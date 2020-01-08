Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Etch Process: Materials, Chemicals and Advances" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report includes:



Detailed study of the global markets for etch process using quantitative as well as qualitative approaches

Analyses of the global market trends with data from 2018, estimates for 2019, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2024

Coverage of the market of etch process in terms of their types, materials, etching chemicals and applications across the various regions

Assessment of the competitive landscape and company profiles of major market players, including Applied Materials Inc., KLA Corp., LAM Research Corp., Hitachi High-Technologies Corp., and Nissha Co. Ltd.

In addition to industry and competitive analysis of the market for etch processes, this report also exhaustively covers patent analysis, and includes a listing of company profiles of key players active in the global market.

The market for etch processes is segmented into the follow categories:

By etching material: Silicon, silicon dioxide, silicon nitride, steel and stainless steel, aluminum, others (copper, gallium, indium, gold and many more).

By etching chemicals: Hydrochloric acid, hydrofluoric acid, ammonium chloride, ammonium persulfate, sodium hydroxide, others.

By applications: Semiconductors, power devices, instrumentation, automotive, aerospace and others.

By type: Dry etching and wet etching.

By region: North America is segmented into the U.S., Canada and Mexico; Europe is segmented into the U.K., France, Germany and Rest of Europe; the U.K. is further segmented into England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland; Asia-Pacific (APAC) is segmented into China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia-Pacific; Middle East and Latin America is segmented into UAE, Brazil and Rest of Middle East and Latin America.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Research Methodology

Intended Audience

Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Market Definition and the Evolution of the Etch Process

Future Outlook and Expectations

Applications

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Restraints

Key Developments in the Field of Etch Process

Wet Etching

Dry Etching

Quotes by Key Opinion Leaders

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Deployment Type

Introduction

Dry Etching

Applications

Wet Etching

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Material

Introduction

Silicon and Its Composites

Copper

Steel and Stainless Steel

Aluminum

Others

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Etching Chemical

Introduction

Hydrochloric Acid

Hydrofluoric Acid

Ammonium Chloride

Ammonium Persulfate

Sodium Hydroxide

Potassium Hydroxide

Other Chemicals

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Semiconductors

Power Devices

GaN-on-SiC RF Devices

SiC Power Devices

Instrumentation

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Others

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Introduction

North America

Market Snapshot

Europe

Market Snapshot

Asia-Pacific

Market Snapshot

Rest of the World (Middle East, Africa and Latin America)

Market Snapshot

Chapter 9 Company Profiles



Advanced Chemical Etching

Advanced Metal Etching

Applied Materials Inc.

Cadence Inc.

Chemcut Corp.

Comsol Inc.

Conard Corp.

Etchform BV

Globalfoundries

Hitachi High-Technologies Corp.

Jusung Engineering Co. Ltd.

Kla Corp.

Lam Research Corp.

Mattson Technology Inc.

MEC Co. Ltd.

Modutek Corp.

Nissha Co. Ltd.

Photo Etch Technology

Photofabrication Engineering Inc.

Plasma Etch Inc.

Screen Semiconductor Solutions Co. Ltd.

Semes Co. Ltd.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. Ltd.

Tech-Etch Inc.

Ulvac Technologies Inc.

Veeco Instruments Inc.

Wise S.R.L.

