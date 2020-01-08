Boston, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Duck Creek Technologies announced today that it has expanded its Partner Ecosystem program through a new relationship with Gradient AI. Gradient’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) models are created and trained by true data scientists, supported by insurance experts and data engineers who understand carriers’ underlying data and help them improve their results.

“Artificial Intelligence delivers the most value when integrated directly into operational workflows,” said Aaron Shapiro, CRO and Head of Field Operations for Gradient AI. “Each prediction should result in workflow actions that lead to better claim results. Integrating Gradient’s claims predictions directly into Duck Creek’s Automated Assignment engine ensures that the most critical claims receive prompt care from your most qualified adjusters, and less critical claims are routed to other professionals.”

Gradient establishes insurers’ baseline measurements at the start of each engagement. The company tracks carriers’ performance improvements over time along with the statistical performance of its models, providing clear visibility to immediate return on investment.

“Our customers are asking for tight integration between our AI solutions and their claims and underwriting platforms,” said Stan Smith, CEO of Gradient AI. “Duck Creek is a premier platform and a natural place for Gradient to make an impact by offering standard integration solutions. We are thrilled to coordinate with Duck Creek to serve our common clients.”

“AI has emerged as a disruptive force revolutionizing the way insurance professionals achieve their objectives, and Gradient is leading that charge,” said Elizabeth Del Ferro, Vice President, Partner GTM at Duck Creek Technologies. “Their solutions are a fantastic value-add for carriers, and Duck Creek is thrilled to welcome them into our rapidly-growing partner ecosystem.”

About Gradient AI:

Gradient AI was founded in order to address the need for state-of-the-art Artificial Intelligence (AI) solutions designed specifically for the trillion-dollar insurance industry. AI has emerged as a disruptive force revolutionizing the way insurance professionals achieve their objectives, and Gradient is leading that charge. Our solutions include software and models utilized by many of the world’s most recognized insurance carriers, MGAs, TPAs, pools, PEOs and more. Gradient’s stellar client base continues to grow rapidly. Gradient’s team of expert data scientists and insurance technology experts have an exceptional history of building wildly successful insurance technology companies, with the most satisfied customers in the industry. At Gradient, we focus exclusively on delivering measurable results in your underwriting and claims operations. To learn more about Gradient AI, please visit www.gradientai.com.

About Duck Creek Technologies:

Duck Creek Technologies is a leading provider of core system solutions to the P&C and General insurance industry. By accessing Duck Creek OnDemand, the company’s enterprise Software-as-a-Service solution, insurance carriers are able to navigate uncertainty and capture market opportunities faster than their competitors. Duck Creek’s functionally-rich solutions are available on a standalone basis or as a full suite, and all are available via Duck Creek OnDemand. For more information, visit www.duckcreek.com.

