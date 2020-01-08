Press Release

Paris (France) – 8 January 2020 at 5:45 pm

Ymagis: Eclair Announces Deployment of its Theatrical Delivery Solutions in Brazil with Digital Cinema Integrator Quanta

Ymagis Group (FR0011471291, MAGIS), the European specialist in digital technologies for the cinema industry, today announced an agreement between Eclair, its content services division, and São Paulo-based Quanta for the deployment of Eclair’s broadband network and digital content delivery solutions, including its innovative EclairPlay content delivery platform, across Brazil. The joint service offering has been designed to meet the needs of film producers, distributors and cinema exhibitors in Brazil seeking an alternative full-service digital content distribution & broadband delivery network.

“The relevance of the Eclair offer makes it possible to attract renowned players such as Quanta, a major actor in the digital conversion of cinemas in Brazil,” says Jean Mizrahi, Ymagis’ Chairman and CEO. “With Quanta’s broad client base and Eclair’s innovative and cost-efficient digital content delivery solutions, we are very confident in our potential to become a key player in theatrical delivery in Latin America.”

For Luiz Fernando Morau, director of new business development for Quanta, “We are proud to be working together to develop the network and deploy Eclair’s smart broadband and digital delivery solutions in Brazil. With its proven track record, their state-of-the-art distribution software and platforms are an ideal solution for the Brazilian market.”

Specifically designed for cinema exhibitors, distributors, sales agents and film festivals, the EclairPlay content download platform provides cinemas access to a growing range of DCP content available for download via broadband network, as well as all the tools and content marketing materials necessary for successful programming and audience building in just a few clicks. It is currently available in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, Belgium, France, Spain, Portugal, UK, Ireland, Denmark, and soon in Norway and Turkey. EclairPlay is also designed to support content owners in building awareness of their overall brand, beyond any given single title, through dedicated collections, highlighted placements and strategic exposure for content as well as marketing assets and kits.

ABOUT ECLAIR

Founded in 1907 in the early days of cinema, Eclair is a historic, innovative and respected company in the motion picture and television industries. Eclair is the Ymagis Group’s business unit dedicated to content services. For more information, please connect to https://www.eclair.digital

ABOUT QUANTA

Founded in 1979, Quanta is in the forefront of the movie industry in Brazil and is the largest integrator for entertainment and infrastructure solutions. Quanta has the largest rental complex in Brazil for the audiovisual sector, a facility with 15.000m2 divided in 5 studios for cinema, advertisement and photography productions. Each studio has its own production area with dressing rooms, bathrooms and wardrobe rooms. Quanta group develops business for several markets, including Cinema, Broadcast, Water & Amusement Parks, Family Entertainment Centers, Malls and Concept Stores, as well as a wide audiovisual activity for shows and events.

