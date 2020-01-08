8 JANUARY 2020
NORTHERN 3 VCT PLC
RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING
Northern 3 VCT PLC (“the Company”) announces that at a general meeting held on 8 January 2020 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.
Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the general meeting are as follows:
|Number
|Resolution
|For
|No preference
|Against
|Vote withheld
|1
|To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 for the purposes of the offer
|7,930,573
|303,527
|217,849
|37,419
|2
|To generally authorise the Directors to Allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006
|7,919,568
|303,527
|243,318
|22,955
|3
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer
|7,846,793
|317,991
|284,774
|39,810
|4
|To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to certain other allotments of equity securities
|7,761,051
|313,430
|345,149
|69,738
|5
|To authorise the Company to make market purchases of ordinary shares in accordance with Section 701 of the Companies Act 2006
|8,053,627
|303,527
|111,469
|20,745
|6
|To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company
|7,944,760
|303,527
|241,081
|0
|7
|To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer
|7,932,419
|314,306
|177,963
|64,680
Enquiries:
Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000
Website: www.nvm.co.uk
Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430
Website: www.mercia.co.uk
Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.
Northern 3 VCT PLC
Newcastle Upon Tyne, UNITED KINGDOM