SAN JOSE, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudGenix, the category leader in enterprise SD-WAN, announced its partnership with Diamond Crystal Brands, an industry leader in food, beverage and portion control packaging solutions in foodservice. As a result of this partnership, Diamond Crystal Brands increased business productivity, decreased app management time, and gained access to cloud-based app delivery.

Updating the network to a modern WAN

For over 50 years, Diamond Crystal Brands has delivered consistent quality, service, flexibility, and innovation. With operations in Georgia, Iowa, and California, keeping the company’s enterprise resource planning (ERP) systems up and running is critical. The company needed a modern setup that provided reliable network coverage to its offices in three states. Since Diamond Crystal Brands worked with a telco infrastructure partner and Cisco for its MPLS, the IT team did not have visibility into the network as it grew and they experienced issues with equipment delays and backup when the system went down. CloudGenix’s major feature that separated it from other SD-WAN suppliers was the ability to have insight into individual application performance which was critical to Diamond Crystal Brands.

“With a team of five, we looked to partners to be our boots on the ground. We needed assistance managing our business-critical apps and making sure everything was running the way it should,” said Diamond Crystal Brands IT Director Arlete Bacon. “We were introduced to CloudGenix and experienced, from day one, a partner that is collaborative and easy to work with. This was the easiest installation I’ve done in my 30-year career, and with CloudGenix we have experienced a 35 percent cost reduction and productivity gains. We spend less time trying to make things work and more time on other IT needs.”

With CloudGenix Autonomous SD-WAN , Bacon and her team report a WAN that is unconstrained and highly reliable. Now they have deep application, network visibility and better system-wide analytics. CloudGenix provides app-policies aligned to business intent, as well as direct access to multi-cloud and dev-ops frameworks. As a result, Diamond Crystal Brands benefits from unparalleled productivity gains and cost savings compared to gen-1 SD-WAN alternatives.

“We are leading a revolution in the networking industry and executing on our vision to deliver autonomous WAN to our customers, enabling them to specify application policies aligned to their business and have the infrastructure choreograph itself. We couldn’t be more thankful to our customers like Diamond Crystal Brands and look forward to continuing to serve them,” said CloudGenix Founder and CEO Kumar Ramachandran.

About CloudGenix

CloudGenix makes the Cloud-delivered Branch possible by providing an Autonomous SD-WAN™ and the Cloud-Blades™ platform. Enterprises gain cloud-scale economics for the branch with the freedom to use any WAN, any cloud, and any best-of-breed infrastructure service. Founded in 2013 by a team that has delivered industry-leading products in networking, SDN, cloud, security and web-scale applications, CloudGenix serves world-class financial services, legal, retail and technology organizations.

