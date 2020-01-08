Palm Harbor, Florida, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Pennexx Foods Inc. has become Pink current on OTC Markets. The development team is working on the initial launch of one of its first products which enables businesses to utilize social media to build their customer base. Pennexx Foods Inc. “Pennexx“ is also finalizing a provisional patent which establishes priority with the US Patent office and enables Pennexx to publicly release the details of this product for the first time.



According to brandwatch.com, there are over 3 billion social media users and the average daily time spent on social media is 142 minutes a day. Brandwatch.com also states that social media users grew by 328 million between October 2018 and October 2019. “This makes social media one of the most exciting markets to penetrate because it is indeed a vast opportunity,” says Pennexx CEO, Vincent Risalvato.

Pennexx’s current technology strategy is to roll out its first product in a limited number of locations in January. Once the product has been successfully proven, Pennexx will launch a portal so that any business can log in and create a social media marketing campaign.

Pennexx will continue by releasing future products into this established customer base as well as releasing them to the public at large.

Pennexx’s products will benefit businesses ranging from small mom and pop to major Fortune 500 corporations to help build their brand’s awareness. Pennexx’s products will also appeal to consumers because it allows them to save money and get exciting rewards.

The size of social media coupled with Pennexx’s exciting ideas, its appeal to businesses and consumers alike will allow Pennexx to grow rapidly and virally!

Pennexx’s business strategy is to establish a strong foundation for the company. Their financials for the first quarter of 2020 will be audited. They are currently in the process of identifying a firm who can be relied upon to complete those audits.

Pennexx will have revenue starting in the first quarter of 2020 and is keeping its eye on establishing profitability as soon as practical. Pennexx believes that it is important to reach profitability and grow organically and this is possible because of the company’s plans and the viral nature of its products.

Pennexx’s products will also be utilized in philanthropic ways, which will help promote the welfare of others, by allowing people to donate to good causes as well as helping Pennexx grow!

Pennexx is looking forward to releasing their plans to the world and making an exciting splash in social media for 2020.

About Pennexx Foods Inc. (PNNX: OTCMKTS US). Pennexx, through its wholly owned subsidiaries is a holding company within the Software/Internet Industry that is focused on social media, prepaid debit cards, crypto currency, artificial intelligence, targeted marketing and consumer rewards.

Safe Harbor Act: This release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may," "future," "plan" or "planned," "will" or "should," "expected," "anticipates," "draft," "eventually" or "projected." You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report.

For additional information, visit our website at www.Pennexx.net or call 866-928-6409. We are also on Twitter @Pennexx.