DENVER, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CannabisNewsWire -- CannabisNewsWire (“CNW”), a multifaceted financial news and publishing company, announces its role as the official newswire and platinum sponsor of the sixth annual New England Cannabis Network (“NECANN”) Boston event. NECANN Boston 2020 is widely regarded as the most important cannabis industry event on the East Coast.



“Being involved with NECANN as the official newswire for its events in the past has been an honor and privilege,” said Christopher Johnson, director of syndicated communications for CannabisNewsWire. “We are particularly excited this year to be a platinum sponsor of this premier event. Our teams look forward to leveraging the strong distribution network in place to support and raise the visibility of this gathering, which consistently attracts the largest number of hemp, MMJ and cannabis industry professionals throughout the Northeast.”

For its part, NECANN is thrilled to continue its partnership with CannabisNewsWire. “CNW’s group of professionals and outstanding distribution network stands out in this space,” said Marc Shepard, president and co-founder of NECANN. “We’ve been pleased with our partnership in the past and are looking forward to joining with CannabisNewsWire in another successful collaboration as we focus on the NECANN Boston 2020 event.”

This year’s NECANN Boston event will host the first-ever NECANN Competition. This third-party review of cannabis, cannabis products and ancillary cannabis products is designed to recognize the best products in the industry. Companies, brands, dispensaries, home growers, caregivers and patients are all invited to enter the competition, and NECANN will recognize the winners at an award ceremony during NECANN Boston 2020. To find out more or register to compete, visit www.necanncomp.com .



In addition, NECANN is excited to announce the return of the New England Cannabis Community Awards. As with last year’s inaugural awards, this recognition focuses exclusively on New England participants. “Our mission is not a ‘who’s best’ contest but rather a chance to spotlight, elevate and appreciate some of the people and organizations who have worked hard and done great things for the New England cannabis communities and industries,” said Shepard. The NE Cannabis Community Awards show is slated for March 20 and will also serve as a fundraiser for the 2020 NECANN social equity scholarship.

The must-attend NECANN Boston 2020 gathering is designed to bring cannabis and hemp businesses, specialized exhibitors, expert industry speakers and investors together in one convenient location. More than 9,000 people attended last year’s event, and with the recent legalization of recreational marijuana in Massachusetts, organizers anticipate more than 10,000 will participate in this year’s gathering.

For more information about NECANN’s flagship conference taking place March 20-22, 2020, visit https://necann.com .

