Chicago, IL, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- CannaTrac® Technology, Inc. (“CannaTrac®” or “the Company”), the leading cashless payment solution for the cannabis and hemp industries, announced today the sponsorship of the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards (Critics’ Choice Awards) on Sunday, January 12, 2020.



CannaTrac® is partnering with In-Stand Media to be a sponsor at this year’s highly-anticipated Critics’ Choice Awards. As part of the agreement, CannaTrac® will provide branded sponsorship, including step & repeat logo placement, venue signage, and swag bag placement. This event is the second in CannaTrac’s sponsorship series with In-Stand Media, which also includes the Grammy Awards®, Oscars®, and the American Music Awards®.

“We are very excited to continue our partnership with In-Stand Media and to be the first-ever cannabis company to be a sponsor at the 25th Annual Critics’ Choice Awards,” said CannaTrac Vice Chairman and CEO Thomas Gavin IV. “We hope to expand brand recognition for the CannaCard platform through the sponsorship of this event, while simultaneously raising awareness for how far the cannabis industry has progressed.”

Critics’ Choice Awards are bestowed annually to honor the finest in cinematic and television achievement. Historically, the Critics’ Choice Awards are the most accurate predictor of the Academy Award nominations. The Critics Choice Association is the largest critics organization in the United States and Canada, representing more than 400 television, radio and online critics.

For more information about CannaTrac®, visit https://www.cannatrac.com/.

ABOUT CANNATRAC®

CannaTrac® is dedicated to bringing safety to the cannabis and hemp industries by serving as the industry’s leading cashless mobile payment system solution. CannaTrac® created the CannaCard® to provide consumers and retailers with a convenient way to benefit from increased safety and convenience through cashless purchases within the legal cannabis industry. Shop.Pay.Earn Rewards™ with the CannaCard®. To learn more about CannaCard® or register as a merchant, please visit https://cannatrac.com/

