000
|497,450.00
|07/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|33
|11,078
|1,161,971.42
|08/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|13
|1,750
|185,272.50
|11/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|74
|12,250
|1,297,152.50
|12/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|28
|11,500
|1,219,920.00
|13/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|31
|6,500
|690,495.00
|14/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|42
|11,500
|1,223,830.00
|15/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|30
|5,000
|532,050.00
|18/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|6
|2,500
|267,325.00
|19/11/2019
|25
|5,000
|531,100.00
|-
|-
|-
|20/11/2019
|15
|2,000
|210,760.00
|-
|-
|-
|21/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|16
|3,000
|318,090.00
|25/11/2019
|-
|-
|-
|14
|2,000
|214,960.00
|26/11/2019
|17
|10,100
|1,068,681.00
|4
|1,100
|117,029.00
|27/11/2019
|3
|1,000
|105,500.00
|1
|662
|70,138.90
|28/11/2019
|15
|7,500
|789,150.00
|6
|2,000
|210,900.00
|29/11/2019
|1
|3
|313.50
|1
|59
|6,251.05
|02/12/2019
|29
|4,505
|470,051.70
|4
|1,279
|135,561.21
|03/12/2019
|23
|10,000
|1,038,900.00
|-
|-
|-
|04/12/2019
|29
|5,013
|519,497.19
|16
|6,000
|623,220.00
|05/12/2019
|5
|1,000
|104,000.00
|9
|2,000
|209,860.00
|06/12/2019
|2
|1,000
|104,000.00
|5
|1,000
|105,050.00
|09/12/2019
|30
|9,621
|1,001,353.68
|2
|121
|12,705.00
|10/12/2019
|20
|7,500
|769,275.00
|49
|5,612
|578,036.00
|11/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|60
|12,409
|1,304,682.26
|12/12/2019
|16
|4,000
|416,040.00
|-
|-
|-
|13/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|23
|4,340
|456,264.20
|16/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|46
|9,660
|1,021,158.60
|17/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|12
|2,000
|211,500.00
|18/12/2019
|2
|513
|53,762.40
|30
|2,513
|264,794.81
|20/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|35
|11,000
|1,161,820.00
|27/12/2019
|-
|-
|-
|26
|10,000
|1,062,400.00
About Sodexo
Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.
Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.
Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)
22.0 billion euro in consolidated revenues
470,000 employees
19th largest employer worldwide
67 countries
100 million consumers served daily
15.4 billion euro market capitalization (as of January 7, 2020)
Contacts
|Analysts and Investors
|Corporate Legal Department
| Virginia JEANSON
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56
virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com
| Olivia GUILLAUME
Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90
olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com
