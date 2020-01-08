Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Edge AI Software Market, By Component, By Data Source, By Application (Access Management, Video Surveillance and Others), By End User, By Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of over 25% during 2019-2024 on account of significant increase in the number of intelligent applications.



Edge artificial intelligence software allows processing, aggregation, computation and analysis of data present in the edge devices by leveraging IoT and artificial intelligence technologies. Integration of artificial intelligence in edge devices helps to minimize latency, lessen threats and improve reliability which is promoting the growth of the market. Moreover, increasing workload of enterprises on cloud is further likely to elevate the demand for the Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market through 2024.



The Global Edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) Software Market can be segmented based on the component, data source, application, end-user and region.



Based on component, the market can be bifurcated into solutions and services. Edge AI software solutions integrate machine learning and edge computing technology so as to derive crucial insights without costly analysis, thereby boosting the growth of solutions segment through 2024.



On the basis of data source, the Global Edge AI Software Market can be segmented into video & image recognition, speech recognition, biometric data, mobile data and sensor data. Video & image recognition led the market in 2018 and the trend is expected to continue during forecast period as edge AI software is used to analyze images and videos, locally on the devices.



Edge artificial intelligence software caters to various end-user segments such as government, manufacturing, IT & telecom, automotive, energy & utilities and others. Manufacturing and Energy & Utilities verticals acquired the largest shares in 2018 as the vertical includes technology driven operations, which depend on real-time insights.



Regionally, global edge AI software is gaining traction and expanding to various regions across the globe. North America is leading the Global Edge AI Software Market and is likely to maintain its position during forecast period as well on account of high investments by public and private sectors in artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies in the economies of the region.



Major players operating in the Global Edge AI Software Market include Google LLC, Amazon Web Services Inc., Microsoft Corp., Nutanix Inc., TIBCO Software Inc., IBM Corporation, Octonion SA, Anagog, Veea, among others. Major companies are developing advanced technologies and launching new products in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new product developments.



Years Considered

Historical Years: 2014-2017

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Period: 2020-2024

Objective of the Study

To analyze and forecast the market size of the Global Edge AI Software Market.

To classify and forecast the Global Edge AI Software Market based on component, data source, application, end-user, and regional distribution.

To identify drivers and challenges for the Global Edge AI Software Market.

To examine competitive developments such as expansions, new product launches, mergers & acquisitions, etc., in the Global Edge AI Software Market.

To identify and analyze the profile of leading players operating in the Global Edge AI Software Market.

Key Topics Covered



1. Product Overview



2. Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Voice of Customer

4.1. Key Benefits

4.2. Purpose of Usage

4.3. Key Application

4.4. Data Source



5. Global Edge AI Software Market Outlook

5.1. Market Size & Forecast

5.1.1. By Value

5.2. Market Share & Forecast

5.2.1. By Component

5.2.1.1. By Solutions (Software and Platform)

5.2.1.2. By Services (Training & consulting, Integration and Support & maintenance)

5.2.2. By Data Source (Video & Image Recognition, Speech Recognition, Biometric data and Mobile data & Sensor data)

5.2.3. By Application (Access Management, Video Surveillance, Remote Monitoring & Predictive Maintenance and Others)

5.2.4. By End User (Energy & Utilities, Automotive, Government, Manufacturing, IT & Telecom and Others)

5.2.5. By Region (North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; South America and Middle East & Africa)

5.2.6. By Company (2018)

5.3. Market Map



6. North America Edge AI Software Market Outlook



7. Europe Edge AI Software Market Outlook



8. Asia-Pacific Edge AI Software Market Outlook



9. South America Edge AI Software Market Outlook



10. Middle East & Africa Edge AI Software Market Outlook



11. Market Dynamics

11.1. Drivers

11.2. Challenges



12. Market Trends & Developments



13. Competitive Landscape

13.1. Company Profiles

13.1.1. Google LLC

13.1.2. Amazon Web Services Inc.

13.1.3. Microsoft Corp.

13.1.4. Nutanix Inc.

13.1.5. TIBCO Software Inc.

13.1.6. IBM Corporation

13.1.7. Octonion S.A.

13.1.8. Swim.AI Inc.

13.1.9. Imagimob AB

13.1.10. Anagog Ltd.



14. Strategic Recommendations



