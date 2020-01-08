Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market, By Product (Step Index & Gradient Index), By Application (Defence; IT & Telecom; Government; MSO (Triple Play), Healthcare & Others), By Material (Glass & Plastic), By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of around 16% on account of high reliability and high capacity offered by the multimode fibers. Multimode optical fibers are gaining popularity as different signals can be transmitted through the same fiber due to difference in reflection angle.



Among applications, IT & Telecom segment is anticipated to account for the largest share during the forecast period on account of high demand for faster speed connections and greater bandwidth. Multimode optical fiber is also gaining prominence in medical sector for laser delivery systems and light illumination and conduction. Ongoing trend of minimally invasive surgeries and technological advancements are contributing to the growing share of multimode optical fibers in the medical sector.



On the basis of geography, the Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market is segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe and Middle East & Africa. On account of implementation of projects such as smart cities in various economies of Asia-Pacific including China and India, the region is expected to account for the largest share and the trend is likely to continue in the forthcoming years as well. Also, emergence of Internet of things and fiber to home connectivity are further positively influencing the multimode optical fiber market in the region.



Major companies operating in the Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market include Corning Incorporated, Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable, Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd., Hengtong Group Co Ltd., Prysmian group, Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd., Fiberhome Networks, Futong Group Co., Ltd., ZTT International Limited, and Fujikura Ltd., among others. The companies operating in the market are using growth strategies such as product development, mergers & acquisitions to increase their share in the market.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market.

To forecast the Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market based on product, application, material and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Multimode Optical Fiber Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Product (Step Index; Gradient Index)

5.2.2. By Application (Defence; IT & Telecom; Government; MSO (Triple Play), Healthcare, Others)

5.2.3. By Material (Glass; Plastic)

5.2.4. By Company (2018)

5.3. Product Market Map



6. North America Multimode Optical Fiber Market Outlook



7. Europe Multimode Optical Fiber Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Multimode Optical Fiber Market Outlook



9. Middle East & Africa Multimode Optical Fiber Market Outlook



10. South America Multimode Optical Fiber Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Competition Outlook

13.2. Company Profiles

13.2.1. Company Details

13.2.2. Financials (as reported)

13.2.3. Key Market Focus & Geographical Presence

13.3. Global Players Profiled (Leading Companies)

13.3.1. Corning Incorporated

13.3.2. Yangtze Optical Fibre & Cable

13.3.3. Furukawa Electric Co. Ltd.

13.3.4. Hengtong Group Co. Ltd.

13.3.5. Prysmian Group

13.3.6. Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.

13.3.7. Fiberhome Networks

13.3.8. Futong Group Co. Ltd.

13.3.9. ZTT International Limited



14. Strategic Recommendations



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qcknnk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900