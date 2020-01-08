Ivry, January 8th 2020

Regulated information

HALF YEARLY ACHIEVEMENT REPORT ON FNAC DARTY SHARE QUOTATIONS LIQUIDITY MANDATE

Pursuant to the liquidity mandate granted by Fnac Darty (www.fnacdarty.com) to NATIXIS ODDO BHF signed on September, 25th 2018, the following assets appeared on the liquidity account as of December, 31st 2019:

- 78,750 shares

- 2,235,053.86€

The following assets appeared on the liquidity account at the implementation of the contract:

- 97,750 shares

- 360,967.54€







ANALYSTS / INVESTORS Stéphanie Constand stephanie.constand@fnacdarty.com

+33 (0)1 55 21 18 63





