AB “Utenos trikotažas“ received the notification from Algirdas Šabūnas and his spouse about disposal of voting rights (see attachment). The reason for crossing the threshold – disposal of shares (sale). The declared threshold that was crossed – 10%. For more information please contact Finance Director Andrej Grobov Phone No. +370 389 63080
Utenos Trikotazas
Utena, LITHUANIA
