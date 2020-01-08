8 JANUARY 2020

NORTHERN VENTURE TRUST PLC

RESULT OF GENERAL MEETING

Northern Venture Trust PLC (“the Company”) announces that at a general meeting held on 7 January 2020 all of the resolutions set out in the notice of meeting were duly passed by shareholders.

Details of proxy voting on the resolutions put to shareholders at the general meeting are as follows:

Number Resolution For No preference Against Vote withheld 1 To authorise the directors to allot shares pursuant to Section 551 of the Companies Act 2006 12,692,425 177,370 367,417 60,428 2 To disapply Section 561 of the Companies Act 2006 in relation to allotments of equity securities for the purposes of the Offer 12,542,331 205,842 489,039 60,428 3 To amend the articles of association to extend the life of the Company 12,865,826 168,849 256,173 6,792 4 To approve the cancellation of the share premium account arising on the issue of Ordinary Shares pursuant to the Offer 12,568,823 177,370 491,019 60,428

Enquiries:

Simon John/James Bryce, NVM Private Equity LLP - 0191 244 6000

Website: www.nvm.co.uk

Martin Glanfield, Chief Financial Officer Mercia Asset Management PLC - 0330 223 1430

Website: www.mercia.co.uk

Neither the contents of the NVM Private Equity LLP website nor the contents of any website accessible from hyperlinks on the NVM Private Equity LLP website (or any other website) is incorporated into, or forms part of, this announcement.