Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Phosgene Market, By Derivatives (Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polycarbonate Resins), By Region, Competition, Forecast and Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Phosgene Market is expected to witness a marginal decline in consumption during 2019-2024.



The Global Phosgene Market is driven by increasing demand for MDI, TDI and Polycarbonate resins from various end-user industries such as construction, automotive, agriculture, textile, and electronics. However, growing attention towards application of phosgene free technology to produce MDI, TDI and Polycarbonate resins is gradually declining the Global Phosgene Market.



The Global Phosgene Market is segmented based on derivatives and region. Based on derivatives, the market can be fragmented into MDI, TDI and polycarbonate resins. MDI is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period owing to its widespread usage in non-foam applications such as paints and coatings, sealants, and adhesives as well as in reaction injection-molding, high performance elastomers, and spandex fibers.



Asia Pacific dominates the Global Phosgene Market, followed by Europe and North America. Major players operating in phosgene market include Covestro AG, BASF SE, Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd, DowDuPont, Bayer AG, Atul Ltd., Paushak Ltd., UPL Ltd., Vertellus Holdings LLC, VanDeMark Chemical Inc., ISOCHEM, Huntsman International, Shandong Tianan Chemicals and others.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Period: 2021-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Phosgene Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Phosgene Market based on derivatives, company and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Phosgene Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers, and acquisitions, etc., in the Global Phosgene Market.

To conduct pricing analysis for the Global Phosgene Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Phosgene Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer



5. Global Phosgene Industry Overview



6. Global Phosgene Market Outlook

6.1. Market Size and Forecast

6.1.1. By Value

6.1.2. By Volume

6.2. Market Share and Forecast

6.2.1. By Derivatives (Methyl Diphenyl Diisocyanate, Toluene Diisocyanate, Polycarbonate Resins)

6.2.2. By Company

6.2.3. By Region

6.3. Market Attractive Index



7. Asia-Pacific Phosgene Market Outlook



8. Europe Phosgene Market Outlook



9. North America Phosgene Market Outlook



10. South America Phosgene Market Outlook



11. Middle East & Africa Phosgene Market Outlook



12. Market Dynamics

12.1. Drivers

12.2. Challenges



13. Market Trends and Developments



14. Pricing Analysis



15. Competitive Landscape

15.1. Competition Benchmarking

15.2. Company Profiles (Leading companies)

15.2.1. Covestro AG

15.2.2. BASF SE

15.2.3. Wanhua Chemical Group Co. Ltd.

15.2.4. DowDuPont

15.2.5. Bayer AG

15.2.6. Atul Ltd.

15.2.7. Paushak Ltd.

15.2.8. UPL Ltd.

15.2.9. Vertellus Holdings LLC

15.2.10. VanDeMark Chemical Inc.

15.2.11. ISOCHEM

15.2.12. Huntsman International

15.2.13. Shandong Tianan Chemicals



16. Strategic Recommendations



