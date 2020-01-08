Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Elevator & Escalator Market, By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways), By Service, By Elevator Technology, By End-User, By Elevator Door Type, By Region, Competition Forecast & Opportunities, 2014 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Elevator & Escalator Market is projected to grow from $ 81 billion in 2018 to around $ 101 billion by 2024, owing to rising urbanization, growing construction and infrastructure sectors and increasing spending on maintenance and modernization of existing equipment base across the globe.



Some of the other factors that are expected to positively influence the market in the coming years include improving after sales services, energy efficient designs, proactive maintenance & modernization of equipment, and rising market competition coupled with growing partnerships and mergers & acquisitions. Asia-Pacific is the major demand generating region for elevators & escalators, globally, followed by Europe and North America.



Some of the major players operating in the Global Elevator & Escalator Market are United Technologies Corporation, Schindler Holding Ltd., KONE Corporation, thyssenkrupp AG, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Canny Elevator Co., Ltd, Hitachi Group, Fujitec Company Limited, Hyundai Elevators, and Toshiba Elevators.



Years Considered



Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Analyst View



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Brand Awareness

4.2. Brand Satisfaction

4.3. Key Factors Influencing Purchase Decision

4.4. Challenges & Unmet Needs

4.5. Annual Maintenance Service



5. Global Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value & Volume

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways)

5.2.2. By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation and Modernization)

5.2.3. By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

5.2.4. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Hydraulic and Machine Room-Less Traction)

5.2.5. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic and Manual)

5.2.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America)

5.2.7. By Company

5.3. Product Map

5.3.1. By Type (Elevator, Escalator and Moving Walk Ways)

5.3.2. By Service (Maintenance & Repair, New Installation and Modernization)

5.3.3. By Elevator Technology (Traction, Hydraulic and Machine Room-Less Traction)

5.3.4. By End-User (Residential, Commercial, Institutional, Infrastructural and Others)

5.3.5. By Elevator Door Type (Automatic and Manual)

5.3.6. By Region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America, Middle East & Africa and South America)



6. Asia-Pacific Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size & Forecast

6.2. Market Share & Forecast

6.3. Product Map

6.4. Asia-Pacific Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis



7. Europe Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

7.1. Market Size & Forecast

7.2. Market Share & Forecast

7.3. Product Map

7.4. Europe Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis



8. North America Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

8.1. Market Size & Forecast

8.2. Market Share & Forecast

8.3. Product Map

8.4. North America Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis



9. Middle East & Africa Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

9.1. Market Size & Forecast

9.2. Market Share & Forecast

9.3. Product Map

9.4. Middle East & Africa Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis



10. South America Elevator & Escalator Market Outlook

10.1. Market Size & Forecast

10.2. Market Share & Forecast

10.3. Product Map

10.4. South America Elevator & Escalator Market Regional Analysis



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. United Technologies Corporation

13.1.2. Schindler Holding Ltd.

13.1.3. KONE Corporation

13.1.4. Thyssenkrupp AG

13.1.5. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

13.1.6. Canny Elevator Co. Ltd.

13.1.7. Hitachi Group

13.1.8. Fujitec Company Limited

13.1.9. Hyundai Elevators

13.1.10. Toshiba Elevator & Building Systems Corporation



14. Strategic Recommendations



