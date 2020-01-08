NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sprott Asset Management USA (“Sprott USA”) a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sprott Inc. (“Sprott”) today announced that Matthew T. Haynes has joined Sprott USA as a Portfolio Manager. In this role, Mr. Haynes will work alongside Whitney George in managing Sprott’s value-oriented investment strategies, including Sprott Focus Trust.



“We are delighted to welcome a professional of Matt’s caliber to the Sprott investment team,” said Whitney George, Chief Investment Officer of Sprott. “Matt has had a successful career as a portfolio manager of multi-billion dollar global equity value portfolios for both retail and institutional investors and our clients will benefit from his experience and expertise in this area. Matt will be based out of our New York office.”

Prior to joining Sprott, Matt was Chief Investment Officer and Portfolio Manager of 1949 Value Advisors LLC. Previously he created the Lazard Classic Value global strategies serving family offices and institutional investors with both long-only and long-short investment mandates. Before joining Lazard in 2005, Matt was co-manager of the Franklin Mutual Beacon Fund (BEGRX) and the Franklin Mutual European Fund (MEURX). Earlier in his career, he worked at Morgan Stanley Dean Witter Advisors serving as co-manager of the MSDW Global Dividend Securities Trust (GLBBX) since its inception in 1993. The MSDW Global Dividend Securities Trust was the top performing global equity mutual fund in the US for the calendar year 1994, according to Lipper Analytical Services. Matt is also currently the Vice-Chair of the Value Investing Committee at the CFA Society of NY. Matt holds a BA in Business Administration – Finance from William Paterson University and is a CFA Charterholder.

About Sprott

Sprott is an alternative asset manager and a global leader in precious metal and real asset investments. Through its subsidiaries in Canada, the US and Asia, Sprott is dedicated to providing investors with best-in-class investment strategies that include Exchange Listed Products, Lending, Managed Equities and Brokerage. Sprott is based in Toronto with offices in New York, Carlsbad and Vancouver. For more information, please visit www.sprott.com.

