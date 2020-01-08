﻿Company announcement 1/2020



8 January 2020

The Board of Directors of European Energy A/S has set the following dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2020:

Interim Report Q4 2019 28 February 2020 Annual Report 2019 30 April 2020 Annual General Meeting 2020 30 April 2020 at European Energy A/S’ headquarter in Søborg, DK Interim Report Q1 2020 27 May 2020 Interim Report Q2 2020 31 August 2020 Interim Report Q3 2020 30 November 2020

For further information please contact CFO, Jonny Thorsted Jonasson, jtj@europeanenergy.dk









