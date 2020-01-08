Acumen Research and Consulting, Recently Published Report On “Bench-top Dental Autoclaves Market Size, Share, Growth Opportunities and Forecast 2019 - 2026”.



LOS ANGELES, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global bench-top dental autoclaves market is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.8% during the forecast period 2019 to 2026 and reach the market value of around US$ 94.5 Bn by 2026.

North America dominated the global bench-top dental autoclaves market in the year 2018. The region has experienced the potential growth owing to increasing dental disease, growing number of dental surgeries, and high adoption of technological advanced devices in the dental health industry. In addition, rising geriatric population susceptible to the dental disorders would contribute to the growth of North America region. Also, growing trend of cosmetic surgeries, increasing need for better sterilization procedures and less human error boosts the adoption bench-top dental autoclaves in the North America region.

Asia pacific region is expected gain momentum in the global bench-top dental autoclave market over the forecast years. It is expected that the region is accounted for the highest growth rate in the global market during the forecast period. The primary reason for this growth would be the growing popularity of cosmetic dental surgery under medical tourism. Asia Pacific is considered to be the hub for medical tourism industry considering the low-cost surgical procedures and medications. Such factors are expected to enhance the market position of the region in the global bench-top dental autoclave market in future and create investment opportunities for the manufactures in the domestic market.

In 2018, automatic bench-top dental autoclaves product type segment has dominated the market and is projected to maintain its dominance over the forecast period from 2019 to 2026. The growth of this segment is attributed to the advantages offered by automated devices such as speedy sterilization process with no compromising on the quality of sterilization, low power consumption and its compact size. Also, the many of the autoclave manufacturers are now conducting rigorous research and development activities to develop more advance devices with comparatively lower price and reduced error frequency.

In 2018, pre & post vacuum bench-top dental autoclave devices segment dominated the market on the basis of application. The factors responsible for the growth of this segment includes, high advantages offered by pre and post vacuum devices such as removal of cold air from the chamber to allow additional steam penetration and removing the same at the end of the cycle to enable speedy drying process.

Class B bench-top dental autoclaves hold the largest share in the market on the basis of class. The benefits associated with class B dental autoclaves such as user-friendly design, low power consumption, which also fulfills the European Standard EN 13060. Owing to these advantages, most of the hospitals and dental clinics prefers class B bench-top dental autoclaves compared to other classes such as class N and class S. Considering the current industry need, many of the manufacturers such as SciCan and Midmark are developing class B bench-top autoclave devices which allows faster and efficient sterilization process with user friendly experience.

End use segment in the global bench-top dental autoclave market includes hospitals/dental clinics, dental laboratories and academic/research institutes among these, hospital/dental clinic holds the majority of the share. The factors are responsible behind the growth of this segment includes increasing dental cosmetic surgeries, increasing dental complications among patients, need for efficient sterilization technique to avoid hospital acquired infections. Also, favorable reimbursement policies for dental surgeries are expected to surge in number of hospitalizations for sophisticated dental services in coming years.

The key companies involved in the global bench-top dental autoclave market includes Tuttnauer, Straumann, Cook Medical, Dentsply International Inc., W&H Dentalwerk International, Antonio Matachana, 3M ESPE, Sirona Dental Systems Inc., ThermoFisher Scientifics and W&H Dentalwerk Bürmoos GmbH.

Some of the key observations regarding bench-top dental autoclaves industry include:

In September 2019, Midmark launched an updated version of Midmark M9 & M11 steam sterilizers with the advanced drying capabilities coupled with optional printer accessory to prepare immediate documentation. These devices are expected to provide the reliability and simplicity dental practices need to deliver safe, efficient care.

In march 2019, SciCan launched STATCLAVETM G4 Chamber Autoclave which address the need for speed, flexibility, and efficiency in today’s environments. It is a Class B vacuum sterilizer which incorporates pre-sterilization vacuum to improve steam penetration and post-sterilization vacuum to improve drying.

In January 2018, Flight Dental Systems launched the Flight CLAVE B Pre & Post Vacuum Autoclave, which is a new class B autoclave with a self-regulating steam generator. This generator ensures the rapid sterilization cycles, has a stainless-steel chamber & a double locking system and LCD display.

