Both technologies to be demonstrated at CES 2020 in Las Vegas as an answer to customers’ needs to be able to truly rely upon and trust voice-based user interfaces as market takes off

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DSP Group® (NASDAQ: DSPG), a global leader in wireless and voice processing solutions, announced that it is directly meeting the burgeoning demand for trusted and reliable voice user interfaces (VUIs) for smart home devices through the combination of ULE and its SmartVoice system-on-chip (SoC) with HDClearTM advanced voice processing algorithms. Together, the two technologies achieve the accuracy, performance, and trust required for seamless and intuitive far-field voice control to enable the development of next-generation VUI-based designs.

Studies have already shown that growth for voice and speech recognition is going to accelerate exponentially, exhibiting a CAGR of 17.2% to reach $31.82 billion by 2025.1 This includes voice activated systems, voice-enabled devices, and voice-enabled virtual assistants. For far-field voice control and speech recognition components, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 23.89%, from $969 million in 2018, to $3.505 billion in 2024.2

Research and Markets attributes this growth to advances in deep learning as applied to far-field voice microphones, as well as the impact of improving front-end hardware and the accuracy of voice-based smart speakers. However, it also points to privacy concerns and lack of accuracy in noisy and harsh environments as factors that have restrained market growth.

“It’s not just about functionality, if the user cannot rely upon the device to hear and privately and accurately interpret and communicate voice commands, user trust and satisfaction will remain elusive,” said Ofer Elyakim, CEO of DSP Group. “ULE and SmartVoice with HDClear directly address both of these concerns to make the VUI a trusted, seamless experience for the end user.”

“Just as “Every Home is Alive,” so too are the systems that support voice control,” said Aaron Ard, Senior Director of Engineering, Leviton. “This is why we chose SmartVoice with HDClear for our Decora Smart Voice Dimmer. We needed to ensure that the voice interface between our smart home devices and the user would not only pass AVS [Amazon Voice Services] certification, but also provide a consistent and positive user experience. DSP Group had the technology, expertise, and commitment to help us bring the Decora Smart Voice Dimmer to life.”

ULE is a low-power, interference-free wireless interface that was built from the ground up to support voice. SmartVoice is a customizable, low-power, integrated audio-centric processing platform and HDClear comprises a suite of proprietary far-field voice algorithms that deliver beam-forming, noise reduction and acoustic echo cancellation (AEC). Using these techniques, it achieves more effective isolation of voice from surrounding noise to deliver superior voice-enabled experiences in almost any environment.

Alain Molinié, President at AwoX, said, “DSP Group’s ULE technology offers us a unique combination of superb range, interference-free spectrum and extremely simple installation. Given the growing momentum and increasing adoption of ULE technology, it was just a natural step for us to add ULE technology to our offering.”

“Top-tier companies have trusted us and our ULE and SmartVoice with HDClear technology, together they now provide a full solution to help developers get both the voice and communications parts of their equation right, and we are excited to be a part of their next generation of smart home solutions,” said Elyakim.

DSP Group’s ULE and SmartVoice with HDClear smart home devices, along its many other products and technologies, will be showcased at CES 2020 (Jan 7- 10) in DSP Group’s Private meeting room, along with a select array of the many products powered by DSP Group’s technologies. To secure a demo session contact info@dspg.com.

About DSP Group

DSP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: DSPG) is a global leader in wireless chipsets for a wide range of smart-enabled devices. The company was founded in 1987 on the principles of experience, insight and continuous advancement. We seek to consistently deliver next-generation solutions in the areas of voice, audio, video and data connectivity. Experts in voice processing, DSP Group invests heavily in innovation for the smart future. The result is leading-edge semiconductor technology that allows our customers to develop products that enhance user experiences. From mobile phones to VoIP and virtual assistants using cloud-based voice services, DSP Group answers the growing demand for the ever-expanding collection of voice-controlled smart devices. For more information, please visit www.dspg.com or follow on Twitter and LinkedIn .

About Leviton

Every day, Leviton is engineering possibilities that make the future happen, meeting the needs of today’s residential, commercial, and industrial customers globally. From electrical, to lighting, to data networks, and energy management, Leviton develops thoughtful solutions that help make its customers' lives easier, safer, more efficient and more productive. Driven by its commitment to its customers, the ingenuity of its employees and the safety and quality of its products and solutions, with Leviton, the FUTURE IS ON. For more information, visit www.leviton.com or follow on Facebook , Twitter , and YouTube .

About AwoX

AwoX group (EURONEXT:AWOX) is a leading European smart home brand, covering both smart lighting under AwoX brand, and multiroom HiFi under Cabasse brand. AwoX group designs, manufactures, sells and distributes consumer electronic products and applications for a smarter home. In addition, AwoX provides reference connectivity technologies to leading consumer electronics manufacturers, and telecommunication service providers. Those technologies are recognized as reference by world-wide recognized standards. AwoX seats at the board of director of Open Connectivity Forum. AwoX owns offices in Singapore, Unites States, Europe and China. AwoX is a public company quoted on Euronext Compartment C. For more information, visit www.awox.com .



