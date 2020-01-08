﻿Company announcement 1/2020

8 January 2020

The Board of Directors of European Energy A/S has set the following dates for the release of the Annual Report, interim reports as well as the Annual General Meeting in 2020:

Interim Report Q4 201928 February 2020
Annual Report 201930 April 2020
Annual General Meeting 202030 April 2020 at European Energy A/S’ headquarter in Søborg, DK
Interim Report Q1 202027 May 2020
Interim Report Q2 202031 August 2020
Interim Report Q3 202030 November 2020

For further information please contact CFO, Jonny Thorsted Jonasson, jtj@europeanenergy.dk



