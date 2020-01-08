Chico, CA, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cascade Orthopedic Supply, a leading distributor of prosthetic and orthotic products, announced an investment made in the company by Ottobock North America. The investment aims to strengthen the collaboration of the two companies to further improve access to product for all orthotic and prosthetic (O&P) customers and drive efficiencies in supply chain operations that will spur growth for the industry.

Cascade has been serving (O&P) customers for more than 46 years and aims to deliver the highest quality of service and access to products that enable the best patient outcomes. Cascade President, Jeff Collins states: “We share a like-minded mission with Ottobock to provide our customers with product, business, and service solutions that will improve the quality of patient care. This investment will ensure our ability to grow, scale, and deliver on this promise.”

“The Cascade team brings a wealth of knowledge from the supply chain management and e-commerce arenas. Together with our subsidiaries in 59 countries, this investment will help us advance our logistics operations and support Ottobock’s global patient care network”, said Prof. Näder, President and Chairman of the Board of Ottobock SE & Co. KGaA. “We believe that by leveraging the strengths we both bring to the table, we will be better suited to serve our customers and the individuals who depend on our products”, emphasized CEO Philipp Schulte-Noelle.

About Cascade Orthopedic Supply

Founded in 1973, Cascade Orthopedic Supply, LP is distinguished as the leading distributor of orthotics and prosthetics in North America. Cascade has four distribution facilities located in California, Texas, Illinois, and Pennsylvania, allowing overnight delivery anywhere in the contiguous United States at published ground rates. Cascade's reputation is built on a continued commitment to superior service and support, investments in technology, and operational efficiency. Cascade distributes a broad range of products from more than 250 suppliers. As a leading provider in the industry, Cascade is committed to helping customers build a successful practice and deliver better patient care.

About Ottobock

For 100 years Ottobock has been developing med-tech products and fitting solutions for people with limited mobility in the areas of Prosthetics, Orthotics and Human Mobility. The company’s international activities are coordinated from the head office in Duderstadt, Germany. Ottobock has been investing, employing, researching and developing in North America since 1958 for the benefit of people with impaired mobility. Subsidiaries in 59 countries offer “Made by Ottobock” quality worldwide and employ 7570 people.

