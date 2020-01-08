The HERE Public Transit API improves the experience of using public transit by finding the most intelligent way to get to a destination



The HERE Intermodal Routing API can inform a commuter how long it takes to drive to the train station or suggest an efficient transfer to public transport

HERE and Deutsche Bahn already partnering in the field of intermodal routing

January 8, 2020

Las Vegas, CES 2020 – HERE Technologies, a global leader in mapping and location platform services, aggregates public transit data, continuously updating, expanding and verifying more than 2800 data sources, covering 1900 cities in 65 countries worldwide. Multiple data formats are converted, standardized, processed and harmonized from a wide variety of rich data sets, to provide a seamless service for the customer. From a product perspective, this offering ranges from APIs, ready-to-use cloud services for multiple use cases on the location platform, to SDKs for seamless integration into customer applications.

For urban travelers and commuters, this means they can plan and book the fastest, cheapest or most convenient way to get to their destination. It mitigates disruption and delay across a multi-modal transport network by offering a comprehensive range of services and options to help get them from A to B. In addition, daily updates of real-time timetable data from 180 cities worldwide ensure that transit network information remains constantly updated, further improving the customer experience.

HERE Public Transit

The HERE Public Transit API, which holds real-time information on departure boards and service interruptions, improves the experience of using public transit, finding the most intelligent way to get to a destination based on a range of dynamic events. For example, if a train is leaving in two minutes but the station is a five-minute walk, the API is smart enough to know you may need to take the next connection or use a different means of transportation.

The API leverages a rich portfolio of data from public transit authorities and external agencies, as well as HERE proprietary map content, to improve the entire door-to-door user experience. It provides precise pedestrian instructions that account for pedestrian-specific features – such as stairways, sidewalks, crosswalks, bridges, tunnels, elevators and escalators.

HERE Intermodal Routing

The HERE Intermodal Routing API offers an innovative and smart routing experience across cities, combining consolidated public transit with other modes of transport, such as private car, bike, taxi and a variety of shared urban mobility services in order to navigate more efficiently between a given pair of locations. It also offers parking information within proximity of transit stops, helping urban regions combat traffic congestion. It can tell a commuter how long it takes to drive to the station or suggest an efficient transfer to public transport if, for example, there’s a low-emission zone ahead. Based on daily updates of timetable data, it will also tell them when the next train leaves and how long it will take to walk to the office. Future capabilities include options for parking at EV charging stations near public transport, as well as combining public transit options with other upcoming modes of urban mobility.

One such example of intermodal routing solving real mobility issues is the Deutsche Bahn Park+Ride app (available for Android and iOS) developed by HERE, Deutsche Bahn, S-Bahn Stuttgart and newly renamed parking startup Bliq (previously AIPARK) to support commuters with their daily travel combining car ride and public transit in the city of Stuttgart. The app uses a Park & Ride API service that provides routing based on all relevant information - including real-time data on street traffic, parking availability and public transit connections - making Park and Ride offerings more attractive and reliable.

“The mission for HERE Technologies is to pave the way towards greater collaboration in order to provide a seamless urban mobility experience, by helping public and private organizations to offer enhanced multimodal services to their customers,” said Giovanni Lanfranchi, CTO and Senior Vice President of Development at HERE Technologies. “We provide an open platform for content providers to offer and publish urban mobility data that can be integrated into applications to optimize the needs of the urban traveler.”

