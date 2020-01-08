PORTLAND, Ore., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. (CSE: GLH) (OTCQB: GLDFF) (“Golden Leaf” or the “Company”), a pioneering cannabis solutions company and dispensary operator built around the recognized brands of Chalice Farms, announced the launch of the RXO product line containing an ultra-pure pharmaceutical grade, full spectrum version of the popular Rick Simpson cannabis oil extract.



Named after its creator, Rick Simpson oil refers to an unrefined, whole-plant, full-spectrum cannabis oil concentrate. To create Chalice Farm’s RXO product line, Golden Leaf Holdings has partnered with Real Solutions Organization utilizing Essential Innovations patented technology to create full-spectrum extract-focused products available in multiple consumption methods, including concentrated cannabis shatter for dabbing, pre-filled vape cartridges, and liquid concentrate for oral consumption. Golden Leaf has launched the RXO product in Oregon in late December 2019 and expects to launch in Nevada in early 2020.

“The RXO product line offers consumers and patients a highly-potent, uniquely pure extract for safe, dosed consumption. By offering this popular extract via several consumption options, we are able to serve a diverse health-focused audience seeking to maximize their wellness through a variety of methods,” said Jeff Yapp, CEO of Golden Leaf Holdings.

“A truly complete oil is not defined by the use of alcohol or presence of any single compound but by the inclusion of all. Our patented production process provides just that. The full spectrum oil in RXO products are nature’s perfect balance of ingredients with every compound working in harmony to enhance its therapeutic value. We are very proud to play our part in bringing these quality products to the community,” said Real Solutions Co-Founder and President Matt Steele.

The extract in the RXO product line is created using a proprietary, organic grain ethanol-based extraction method and equipment. By using this proprietary extraction method and advanced process, RXO products feature a cleaner, more pure cannabis concentrate than other RSO products on the market. This concentration also captures the full range of bioactive compounds including flavonoids, phenols, fatty acids and, most importantly, a variety of terpenes and cannabinoids in their natural acid form. Due to this process, RXO is safe for edible, topical, and smokable delivery methods.

About Golden Leaf Holdings

Golden Leaf Holdings Ltd. is a Canadian company with operations in multiple jurisdictions including Oregon, Nevada, and Canada, with cultivation, production and retail operations built around recognized brands. Golden Leaf distributes its products through its branded Chalice Farms retail dispensaries, as well as through third-party dispensaries. Golden Leaf’s cannabis retail operations and products are designed with the customer in mind, focused on superlative in-store experience and quality products. Visit www.goldenleafholdings.com to learn more.

