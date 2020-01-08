Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Etch Process: Materials, Chemicals and Advances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report includes:

  • Detailed study of the global markets for etch process using quantitative as well as qualitative approaches
  • Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024
  • Coverage of the market of etch process in terms of their types, materials, etching chemicals and applications across the various regions
  • Assessment of the competitive landscape and company profiles of major market players, including Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corp., LAM Research Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., and Nissha Co. Ltd.

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for etch processes, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis, and includes a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.

The market for etch processes is segmented into the follow categories:

  • By etching material: Silicon, silicon dioxide, silicon nitride, steel and stainless steel, aluminum, others (copper, gallium, indium, gold and many more).
  • By etching chemicals: Hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, ammonium chloride, ammonium persulfate, sodium hydroxide, others.
  • By applications: Semiconductors, power devices, instrumentation, automotive, aerospace and others.
  • By type: Dry etching and wet etching.
  • By region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., France, Germany and Rest of Europe; the U.K. is further segmented into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland; Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Latin America is segmented into UAE, Brazil and Rest of Middle East and Latin America.

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1 Introduction

  • Study Goals and Objectives
  • Reasons for Doing This Study
  • Scope of Report
  • Research Methodology
  • Intended Audience
  • Information Sources
  • Geographic Breakdown
  • Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

  • Market Definition and the Evolution of the Etch Process
  • Future Outlook and Expectations
  • Applications
  • Market Dynamics
  • Drivers
  • Restraints
  • Key Developments in the Field of Etch Process
  • Wet Etching
  • Dry Etching
  • Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

  • Introduction
  • Dry Etching
  • Applications
  • Wet Etching

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material

  • Introduction
  • Silicon and Its Composites
  • Copper
  • Steel and Stainless Steel
  • Aluminum
  • Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Etching Chemical

  • Introduction
  • Hydrochloric Acid
  • Hydrofluoric Acid
  • Ammonium Chloride
  • Ammonium Persulfate
  • Sodium Hydroxide
  • Potassium Hydroxide
  • Other Chemicals

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

  • Introduction
  • Semiconductors
  • Power Devices
  • GaN-on-SiC RF Devices
  • SiC Power Devices
  • Instrumentation
  • Automotive
  • Aerospace and Defense
  • Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

  • Introduction
  • North America
  • Market Snapshot
  • Europe
  • Market Snapshot
  • Asia-Pacific
  • Market Snapshot
  • Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa and Latin America)
  • Market Snapshot

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

  • Advanced Chemical Etching
  • Advanced Metal Etching
  • Applied Materials Inc.
  • Cadence Inc.
  • Chemcut Corp.
  • Comsol Inc.
  • Conard Corp.
  • Etchform BV
  • Globalfoundries
  • Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.
  • Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.
  • Kla Corp.
  • Lam Research Corp.
  • Mattson Technology Inc.
  • MEC Co. Ltd.
  • Modutek Corp.
  • Nissha Co. Ltd.
  • Photo Etch Technology
  • Photofabrication Engineering Inc.
  • Plasma Etch Inc.
  • Screen Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.
  • Semes Co. Ltd.
  • Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
  • Tech-Etch Inc.
  • Ulvac Technologies Inc.
  • Veeco Instruments Inc.
  • Wise S.R.L.

