SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) today announced management will participate in the 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 15th in New York, NY.
Details for this event are available at http://investor-relations.calix.com.
About Calix
Calix, Inc. (NYSE: CALX) – Innovative communications service providers rely on Calix platforms to help them master and monetize the complex infrastructure between their subscribers and the cloud. Calix is the leading global provider of the cloud and software platforms, systems and services required to deliver the unified access network and smart premises of tomorrow. Our platforms and services help our customers build next generation networks by embracing a DevOps operating model, optimize the subscriber experience by leveraging big data analytics and turn the complexity of the smart home and business into new revenue streams.
Investor Inquiries:
Thomas J. Dinges, CFA
Director of Investor Relations
408-474-0080
Tom.Dinges@Calix.com
Calix, Inc
San Jose, California, UNITED STATES
Calix logo.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: