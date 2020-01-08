LARGO, FL , Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stealth Technologies Inc, (OTC PINK: STTH), a company engaged in the business of identifying and capitalizing on emerging technology and associated markets, is pleased to announce the launch and airing of a new product on live shopping.



Stealth Technologies Inc. is pleased to inform shareholders that we have assisted with the launch of the 911 Help Now Auto Tool on the Home Shopping Network. This is an exciting next step as we expand our represented product offerings in the safety and security space to now include the automotive markets. “We are excited about this launch,” said CEO Alexander Clair. “We look to carry this momentum through 2020 and to continue to expand the product portfolio that we represent.”

911 Help Now Auto Tool is a rechargeable 911 device that is charged through a 12V outlet in any automobile. It includes the same no fee accessibility to directly connect with 911 that the 911 Help Now brand is known for.

Device Features

2 Way voice communication with 911

USB port for charging your devices

LED flashlight

LED strobe alert light

Audible alarm

Rechargeable Battery

About Stealth Technologies, Inc.

Stealth Technologies, Inc., incorporated in 2010 and based in Largo, FL, is a publicly traded company engaged in the sales and distribution of consumer electronics and other safety products through Direct Response and live shopping channels. Stealth represents leading consumer safety brands such as Help Now and its associated product the 911 Help Now Plus Emergency Pendent. Stealth continues to leverage its industry knowledge to expand its sales growth through additional product and direct shopping channels. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at www.stealthtechinc.com

Forward Looking Statements:

Statements included in this update that are not historical in nature, are intended to be, and are hereby identified as, "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements may be identified by words including "anticipate," "believe," "intends," "estimates," "expect," and similar expressions. The Company cautions readers that forward-looking statements including, without limitation, those relating to the Company's future business prospects are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements, due to factors such as those relating to economic, governmental, technological, and other risks and factors identified from time to time in the Company's reports filed with the SEC.

Contact:

Alexander Clair, Chief Executive Officer

investors@stealthtechinc.com

1-800-579-0528

