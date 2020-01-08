COS COB, Conn., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: CSSE), a growing media company building online video-on-demand (“VOD”) networks that provide video content for all screens, today announced that Going From Broke, the Crackle original from executive producer Ashton Kutcher, Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment and Matador Content, has driven over 11 million views since its October 17th launch.



The original series launched on Crackle, the free, ad-supported service, and spotlights a financial epidemic of huge proportions. As a nation, over 44 million Americans collectively owe a whopping $1.5 trillion in federal student loan debt, a number that grows each year and is second only to mortgage debt in America. Upon graduation, those entering the professional world face mounds of bills, a shrinking pool of employment opportunities, a lack of financial skills and the constant, crippling weight of debt.

“We are delighted with the tremendous viewer response to this series, which validates the resonance of the student debt crisis nationwide,” said William J. Rouhana Jr., chairman and chief executive officer of Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. “Going From Broke is exactly the type of content that we believe will continue to make Crackle stand out as a leading provider of free, premium content. We are excited to be working actively with sponsors on a potential second season.”

In the original series, Chegg chief executive officer Dan Rosensweig and financial expert Danetha Doe go one-to-one with young people living in pricey Los Angeles, to change their habits, gain financial confidence and become the CEO of their own lives. Although they all come from different backgrounds and circumstances, each of the participants has one thing in common - extreme debt.

Going From Broke is executive produced by Ashton Kutcher, William J. Rouhana Jr., and Michael Winter for Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment. Matador Content’s Todd Lubin, Jay Peterson, Joel Relampagos and Jerry Carita also serve as executive producers.

Crackle is available on all top streaming platforms, connected TVs, game consoles, Crackle mobile apps (iOs, Android) and at Crackle.com . Follow #GoingFromBroke on Crackle's Facebook and Twitter pages. Visit goingfrombroke.com for more information about the series.

ABOUT CHICKEN SOUP FOR THE SOUL ENTERTAINMENT

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. (Nadsaq:CSSE) (the “Company”) is a growing media company building and acquiring streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD) that provide content for all screens. The Company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a joint venture with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The Company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces long and short-form original content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and through APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name. www.cssentertainment.com ,@CSSEntertain, www.facebook.com/chickensoupforthesoul

ABOUT CRACKLE

Crackle is a leading free to use video entertainment network featuring full length movies, TV series and original programming. It is available on a wide variety of platforms including connected TVs, mobile devices, set top boxes, video game consoles and online at www.crackle.com . Crackle is one of seven AVOD networks in Crackle Plus, a Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment company. Crackle Plus owned and operated networks boast approximately 10 million monthly active users, 47,000 combined hours of programming, 1 billion minutes streamed monthly and 90+ content partnerships.

ABOUT MATADOR CONTENT

Matador is a full-service content studio based in New York and Los Angeles. Since its founding in 2013, the company has produced over thirty-five series for television, as well as sports and feature documentaries, live event specials, virtual reality content, and digital programs across multiple networks. In addition to the Emmy-nominated Lip Sync Battle, Matador’s output spans across many platforms and genres with series and documentaries debuting on networks including HBO, Netflix, Apple, ABC, Discovery Channel, History Channel, Nickelodeon, A&E, PBS and Facebook. In late 2018 Matador was acquired by Boat Rocker Media, the global entertainment studio.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release includes forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks (including those set forth in Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 1, 2019, as amended April 30, 2019 and June 4, 2019) and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ from the forward-looking statements. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations with respect thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any statement is based.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kate Barrette

RooneyPartners LLC

kbarrette@rooneyco.com

(212) 223-0561