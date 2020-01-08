Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Etch Process: Materials, Chemicals and Advances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report includes:
- Detailed study of the global markets for etch process using quantitative as well as qualitative approaches
- Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
- Coverage of the market of etch process in terms of their types, materials, etching chemicals and applications across the various regions
- Assessment of the competitive landscape and company profiles of major market players, including Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corp., LAM Research Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., and Nissha Co. Ltd.
In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for etch processes, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis, and includes a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.
The market for etch processes is segmented into the follow categories:
- By etching material: Silicon, silicon dioxide, silicon nitride, steel and stainless steel, aluminum, others (copper, gallium, indium, gold and many more).
- By etching chemicals: Hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, ammonium chloride, ammonium persulfate, sodium hydroxide, others.
- By applications: Semiconductors, power devices, instrumentation, automotive, aerospace and others.
- By type: Dry etching and wet etching.
- By region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., France, Germany and Rest of Europe; the U.K. is further segmented into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland; Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Latin America is segmented into UAE, Brazil and Rest of Middle East and Latin America.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Scope of Report
- Research Methodology
- Intended Audience
- Information Sources
- Geographic Breakdown
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Market Definition and the Evolution of the Etch Process
- Future Outlook and Expectations
- Applications
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Key Developments in the Field of Etch Process
- Wet Etching
- Dry Etching
- Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type
- Introduction
- Dry Etching
- Applications
- Wet Etching
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material
- Introduction
- Silicon and Its Composites
- Copper
- Steel and Stainless Steel
- Aluminum
- Others
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Etching Chemical
- Introduction
- Hydrochloric Acid
- Hydrofluoric Acid
- Ammonium Chloride
- Ammonium Persulfate
- Sodium Hydroxide
- Potassium Hydroxide
- Other Chemicals
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application
- Introduction
- Semiconductors
- Power Devices
- GaN-on-SiC RF Devices
- SiC Power Devices
- Instrumentation
- Automotive
- Aerospace and Defense
- Others
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
- Introduction
- North America
- Market Snapshot
- Europe
- Market Snapshot
- Asia-Pacific
- Market Snapshot
- Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa and Latin America)
- Market Snapshot
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- Advanced Chemical Etching
- Advanced Metal Etching
- Applied Materials Inc.
- Cadence Inc.
- Chemcut Corp.
- Comsol Inc.
- Conard Corp.
- Etchform BV
- Globalfoundries
- Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
- Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.
- Kla Corp.
- Lam Research Corp.
- Mattson Technology Inc.
- MEC Co. Ltd.
- Modutek Corp.
- Nissha Co. Ltd.
- Photo Etch Technology
- Photofabrication Engineering Inc.
- Plasma Etch Inc.
- Screen Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.
- Semes Co. Ltd.
- Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
- Tech-Etch Inc.
- Ulvac Technologies Inc.
- Veeco Instruments Inc.
- Wise S.R.L.
