CONCORD, Mass., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProcessUnity, a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk and compliance management, today announced that 2019 was another record year for ProcessUnity, led by demand for its flagship Third-Party Risk Management automation solution.
“It’s exciting to be a part of an organization with this much momentum. We’re building our business the right way – we understand customer problems, build world-class solutions to solve those problems and help our customers advance their Third-Party Risk programs over time,” said Sean Cronin, CEO at ProcessUnity. “Our success is creating more success and our solutions, our partners, our customers and our team are being recognized for the great work we are doing together. If you are a company looking for a third-party risk solution, there is no better partner than ProcessUnity.”
Highlights from 2019 include:
Supporting customers worldwide, ProcessUnity’s Vendor Risk Management solution helps organizations identify and remediate risks posed by third-party service providers. Combining a powerful vendor services catalog with risk process automation and dynamic reporting, ProcessUnity streamlines third-party risk activities while capturing key supporting documentation that ensures compliance and fulfills regulatory requirements.
About ProcessUnity
ProcessUnity is a leading provider of cloud-based applications for risk management and service delivery management. The company’s software as a service (SaaS) platform gives organizations the control to assess, measure, and mitigate risk and to ensure the optimal performance of key business processes. For public companies and regulated industries, ProcessUnity Risk Suite delivers effective governance and control, vendor risk mitigation, and regulatory compliance. For benefit plan administrators and other financial service firms, ProcessUnity Offer Management controls complex product offerings and strengthens client service experience. ProcessUnity is used by the world’s leading financial service firms and commercial enterprises. The company is headquartered outside Boston, Massachusetts. For more information, visit http://www.processunity.com.
