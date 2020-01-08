LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® (NASDAQ: DSPG) a global leader in wireless and voice processing solutions, announced that Golden Mark has based a suite of wireless smart home devices on DSP Group’s ULE ultra-low-power wireless connectivity solution. The suite includes an in-wall dimmer, in-wall switch, plug-in dimmer, plug-in switch and water leak detector with water sensing cable.



“As homeowners start to trust their smart devices for applications ranging from light switches to infrastructure monitoring and panic buttons, the wireless link from the device to the network is becoming increasingly critical,” said Tali Chen CMO of DSP Group. “Golden Mark recognizes this and that’s why we are so excited it has chosen DSP Group’s ULE technology to forge that link for reliability and longevity over interference-free spectrum. It is indeed a powerful endorsement of our technology as well as the inherent capabilities of ULE.”

ULE is an ultra-low-power wireless technology that operates in interference-free band with low latency and extended range and coverage. It supports data along with native support for two-way voice.

“ULE has many features that make it very attractive for smart home applications, especially for trusted applications where low power and reliable communication are priorities,” said Grant Ogata, Vice President of Golden Mark “The ULE solution provided by DSP Group, combined with its technical expertise and support, ensured a high-end product that can meet the increasingly demanding requirements of our customers.”

The Golden Mark suite of ULE smart home products will be showcased at CES 2020 (Jan 7- 10) in DSP Group’s Private meeting room, along with a select array of the many products powered by DSP Group’s technologies. To secure a demo session contact info@dspg.com.

