ROCKVILLE, Md., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- American Gene Technologies announced today that its Chief Executive Officer, Jeff Galvin, will attend the 38th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference , held at the Westin St. Francis between January 12-16 in San Francisco, California.



American Gene Technologies’ second invitation to attend the conference follows its continued discussions with J.P. Morgan and other biotechnology investment firms regarding AGT’s scientific advancements in the industry, including its recent IND submission to the FDA to begin a Phase 1 human trial for an HIV cell therapy .

Between January 12-16, Jeff Galvin and accompanied by Norman Rogers (business development) will also be attending related events, including: Redefining Early Stage Investments (RESI) Conference , BUTTON Healthcare Cross-border Partnering Summit , and BIO One-on-One Partnering .

The J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference is the largest healthcare investment conference in the United States. It brings together industry leaders, investors, fast-growth companies, and emerging technology creators in healthcare.

About American Gene Technologies (AGT)

American Gene Technologies (AGT) is a gene and cell therapy company with a proprietary gene-delivery platform for rapid development of cell and gene therapies to cure infectious diseases, cancers, and inherited disorders. The Company's mission is to transform people's lives through genetic medicines that rid the body of disease. The Company expects to take its patented lead candidate for an HIV cure into the clinic in 2020. AGT has an extensive patent and intellectual property portfolio that includes infectious disease, monogenic disorders, and cancer, including seven patents for its unique immuno-oncology approach to stimulate gamma-delta (γδ) T cells to destroy a variety of solid tumors. The Company has developed a synthetic gene for treating Phenylketonuria (PKU), a debilitating inherited disease. AGT's treatment for PKU has been granted Orphan Drug Designation by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and it is expected to reach the clinic in 2020.

