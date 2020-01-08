Nashville, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- LIG Assets, Inc. (OTC PINK: LIGA) (also known as the "Leader in Green Assets" or "LIGA") announced today that its wholly owned subsidiary BGTV Direct – Worldwide Media Solutions, LLC, a multi-media production, programming, and distribution Corporation specializing in Television, Cable, Radio, Satellite, Print, and Digital broadcast platforms, will premiere “Crypto Minute TV” on FMW Media’s blockchain show “Exploring The Block” aired on the FOX Business Network and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming. The initial segment of “Crypto Minute TV” will be filmed and produced in New York City the week of January 20th, 2020. BGTV Direct’s CEO, Marvin Baker, will attend the filming in New York and provide content and additional information about “Crypto Minute TV” and Bitfrontier Capital Holdings, Inc., for the segment.

“Exploring The Block” airs in over 450 million homes on major U.S. and international networks and markets. “Crypto Minute TV” segments will be aired on major cable and television networks across the country and internationally showcasing companies and investment opportunities in the emerging Bitcoin, Digital, and Crypto-Currency sectors. In addition to airing on major networks such as FOX Business and Bloomberg TV as sponsored programming, “Crypto Minute TV” will also eventually air in over 40 million Over-the-Air (OTA) households in all major markets and soon into Satellite and Cable households that will include DirecTV, Dish, and Charter, which includes prime audience markets such as New York City and Los Angeles. The audience totals for DirecTV, Dish, and Charter alone will be over 45 million households in addition to the 40+ million OTA Households. The project will also include radio programming and advertising on over 300 radio stations across the US as well as top tier print and digital venues.

“Crypto Minute TV” has selected Bitfrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. (OTC PINK: BFCH) as their first Crypto sector Company to be featured on the popular Crypto investment series “Exploring the Block”. Being aired on the most recognized and broad-based business and investment networks and programs provides “Crypto Minute TV” and its featured companies with global access to a highly sophisticated business and investor-based audience specifically aimed at those interested in the Crypto sector and related investment opportunities and information.

FMW Media issued a News Release on December 2nd describing the new partnership between BGTV Direct, “Crypto Minute TV”, “Exploring The Block”, and their first featured Company Bitfrontier Capital Holdings, Inc. In the news release BGTV’s CEO Marvin Baker stated, “The new televised segment will prove to be a perfect and very powerful partnership between ‘Exploring the Block’ and ‘CryptoMinuteTV’. We plan to showcase our content and provide investment and marketing opportunities to a worldwide audience and this partnership expands our potential viewership to over 450 million TV households both domestically and internationally.” Baker further added, “‘Exploring The Block’ gives us a worldwide footprint in China, Europe, South and Central America in addition to adding major business news networks in North America. Our first feature segment will be on Bitfrontier Capital Holdings to discuss the grand opening of their new Crypto mining facility and offer investment opportunities in addition to selling and hosting miners in their new facility to our viewers.”

https://www.globenewswire.com/news-release/2019/12/02/1955169/0/en/FMW-Media-Introduces-New-Clients-...

“Crypto Minute TV” is also currently producing expanded Crypto sector content segments to be aired on other national TV networks as well as other Crypto sector programs and venues. In addition, “Crypto Minute TV” is currently in discussions with Bitfrontier Capital Holdings to jointly create and expand capabilities and opportunities in the emerging Crypto sector including the establishment of additional mining facilities in addition to Bitfrontier’s already planned five such facilities.

About “Crypto Minute TV”:

Nothing has the far-reaching power or effectiveness of, “As Seen On TV”. “Crypto Minute TV” can put the eyes of the world on your Crypto enterprise by showcasing your company's brand, products, services, and investment opportunities to hundreds of millions of households across the country and around the world on the most recognized networks and crypto dedicated programs in the industry such as FOX Business, Bloomberg TV, ION TV, CNBC, and more! “Crypto Minute TV” will be featured on networks and programs that are literally household names, watched by investors around the world, and each segment will be aired at optimal times and during specific programs to maximize exposure to the investment and crypto communities, Even start-up companies with a limited budget aggressively fighting for market share and exposure in this emerging and very competitive sector will now have direct access to crypto/investor based audiences around the world. Interested parties can visit www.cryptominutetv.com to learn more about specific opportunities, featured companies, and networks as well as broadcast content, times, and dates. “Crypto Minute TV” also offers a free regularly distributed Crypto Investor Newsletter on its website with information on its Featured Companies and other various crypto investment related opportunities. For instant alerts and updates, be sure to follow them at Twitter.com/CryptoMinuteTV - @CryptoMinuteTV



About BGTV Direct – Worldwide Media Solutions:

BGTV Direct LLC., and its broadcast and syndication partners are powered by NTR advertiser supported content across Television, Radio, Print, Mobile, and electronic advertising platforms. BGTV Direct has offices in Nashville, Las Vegas, and Silicon Valley. Current services include broadcast production and content, programming syndication, advertising sales, and media buying. For additional information please contact our Media Relations Department at www.bgtvdirect.com



About “Exploring the Block”:

Exploring the Block profiles Blockchain Technologies and Companies. Exploring the Block produces multi-part series following the goals and achievements of the companies we follow and invite our audience to track the growth and challenges these companies face. Each series provides a personal look at the company through the eyes of the CEO or company executive as they discuss their goals, roots, and products with our experienced team of anchors/journalists to provide our viewing audience with who, what, where, when, and why about the companies you want to learn about. Blockchain is changing the world and we will showcase Crypto Companies and their teams that are striving to do so with the companies they started. www.exploringtheblock.com



About FMW Media:

FMW Media Corp. operates one of the longest running U.S and International sponsored programming T.V. brands "NewToTheStreet," and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block”. Since 2009, these brands run shows across major U.S. Television networks. These TV platforms reach over 540 million homes both in US and international markets. Developing two additional shows "TheBestinNY" and "The Ultimate Listing”.



About BitFrontier Capital Holdings, Inc.:

BitFrontier Capital Holdings’ business plan is to concentrate on cryptocurrency related investments and development opportunities through cryptocurrency mining, investments in private and/or public entities, joint ventures, and acquisitions of blockchain related companies. BitFrontier Capital Holdings has two wholly owned operating subsidiaries, BitFrontier Capital Investments, Inc. and BitFrontier Technologies, Inc. Through the Company's wholly owned subsidiary, BitFrontier Technologies, Inc., the Company is currently in the final stages of construction of a warehouse specifically designed for hosting cryptocurrency mining equipment. Cryptocurrency mining (e.g. bitcoin mining) entails running ASIC (application-specific integrated circuit servers or other specialized servers which solve a set of prescribed complex mathematical calculations in order to add a block to a blockchain and thereby confirm digital asset transactions. A party which is successful in adding a block to the blockchain is awarded a fixed number of digital assets in return. For additional information please visit www.bitfrontiercapitalholdings.com



FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This press release may contain forward-looking statements. The words "believe," "expect," "should," "intend," "estimate," "projects," variations of such words and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, but their absence does not mean that a statement is not a forward-looking statement. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Among the important factors that could cause actual results to differ significantly from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements are risks that are detailed in the Company's filings on file at www.otcmarkets.com .

Contact Information:

LIGA Shareholder/Investor inquiries can be directed to:

Marvin Baker

President – LIG Assets, Inc.

CEO – BGTV Direct Worldwide Media Solutions

Email: Marvin@BGTVDirect.com

www.LeaderInGreenAssets.com

www.BGTVDirect.com