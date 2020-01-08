New York, N.Y., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the last century, the mission of the Gabelli School of Business at Fordham University has been to create compassionate business leaders. In 2020, the Gabelli School will celebrate its centennial year with a new sustainability partnership with PVH Corp., a global fashion and lifestyle company whose portfolio includes CALVIN KLEIN and Tommy Hilfiger, among others.

Over the course of five years, PVH will dedicate $1 million to the Gabelli School of Business to enhance sustainability curriculum and support speakers, visiting scholars and academic conferences that convene global thought leaders.

The Gabelli School’s vision is to become a world leader in social innovation by inspiring and equipping its graduates to be business leaders who understand the sustainability challenges that businesses face. The partnership with PVH will enable the school to become a leader in sustainability. The funding will create a yearly sustainability conference, new faculty fellowship and visiting-scholars programs, a sustainability lecture series, in addition to expanding the school’s academic offerings to include courses such as sustainable accounting.

“Our partnership with PVH Corp. reflects an innovative model for the Gabelli School – one that takes a holistic, multi-stakeholder approach toward creating impact,” said Donna Rapaccioli, Ph.D., dean of the Gabelli School of Business. “Strategically, we are engaging a full range of Gabelli School community members, from sponsoring a student business plan that aligns with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, to bringing in visiting scholars who are leaders in their fields. Our partnership will prove that two organizations with very similar values – but in very different industries – can meaningfully connect to support social and environmental good at a time when we need it most.”

PVH Chairman & CEO Manny Chirico graduated from the Gabelli School of Business and currently sits on the board of trustees of the University. In 2018, Chirico received an honorary Doctorate of Humane Letters from the University. “This partnership demonstrates PVH and Fordham’s shared commitment to educate the future by harnessing the power of social responsibility for both financial successes and societal impact,” said Chirico.

Two major events surrounding the partnership will take place during the centennial year. On January 28, 2020, the Gabelli School will begin its centennial celebration with a large-scale event co-hosted by PVH Corp. at 205 W. 39th St. NYC, bringing together hundreds of guests from both organizations, including Chirico and Fordham’s President, Fr. Joseph McShane, S.J.

On March 5, 2020, more than a dozen international thought leaders in technology, global labor markets, and human capital management will convene at Work 2040: Future of Work in a Sustainable World Conference, held at the Gabelli School’s Lincoln Center campus and co-sponsored by PVH Corp. The conference will explore the emerging global trends that are shaping work and society, and uncover what companies, institutions of higher education, and policymakers are doing to prepare for this future.

About the Gabelli School of Business

The Mission of the Gabelli School of Business is to inspire and empower positive global change; developing students into compassionate business leaders and supporting faculty and students in the ongoing generation of new knowledge. The Gabelli School’s vision is to become a world leader in social innovation by inspiring and equipping its graduates to be business leaders who understand the challenges in sustainability facing businesses and the potential of harnessing the power of social responsibility for both financial success and societal impact.

About PVH

PVH is one of the most admired fashion and lifestyle companies in the world. We power brands that drive fashion forward – for good. Our brand portfolio includes the iconic CALVIN KLEIN, TOMMY HILFIGER, Van Heusen, IZOD, ARROW, Speedo(1), Warner’s, Olga and Geoffrey Beene brands, as well as the digital-centric True&Co. intimates brand.

About Fordham University

Fordham University, the Jesuit University of New York, is committed to the discovery of Wisdom and the transmission of Learning, through research and through undergraduate, graduate and professional education of the highest quality. Guided by its Catholic and Jesuit traditions, Fordham fosters the intellectual, moral and religious development of its students and prepares them for leadership in a global society.

