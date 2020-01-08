AB “Utenos trikotažas“ received the notification on the transactions in issuer's securities concluded by the General Manager, who is also the Member of the Management Board, of AB “Utenos trikotažas“ and his spouse (see attachment). For more information please contact Finance Director Andrej Grobov Phone No. +370 389 63080
Utenos Trikotazas
Utena, LITHUANIA
