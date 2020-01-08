Dublin, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Stem Cell Research Products 2020 - Opportunities, Tools, & Technologies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The possibilities arising from stem cells have resulted in great commercial interest. The purpose of this report is to reveal market dynamics affecting basic and translational research, clinical and commercial applications, and the rising demand for stem cell research products on a global basis.

Importantly, it unveils the identities of leading market competitors and presents a market size breakdown, including detailed segmentation with 5-year projections. Use it to identify emerging market opportunities, spot new product development opportunities before your competition, and make smarter decisions, faster.

Key Report Findings

Stem cell research applications, including priorities by segment

The relative demand for stem cell products, by stem cell type

Analysis of stem cell manufacturing technologies, including costs, risks, and the rise of contract manufacturing organizations (CMOs)

Analysis of market trends, including opportunities and threats

Competitive analysis for 128 market participants composing the global market

Market size determination, including detailed segmentation and 5-year projections (2019-2024)

With market competition growing increasingly fierce, ten of the largest companies selling stem cell research products are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific

BD Biosciences, a Division of Becton Dickinson (BD)

Merck KGaA

Miltenyi Biotec

STEMCELL Technologies

Lonza Group

Takara Bio

GE Healthcare Life Sciences

FUJIFILM CDI

Sigma Aldrich

Furthermore, there are many speciality vendors of stem cell research products, such as FUJIFILM CDI, ReproCELL and Ncardia (who specialize in iPSC-related products), RoosterBio (who specializes in human MSC-specific products), and Corning (who specializes in Matrigel products to support pluripotent stem cell culture and cultureware), for example.



Market Summary

The possibilities arising from stem cell characteristics have resulted in great commercial interest, with potential applications ranging from the use of stem cells in reversal and treatment of disease, to cell therapy, tissue regeneration, bioprinting, drug discovery, toxicology testing, and more.

Of interest to clinical researchers is the potential to use stem cells within regenerative medicine, and the pharmaceutical industry is integrating stem cells to conduct pharmacological testing on cell-specific tissues. There is also demand for extracellular vesicles (EVs) derived from stem cells, because they can act as intercellular messengers and may be able to exert some types of therapeutic effects.



Traditionally, scientists have worked with both embryonic and adult stem cells as research tools. While the appeal of embryonic cells has been their ability to differentiate into any type of cell, there has been significant ethical, moral, and spiritual controversy surrounding their use for research purposes. Although some adult stem cells do have differentiation capacity, it is often limited in nature, which results in fewer options for use. Thus, when induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) were discovered in 2006 by Shinya Yamanaka of Kyoto University in Japan, they represented a promising combination of adult and embryonic stem cell characteristics.

iPSCs are adult cells which are isolated and then transformed into embryonic-like stem cells through the manipulation of gene expression and other methods. The first successful generation of iPSCs was via research and experimentation using mouse cells at Kyoto University in Japan. In 2007, a series of follow-up experiments were done at Kyoto University in which human adult cells were transformed into iPSC cells. Nearly simultaneously, a research group led by James Thomson at the University of Wisconsin-Madison accomplished the same feat of deriving iPSC lines from human somatic cells.



To facilitate research resulting from interest in these far-ranging applications, a large and rapidly growing market for stem cells research products has emerged. Today, well over one-hundred companies produce products to support the activities of stem cell scientists worldwide. The tools commercialized by these companies include ones to isolate, expand, culture, differentiate, and characterize stem cells, as well as technologies to enable their production at any scale.



Broad categories of stem cell research products include, but are not limited to:

Stem cell lines (such as iPSCs, MSCs, HSCs, NSCs, and ESCs)

Stem cell culture media with supplements

Consumables (such as antibodies, consumables in assays, cryoprotective agents and microcarriers)

Instruments (such as freezers, bioreactors, cytometry devices, and assay systems)

Stem cell services

Specifically, the following compose the majority of stem cell product sales:

Primary antibodies to stem cell antigens

Bead-based stem cell separation systems

Fluorescent-based labeling and detection

Stem cell protein purification and analysis tools

Tools for DNA and RNA-based characterization of stem cells

Isolation/characterization services

Stem cell culture media and reagents

Stem cell-specific growth factors and cytokines

Tools for stem cell gene regulation

Mechanisms for in vivo and in vitro stem cell tracking

Expansion/differentiation services for stem cell media and RNAi

Stem cell lines

Done-for-you or done-with-you services

Key Topics Covered



1. REPORT OVERVIEW

1.1 Statement of the Report

1.2 Executive Summary



2. STEM CELL RESEARCH: AN INTRODUCTION

2.1 Identification of Stem Cells

2.2 Species Sources of Stem Cells for Research

2.3 Culturing Stem Cell Lines

2.4 Differentiation of Stem Cells

2.5 Benefits of Stem Cell Research

2.5.1 Basic Research

2.5.2 Stem Cells in Drug Discovery

2.5.3 Disease Modeling

2.5.4 Stem Cells in Toxicity Screening



3. STEM CELLS MARKERS

3.1 Embryonic Stem Cell (ESC) Markers

3.2 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Markers

3.3 Cancer Stem Cell Markers

3.4 Osteoprogenitor Cell Markers

3.5 Neural Stem Cell Markers

3.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Markers

3.7 Skin Stem Cell Markers



4. STEM CELL ISOLATION PRODUCTS

4.1 Flow Cytometry in Stem Cell Isolation

4.2 Flow Cyometry Systems



5. ANTIBODIES

5.1 Primary Antibodies

5.2 Secondary Antibodies

5.3 Recombinant Antibodies

5.4 Trial Size Antibodies

5.5 Apoptosis Antibodies

5.6 Epitope Tag and Fusion Protein Antibodies

5.7 Isotype CONTrol Antibodies

5.8 Stem Cell Marker Antibodies

5.9 Pluripotent Stem Cell Markers Antibody Products

5.10 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Markers Antibody Products

5.11 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Markers Antibody Products

5.12 Neural Stem Cell Marker Antibodies

5.13 Cancer Stem Cell Marker Antibodies

5.14 Antibody Production

5.14.1 Antibody Production and Development Services

5.14.2 Monoclonal Antibody Production Services

5.14.3 Polyclonal Antibody Production Services

5.14.4 Antibody Purification Services

5.14.5 Antibody Conjugation and Labeling Services

5.14.6 Hybridoma Services

5.14.7 Recombinant Antibody Production Services

5.15 Stem Cell Factor ELISA Kits



6. STEM CELL CULTURE MEDIA

6.1 Types of Culture Media

6.2 Choice of Cell Culture Media

6.2.1 Recommended Media for Primary Cell Culture

6.3 Stem Cell Culture Media

6.3.1 Methylcellulose Media

6.3.2 Differentiation Media

6.3.3 Expansion Media

6.4 Embryonic Stem Cell Media

6.5 Hematopoietic Stem Cell Media

6.6 Mesenchymal Stem Cell Media

6.7 Neural Stem Cell Media

6.8 Media Supplements for Stem Cell Culture

6.9 Cell Storage Media



7. BIOREACTORS

7.1 Stainless Steel Fixed Bioreactors

7.2 Single-Use Bioreactors

7.2.1 Single-Use System Types

7.2.2 Main Features of Commercial Bioreactors

7.2.3 Main Differences between Single-Use and Multi-Use Bioreactors

7.2.4 Microcarriers used in Bioreactors



8. STEM CELL LINES

8.1 Use of Stem Cell Lines

8.2 Types of Stem Cell Lines

8.2.1 Embryonic Stem Cell Lines (ESC Line)

8.2.2 Adult Stem Cell Lines

8.2.3 Induced Pluripotent Stem Cell Lines (iPSC Lines)

8.3 Commercially Available Stem Cell Lines



9. STEM CELL MANUFACTURING

9.1 Institutional Manufacturing of Stem Cells

9.2 Transition to Commercial Manufacturing of Stem Cells

9.3 CMOs Involved with Stem Cell Manufacturing

9.4 Stem Cell Manufacturing Process

9.4.1 Scale-Up Methods

9.4.2 Closed Automated Systems



10. COST OF STEM CELL MANUFACTURING

10.1 Labor Cost in Manufacturing Stem Cells

10.2 Cost of Stem Cell Manufacture in a Partially-Automated Facility

10.3 Cost of Stem Cell Manufacture in a Fully-Automatic Facility



11. STEM CELL RESEARCH PRODUCTS: MARKET ANALYSIS

11.1 Global Market for Flow Cytometry Systems used in Cell Culture Studies

11.1.1 Flow Cytometry Market Share by Company

11.2 Global Market for Stem Cell Research Antibodies

11.2.1 Stem Cell Research Antibodies Market Share by Company

11.3 Market for Stem Cell Assay Products

11.3.1 Global Market for Stem Cell Assays by Product Segments

11.4 Global Market for Stem Cell Culture Media

11.4.1 Stem Cell Culture Media Market Share by Company

11.5 Global Market for Recombinant Cell Culture Supplements

11.6 Global Market for Stem Cell Cryopreservation Products

11.6.1 Market Share of Cryopreservation Products by Type

11.7 Market for Single-Use Bioreactors in Stem Cell Culture

11.7.1 Market for Single-Use Bioreactors in Stem Cell Culture by Product Segment

11.7.2 Single-Use Bioreactor Market Share by Company

11.7.3 Massive Investments in Single-Use Bioreactors

11.8 Global Market for Microcarriers used in Cell Culture

11.9 Market for Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells

11.9.1 Toxicology Assays using iPSCs

11.10 Market for Human Mesenchymal Stem Cells (hMSCs)

11.11 Global Market for Embryonic Stem Cells

11.12 Global Market for Stem Cells

11.13 Global Market for Stem Cell Research Products

11.13.1 Leaders in Consumables and Instruments used in Stem Cell Research



12. COMPANY PROFILES

12.1 3D Biotek LLC

12.2 Abbexa Ltd.

12.3 ABclonal

12.4 Abeomics Inc.

12.5 Abnova

12.6 Absolute Antibody Ltd.

12.7 Agilent Technologies Inc.

12.8 Alomone Labs Ltd.

12.9 AmProtein - China Inc.

12.10 Antigenix America Inc.

12.11 Apceth Biopharma GmbH

12.13 Applikon Biotechnology BV

12.14 AS ONE INTERNATIONAL, INC.

12.15 Assaypro

12.16 ATCC

12.17 Athersys, Inc.

12.18 Atlas Antibodies AB

12.19 ATVIO Biotech, Ltd.

12.20 Aviva Systems Biology Corp.

12.21 Becton, Dickinson and Company

12.22 Bio Basic

12.23 BioIVT

12.24 BioLegend

12.25 BioLife Solutions Inc.

12.26 Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc.

12.27 Biorbyt Ltd.

12.28 BioSperix Ltd.

12.29 Bioss Antibodies Inc

12.30 BioVendor - Laboratorni Medicina A.S

12.31 BioVision Inc.

12.32 Bio X Cell

12.33 Bon Opus Biosciences

12.34 BosterBio

12.35 CEDARLANE

12.36 Cell Culture Technologies LLC

12.37 Cellexus Ltd.

12.38 Cell Microsystems Inc.

12.39 Cell Signaling Technology Inc.

12.40 Celltainer Biotech

12.41 ChromoTek GmbH

12.42 Cognate BioServices Inc.

12.43 Corning Life Sciences

12.44 CUSABIO Technology LLC

12.45 Cygnus Technologies

12.46 Diagenode SA

12.47 DWK Life Sciences

12.48 EMD Millipore Corp.

12.49 enQuire BioReagents

12.50 Enzo Lifesciences Inc.

12.51 EpiGentek Group Inc.

12.52 Eppendorf AG

12.53 Eurogentec, S.A.

12.54 EXBIO Praha a.s

12.55 FabGennix International Inc.

12.56 Fitzgerald Industries International

12.57 GE Healthcare Bio-Sciences

12.58 GeneTex Inc.

12.59 GenScript

12.60 Greiner Bio-One International GmbH

12.61 HemaCare Corporation

12.62 HiMedia Laboratories

12.63 HuaBio

12.64 Hycult Biotech

12.65 HyTest Ltd.

12.66 ImmuQuest Ltd.

12.67 InSphero AG

12.68 Invent Biotechnologies Inc.

12.69 InvivoGen

12.70 Irvine Scientific, Inc. (FUJIFILM Irvine Scientific, Inc.)

12.71 iXCells Biotechnologies

12.72 Kerafast, Inc.

12.73 LifeSpan BioSciences Inc.

12.74 Lonza AG

12.75 Maine Biotechnology Services (BBI Group)

12.76 MaSTherCell S.A.

12.77 MBL International

12.78 MD Biosciences (Bioproducts Division)

12.79 Miltenyi Biotec GmbH

12.80 Minerva Biotechnologies Corporation

12.81 Monash Antibody Technologies Facility (MATF)

12.82 MP Biomedicals LLC

12.83 MyBioSource Inc.

12.84 Ncardia AG

12.85 New England Biolabs

12.86 Novasep Holding SAS

12.87 NovaTeinBio

12.88 Novus Biologicals

12.89 NSJ Bioreagents

12.90 Octane

12.91 PBS Biotech Inc.

12.92 PROGEN

12.93 PromoCell GmbH

12.94 ProSci Inc.

12.95 Proteintech Group Inc.

12.96 ProteoGenix

12.97 QED Bioscience Inc.

12.98 Ray Biotech

12.99 Rev MAb Biosciences

12.100 Reddot Biotech Inc

12.101 R & D Systems

12.102 REPROCELL Inc.

12.103 RoosterBio, Inc.

12.104 RoslinCT

12.105 SAFC Biosciences Inc.

12.106 Santa Cruz Biotechnology Inc.

12.107 Sartorius AG

12.108 ScienCell Research Laboratories

12.109 Sigma-Aldrich Corp.

12.110 Signalway Antibody LLC

12.111 Sino Biological Inc.

12.112 Shanghai Korain Biotech Co., Ltd.

12.113 SouthernBiotech

12.114 StemBioSys, Inc.

12.115 STEMCELL Technologies.

12.116 Synaptic Systems GmbH

12.117 Synthecon Inc.

12.118 Takara Bio Inc.

12.119 Terumo BCT Inc.

12.120 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

12.121 United States Biological

12.122 Vitrolife AB

12.123 VWR International LLC

12.124 Wuxi Donglin Sci & Tech Development Co. Ltd.

12.125 Xcellerex (GE Healthcare)

12.126 YposKesi, SAS (Genethon)

12.127 Zen-Bio, Inc.

12.128 Zellwerk GmbH



