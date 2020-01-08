PALO ALTO, Calif. and TORONTO, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inpixon (Nasdaq: INPX), a leading indoor data company that specializes in delivering indoor intelligence, today announced that its Inpixon Sensor 4000 has been selected as the winner of the "IoT Sensor Product of the Year" award in the 4th annual IoT Breakthrough Awards program from IoT Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Internet-of-Things (IoT) market.



The Inpixon Sensor 4000 is a multi-channel radio frequency (RF) sensor that dynamically surveys for Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular and active RFID. Inpixon not only detects wireless devices but also positions them on a facility map to reveal a picture of a building’s occupants and technology. The on-premise monitoring and alerts offer near real-time situational awareness, and an optional cloud-based AI engine delivers advanced analytics.

"Our customers are realizing significant real-world benefits from their Inpixon solutions, ranging from increased physical cyber security situational awareness and rogue device detection, to visitor management and office space optimization," said Nadir Ali, Inpixon CEO. "We are proud to receive this 2020 IoT Breakthrough Award in recognition of our innovation and success in the IoT sensor market."

While many alternative solutions sense only Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, the Inpixon solution detects and locates wireless devices emitting a range of RF signals. Further, devices do not need to be joined to a network nor have an app installed. Superior device coverage combines with advanced algorithms and multilateration sensor input to deliver customers an award-winning indoor intelligence solution.

James Johnson, managing director at IoT Breakthrough, noted, "Trusted by organizations around the globe, Inpixon is breaking through the crowded marketplace by providing the most complete and accurate device detection and visitor analytics possible. Inpixon’s multi-band, multi-channel, RF sensors deliver powerful wireless detection capabilities, and we look forward to seeing continued innovation from Inpixon going into the new decade."

The mission of the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators, leaders and visionaries from around the globe in a range of IoT categories, including Industrial and Enterprise IoT, Smart City technology, Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, and many more. This year’s program attracted more than 3,700 nominations from companies all over the world.

The Inpixon Sensor 4000 is part of Inpixon's enterprise-class, government-grade indoor data and location platform. The extensible solution can scale to accommodate multiple buildings, floors and zones. Featuring an open architecture, it can be leveraged for both security and business intelligence applications.

About IoT Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the IoT Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Internet-of-Things technologies, services, companies and products. The IoT Breakthrough Awards program provides a forum for public recognition around the achievements of IoT companies and products in categories including Connected Home and Home Automation, Connected Car, Industrial IoT (IIoT) and Smart City, Consumer IoT and more. For more information visit IoTBreakthrough.com .

About Inpixon

Inpixon® (Nasdaq: INPX) is an indoor data company that specializes in capturing, interpreting and giving context to indoor data so it can be translated into actionable intelligence. The company’s indoor location data platform ingests diverse data from IoT, third-party and proprietary sensors designed to detect and position all active cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth devices, and uses a proprietary process that ensures anonymity. Paired with a high-performance data analytics engine, patented algorithms, and advanced mapping technology, Inpixon’s solutions are leveraged by a multitude of industries to do good with indoor data. This multidisciplinary depiction of indoor data enables users to increase revenue, decrease costs, and enhance safety. Inpixon customers can boldly take advantage of location awareness, analytics, sensor fusion and the Internet of Things (IoT) to uncover the untold stories of the indoors. For the latest insights, follow Inpixon on LinkedIn, Twitter, and visit inpixon.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

All statements in this release that are not based on historical fact are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and the provisions of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. While management has based any forward-looking statements included in this release on its current expectations, the information on which such expectations were based may change. These forward-looking statements rely on a number of assumptions concerning future events and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside of the control of Inpixon and its subsidiaries, which could cause actual results to materially differ from such statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the fluctuation of economic conditions, the performance of management and employees, Inpixon’s ability to obtain financing, competition, general economic conditions and other factors that are detailed in Inpixon’s periodic and current reports available for review at sec.gov. Furthermore, Inpixon operates in a highly competitive and rapidly changing environment where new and unanticipated risks may arise. Accordingly, investors should not place any reliance on forward-looking statements as a prediction of actual results. Inpixon disclaims any intention to, and undertakes no obligation to, update or revise forward-looking statements.

