8 JANUARY 2020

NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at a general meeting held on 8 January 2020 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For No preference Against Vote withheld 1 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the offer 7,930,573 303,527 217,849 37,419 2 To generally authorise the Directors to Allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 7,919,568 303,527 243,318 22,955 3 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 7,846,793 317,991 284,774 39,810 4 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities 7,761,051 313,430 345,149 69,738 5 To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006 8,053,627 303,527 111,469 20,745 6 To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company 7,944,760 303,527 241,081 0 7 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer 7,932,419 314,306 177,963 64,680

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

