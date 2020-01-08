MIAMI, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via CryptoCurrencyWire -- The 2020 North American Bitcoin Conference (TNABC), a stalwart of the crypto scene, is once again launching in Miami on January 15th - 17th. TNABC has been hosting attendees from the international crypto community for seven years running with 20,000 attendees pouring through the gates during TNABC’s tenure.



This month, TNABC is turning its attention to the rest of the world. Adoption, regulation, enterprise. While crypto has been a niche and insular interest for many, the world is now paying attention. Blockchain and its many applications are making waves in many industries with unexpected outcomes. What’s next for crypto and blockchain?

Looking towards 2020, the TNABC team is thrilled to be asking the questions that create valuable conversations. And we’d like to send out a huge thank you to our official headline sponsors for making it happen and championing the crypto community. It wouldn’t happen without our friends at TradeStation , Bitcoin.com , BnkToTheFuture.com and Binary Financial .

Joining our already impressive speaker lineup, we have yet more big names to add to the list.

Helen Hai - Binance Charity Foundation

Charles Hoskinson - IOHK

Marco Streng - Genesis Mining

James Putra - TradeStation

Maggie Ng - Crypto.com

Xavier Hawk - Phireon Global Partners

And for those of you joining us for the conference, we’d like to remind you once again of our satellite events as part of the Miami Blockchain Week, which are not to be missed.

Join us for the annual Hackathon at the Bitcoin Centre and for our famous (or infamous, depending on your view) launch party at the Clevelander. It kicks off at 7pm on the 15th. We’ll see you there to toast to the future of crypto.

Check out the updated agenda for details of these events. Limited final tickets are available now at https://www.btcmiami.com/tickets

About Keynote

Keynote was launched in 2012 by blockchain strategist Moe Levin. Further information and details about Keynote can be found at https://keynote.ae/

