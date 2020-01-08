REGULATED INFORMATION

INTERIM RESULT ON LIQUIDITY CONTRACT WITH KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Issy les Moulineaux, January 8, 2020

Under the liquidity contract entered into between SODEXO and Kepler Cheuvreux, the following resources appeared on the liquidity account on December 31, 2019:

35,000 shares

€ 22,813,948.03

Number of executions on buy side on semester: 1,828

Number of executions on sell side on semester: 1,946

Traded volume on buy side on semester: 448,803 shares for € 45,383,006.71

Traded volume on sell side on semester: 443,803 shares for € 45,591,422.20

------------------------------------------------------------

As a reminder:

• the following resources appeared on the last half year statement on June 30, 2019 on the liquidity account:

- 30,000 shares

- € 22,605,532.54

- Number of executions on buy side on semester: 2,824

- Number of executions on sell side on semester: 3,664

- Traded volume on buy side on semester: 682,969 shares for € 66,482,678.23

- Traded volume on sell side on semester: 832,969 shares for € 81,288,389.86

----------------------------------------------------------

• the following resources appeared on the liquidity account when the activity started:

- 0 shares

- € 25,000,000.00

The liquidity agreement complies with AMF Decision n° 2018-01 dated 2nd July 2018, introducing liquidity agreements on equity securities as permitted market practice.

o0o



Buy Side Sell Side Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Number of executions Number of shares Traded volume in EUR Total 1,828 448,803 45,383,006.71 1,946 443,803 45,591,422.20 01/07/2019 10 3,000 308,790.00 3 1,000 103,400.00 02/07/2019 - - - 12 4,000 411,520.00 03/07/2019 - - - 7 4,000 418,440.00 04/07/2019 29 8,750 911,837.50 10 2,500 261,150.00 05/07/2019 10 5,000 519,250.00 24 5,000 521,250.00 08/07/2019 55 12,000 1,211,640.00 9 2,000 202,360.00 09/07/2019 20 8,500 849,235.00 55 10,250 1,036,787.50 10/07/2019 25 5,000 506,600.00 7 3,500 357,035.00 11/07/2019 23 5,000 507,900.00 11 2,500 254,625.00 12/07/2019 48 6,516 661,960.44 - - - 15/07/2019 3 2,500 253,875.00 13 4,500 458,820.00 16/07/2019 19 5,500 561,935.00 49 4,516 462,348.08 17/07/2019 11 5,782 589,879.64 3 1,000 102,650.00 18/07/2019 54 10,468 1,058,524.16 23 7,250 736,817.50 19/07/2019 32 12,000 1,220,880.00 8 4,500 459,135.00 22/07/2019 30 4,828 488,062.52 15 3,500 354,375.00 23/07/2019 5 1,000 101,500.00 16 3,828 389,805.24 24/07/2019 32 5,000 510,250.00 9 2,000 205,160.00 25/07/2019 8 1,500 154,545.00 17 4,750 489,630.00 26/07/2019 - - - 63 12,028 1,261,256.08 29/07/2019 - - - 33 4,722 501,523.62 30/07/2019 51 8,000 830,320.00 3 1,000 105,000.00 31/07/2019 24 9,500 986,100.00 - - - 01/08/2019 15 2,500 260,000.00 9 2,500 262,625.00 02/08/2019 49 10,929 1,130,932.92 - - - 05/08/2019 15 2,500 250,100.00 - - - 06/08/2019 13 1,000 99,000.00 1 1,000 100,000.00 07/08/2019 8 2,000 199,500.00 10 4,000 400,520.00 08/08/2019 4 1,000 99,500.00 2 2,000 200,600.00 09/08/2019 - - - 3 1,000 101,000.00 12/08/2019 5 2,000 200,900.00 18 1,000 101,150.00 13/08/2019 11 2,000 200,000.00 7 2,000 201,000.00 14/08/2019 11 2,000 198,500.00 - - - 15/08/2019 18 3,000 297,990.00 12 4,000 399,000.00 16/08/2019 - - - 6 1,000 100,000.00 19/08/2019 3 1,000 100,500.00 20 5,000 506,300.00 20/08/2019 12 4,000 405,600.00 1 1,000 102,500.00 21/08/2019 - - - 9 4,010 409,260.60 22/08/2019 13 5,000 511,900.00 10 3,990 409,972.50 23/08/2019 33 7,000 714,000.00 11 3,000 309,000.00 26/08/2019 72 6,195 628,173.00 12 4,067 413,979.93 27/08/2019 43 10,373 1,049,643.87 47 6,430 651,809.10 28/08/2019 16 6,037 612,755.50 44 8,037 819,050.67 29/08/2019 8 2,500 255,375.00 5 2,000 204,700.00 30/08/2019 - - - 12 3,186 328,158.00 02/09/2019 - - - 38 11,500 1,190,135.00 03/09/2019 35 2,000 207,500.00 30 6,814 708,996.70 04/09/2019 - - - 36 7,205 757,605.75 05/09/2019 43 8,800 915,112.00 22 795 84,111.00 06/09/2019 49 10,332 1,042,292.16 12 9,832 994,015.20 09/09/2019 33 6,500 651,950.00 29 3,000 301,590.00





10/09/2019 30 8,000 800,240.00 27 5,000 501,000.00 11/09/2019 3 1,000 100,000.00 11 3,500 352,835.00 12/09/2019 12 3,476 351,945.00 4 1,000 101,950.00 13/09/2019 56 10,224 1,027,409.76 28 5,000 502,100.00 16/09/2019 8 1,000 99,880.00 8 1,000 100,800.00 17/09/2019 3 1,000 99,900.00 11 4,000 403,560.00 18/09/2019 17 4,500 452,070.00 - - - 19/09/2019 - - - 21 4,000 403,280.00 20/09/2019 31 5,226 523,749.72 24 3,726 374,239.44 23/09/2019 40 7,000 699,230.00 3 1,000 100,700.00 24/09/2019 7 2,500 249,725.00 18 2,500 250,725.00 25/09/2019 9 3,000 297,450.00 14 2,000 198,480.00 26/09/2019 2 1,500 149,040.00 37 8,500 853,060.00 27/09/2019 - - - 17 10,000 1,023,100.00 30/09/2019 - - - 17 2,000 205,400.00 01/10/2019 41 9,500 971,660.00 3 1,000 103,800.00 02/10/2019 63 10,000 989,000.00 - - - 03/10/2019 47 10,500 1,021,860.00 3 1,000 98,060.00 04/10/2019 4 1,000 96,400.00 39 7,500 733,275.00 07/10/2019 24 6,500 637,195.00 - - - 08/10/2019 13 5,500 535,425.00 6 1,000 98,180.00 09/10/2019 6 1,000 97,000.00 17 2,000 194,860.00 10/10/2019 18 6,500 634,855.00 - - - 11/10/2019 - - - 29 8,000 794,560.00 14/10/2019 18 5,000 489,000.00 - - - 15/10/2019 28 12,266 1,198,142.88 11 2,500 244,950.00 16/10/2019 10 2,598 251,954.04 1 70 6,848.80 17/10/2019 2 1,902 184,798.32 16 3,696 361,320.96 18/10/2019 21 10,500 1,016,190.00 7 2,000 194,620.00 21/10/2019 - - - 16 3,000 294,660.00 22/10/2019 8 5,000 486,600.00 - - - 23/10/2019 6 2,629 255,486.22 - - - 24/10/2019 4 3,217 312,595.89 - - - 25/10/2019 2 1,500 145,500.00 18 4,346 422,909.26 28/10/2019 1 1,000 96,800.00 21 4,000 391,600.00 29/10/2019 9 2,000 196,000.00 8 3,000 295,800.00 31/10/2019 3 1,000 98,000.00 11 2,000 197,760.00 01/11/2019 2 290 28,594.00 10 2,000 198,600.00 04/11/2019 26 7,710 754,577.70 7 4,500 441,945.00 05/11/2019 13 2,000 196,080.00 44 8,422 836,388.82 06/11/2019 11 4,000 391,960.00 27 5,000 497,450.00 07/11/2019 - - - 33 11,078 1,161,971.42 08/11/2019 - - - 13 1,750 185,272.50 11/11/2019 - - - 74 12,250 1,297,152.50 12/11/2019 - - - 28 11,500 1,219,920.00 13/11/2019 - - - 31 6,500 690,495.00 14/11/2019 - - - 42 11,500 1,223,830.00 15/11/2019 - - - 30 5,000 532,050.00 18/11/2019 - - - 6 2,500 267,325.00 19/11/2019 25 5,000 531,100.00 - - - 20/11/2019 15 2,000 210,760.00 - - - 21/11/2019 - - - 16 3,000 318,090.00 25/11/2019 - - - 14 2,000 214,960.00 26/11/2019 17 10,100 1,068,681.00 4 1,100 117,029.00 27/11/2019 3 1,000 105,500.00 1 662 70,138.90 28/11/2019 15 7,500 789,150.00 6 2,000 210,900.00 29/11/2019 1 3 313.50 1 59 6,251.05





02/12/2019 29 4,505 470,051.70 4 1,279 135,561.21 03/12/2019 23 10,000 1,038,900.00 - - - 04/12/2019 29 5,013 519,497.19 16 6,000 623,220.00 05/12/2019 5 1,000 104,000.00 9 2,000 209,860.00 06/12/2019 2 1,000 104,000.00 5 1,000 105,050.00 09/12/2019 30 9,621 1,001,353.68 2 121 12,705.00 10/12/2019 20 7,500 769,275.00 49 5,612 578,036.00 11/12/2019 - - - 60 12,409 1,304,682.26 12/12/2019 16 4,000 416,040.00 - - - 13/12/2019 - - - 23 4,340 456,264.20 16/12/2019 - - - 46 9,660 1,021,158.60 17/12/2019 - - - 12 2,000 211,500.00 18/12/2019 2 513 53,762.40 30 2,513 264,794.81 20/12/2019 - - - 35 11,000 1,161,820.00 27/12/2019 - - - 26 10,000 1,062,400.00





About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the global leader in services that improve Quality of Life, an essential factor in individual and organizational performance. Operating in 67 countries, Sodexo serves 100 million consumers each day through its unique combination of On‑site Services, Benefits and Rewards Services and Personal and Home Services. Sodexo provides clients an integrated offering developed over more than 50 years of experience: from foodservices, reception, maintenance and cleaning, to facilities and equipment management; from services and programs fostering employees’ engagement to solutions that simplify and optimize their mobility and expenses management, to in-home assistance, child care centers and concierge services. Sodexo’s success and performance are founded on its independence, its sustainable business model and its ability to continuously develop and engage its 470,000 employees throughout the world.

Sodexo is included in the CAC 40, FTSE 4 Good and DJSI indices.





Key figures (as of August 31, 2019)

22.0 billion euro in consolidated revenues

470,000 employees

19th largest employer worldwide

67 countries

100 million consumers served daily

15.4 billion euro market capitalization (as of January 7, 2020)





Contacts

Analysts and Investors Corporate Legal Department Virginia JEANSON

Tel. : +33 1 57 75 80 56

virginia.jeanson@sodexo.com Olivia GUILLAUME

Tel. : +33 1 57 75 85 90

olivia.guillaume@sodexo.com





