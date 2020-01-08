DES MOINES, Iowa, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) , is pleased to announce the launch of its sixth cohort on January 14 with eight InsurTech companies coming to Des Moines, Iowa for the accelerator’s annual 100-day program.

“This year’s cohort of companies is solving big and important problems, each of which continues to align with the GIA’s mission of driving innovation in the insurance industry,” said Nicole Gunderson, managing director of the GIA. “Our mentors, largely insurance professionals, are looking forward to engaging with these InsurTech innovators in the months to come.”

The selected companies will participate in the GIA’s mentor-driven program by engaging in 1:1 meetings with insurance professionals, site visits to insurer offices, networking events, discussions with seasoned InsurTech founders, education sessions, investor introductions, and much more.

The 2020 GIA cohort is joined by:

Caregiven: An Oregon-based startup enabling providers to offer real time, curated guidance to individuals and families managing end-of-life care for an aging or ailing loved-one.

Denscore: A Michigan-based startup using existing claims data to support dental insurers' pay-for-performance initiatives to derive value-based scores for participating dentists.

Gerald Tech: A New York-based startup offering a life event engagement and cross-sell platform for insurance providers.

InsureVite: A Singapore-based startup aiding insurers in reducing friction in the insurance process and revolutionizing customer experience through social messaging apps.

Kiwi: A New York-based startup focused on bringing episodic on-demand injury insurance to market innovatively by using social media analytics to meet customers wherever they are.

Summary Medical: A Wisconsin-based startup employing artificial intelligence (AI) to automate the review of medical records for life insurance companies.

TCARE: A Missouri-based startup reducing long-term-care (LTC) claims by providing an evidence-based, family caregiver support program which can help delay or prevent nursing home placement.

UDoTest: A Massachusetts-based startup (via South Africa) providing a business-to-business (B2B) at-home disease testing software platform which helps enterprises improve insurance outcomes.

“We evaluated a strong and growing application field and were especially impressed by the quality of these founders and their solutions in terms of industry need, product-market fit, and degree of innovation,” said Jeff Russell, president of Delta Dental of Iowa and board chair for the GIA.

Through a collaboration of nearly 15 prominent insurer investors, the GIA will conclude the 2020 program with final presentations as part of a “demo day” at the Global Insurance Symposium on April 22.

For information on becoming an investor or mentor for the GIA, or for more information about the GIA’s InsurTech Week program held annually in the Fall, please visit www.globalinsuranceaccelerator.com .

About the Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA)

The Global Insurance Accelerator (GIA) promotes innovation in the insurance industry through a mentor-driven, 100-day accelerator program for InsurTech companies. The GIA supports an annual cohort by providing each accepted company a $75,000 investment in the form of a post-money Simple Agreement for Future Equity (SAFE) which converts to five percent of the company. During the program, cohort members get insurance-specific mentoring via 1:1 meetings, basic business infrastructure assistance, coaching on pitching and presentation skills important to garnering investments, help developing go-to-market strategy, and product-specific insights into strategies for increasing applicability to and feasibility for the insurance industry.

For more details please visit www.globalinsuranceaccelerator.com .

