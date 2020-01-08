Company announcement 1/2020
8 January 2020
The Board of Directors of European Energy A/S has set the following dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2020:
|Interim Report Q4 2019
|28 February 2020
|Annual Report 2019
|30 April 2020
|Annual General Meeting 2020
|30 April 2020 at European Energy A/S’ headquarter in Søborg, DK
|Interim Report Q1 2020
|27 May 2020
|Interim Report Q2 2020
|31 August 2020
|Interim Report Q3 2020
|30 November 2020
For further information please contact CFO, Jonny Thorsted Jonasson, jtj@europeanenergy.dk
