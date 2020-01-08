With a pre-formulated systems approach and protective process, we now offer commercial and government clients a consistently maintained protective barrier against harmful organisms



AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Bravatek Solutions, Inc. (OTC Pink: BVTK) (“Bravatek” or the “Company”) announced that it entered into a Strategic Alliance Agreement with Z Systems, with headquarters in northern New Jersey. The agreement was entered into following BVTK’s agreement with ZoonoUSA, a manufacturer and supplier of advanced technology products that offer germ protection, long after the product is applied, by creating a protective shield on the surface it is applied to. This shield lasts about 30 days on surfaces and 24 hours on skin, when natural exfoliation occurs.

Z Systems’ capabilities were created to meet the current needs of industry with regards to protecting employees, and the public in general, against unseen organisms. To meet those needs, Z Systems offers a comprehensive protection plan which includes the application of a chlorine-based disinfectant in conjunction with Zoono’s proprietary and protective barrier product. The Zoono product contains a molecule, which when dried and hardened, creates a surface of “pins” or needle-like projections that pierce and destroy harmful organisms for approximately 30 days. By re-applying this barrier just 12 times per year, a strong defense is put into place that protects you, your staff and your clientele around the clock –not just when disinfectant is applied.

About Z Systems

Employing what the World Health Organization (WHO) calls the nearly “Perfect Disinfectant”, with a proprietary antimicrobial coating, Z Systems provides clinically tested protection for people and their facilities to avoid devastating cross-contamination in the workplace.

For more information, visit https://zsystems.solutions.

About Bravatek Solutions, Inc.

Bravatek Solutions, Inc. is a high technology security solutions portfolio provider that assists corporate entities, governments and individuals protect their organizations against both physical and cyber-attacks through its offering of the most technically advanced, cost-effective and reliable software, tools and systems.

For more information, visit https://bravatek.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

