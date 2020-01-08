Paris, 8 January 2020

Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 31 December 2019 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

38,000 shares

34,537,764.99 euros in cash

During the second half of 2019, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:

1,943 purchases, for a total volume of 204,930 shares and a total amount of 75,675,333.05 euros

2,307 sales, for a total volume of 206,930 shares and a total amount of 77,736,862.24 euros

As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:

40,000 shares

32,476,235.80 euros in cash





PURCHASES SALES Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Date Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Total 1 943 204 930 75 675 333,05 Total 2 307 206 930 77 736 862,24 01/07/2019 25 2 500 935 200,00 01/07/2019 49 3 500 1 334 141,55 05/07/2019 5 500 189 550,00 02/07/2019 1 500 188 750,00 08/07/2019 8 500 189 025,00 03/07/2019 4 1 500 571 125,00 10/07/2019 29 3 500 1 326 200,05 05/07/2019 2 500 190 400,00 15/07/2019 14 2 000 762 100,00 08/07/2019 31 1 500 572 444,70 17/07/2019 35 3 500 1 343 044,85 09/07/2019 12 1 000 381 350,00 18/07/2019 11 1 500 569 218,80 10/07/2019 39 2 125 810 162,63 19/07/2019 16 1 500 576 750,00 11/07/2019 1 500 191 650,00 22/07/2019 8 500 190 000,00 15/07/2019 1 500 192 425,00 23/07/2019 11 2 000 763 700,00 16/07/2019 27 2 375 912 450,06 24/07/2019 35 2 500 949 447,75 17/07/2019 3 1 500 582 750,00 25/07/2019 35 10 013 3 779 464,93 18/07/2019 16 2 000 765 900,00 26/07/2019 12 3 500 1 301 800,15 19/07/2019 3 1 500 579 150,00 29/07/2019 69 5 500 2 085 074,75 22/07/2019 22 1 000 383 757,10 30/07/2019 29 3 089 1 155 247,08 23/07/2019 42 2 500 964 616,25 31/07/2019 3 500 186 125,00 25/07/2019 33 2 513 979 095,96 01/08/2019 10 500 186 500,00 26/07/2019 79 6 500 2 482 387,05 02/08/2019 83 9 626 3 496 730,17 29/07/2019 2 89 33 837,80 05/08/2019 68 5 000 1 737 293,50 31/07/2019 53 3 500 1 314 840,10 09/08/2019 18 1 000 364 298,20 01/08/2019 44 2 000 755 154,40 12/08/2019 114 8 000 2 857 792,00 02/08/2019 10 626 230 681,00 13/08/2019 66 3 700 1 300 765,71 06/08/2019 42 5 000 1 750 010,50 14/08/2019 58 7 000 2 479 234,80 07/08/2019 52 3 000 1 076 446,80 15/08/2019 31 2 200 754 903,82 08/08/2019 48 5 000 1 828 450,00 20/08/2019 4 1 000 354 350,00 12/08/2019 15 1 000 367 957,60 22/08/2019 32 3 500 1 273 074,95 13/08/2019 110 8 000 2 871 356,80 23/08/2019 17 2 700 962 730,09 15/08/2019 24 1 600 555 120,00 26/08/2019 29 2 000 705 226,00 16/08/2019 9 600 209 040,00 28/08/2019 29 3 500 1 241 100,00 19/08/2019 55 2 700 957 618,18 29/08/2019 5 500 176 875,00 21/08/2019 104 7 000 2 550 306,50 30/08/2019 22 1 605 579 342,73 23/08/2019 22 1 200 435 861,00 03/09/2019 90 6 500 2 317 187,60 26/08/2019 29 2 000 712 103,60 09/09/2019 1 1 000 377 650,00 27/08/2019 24 2 105 753 361,82 10/09/2019 32 3 500 1 307 650,05 29/08/2019 71 4 500 1 620 139,50 12/09/2019 12 1 000 377 500,00 30/08/2019 25 2 000 729 300,00 16/09/2019 79 10 000 3 710 719,00 04/09/2019 48 6 000 2 203 066,80 17/09/2019 22 1 500 545 550,00 05/09/2019 42 4 000 1 493 750,00 18/09/2019 5 2 000 729 175,00 06/09/2019 17 1 500 568 425,00 19/09/2019 16 1 500 548 550,00 09/09/2019 3 78 29 659,50 20/09/2019 5 500 182 550,00 11/09/2019 13 2 500 942 600,00 23/09/2019 32 3 000 1 092 300,00 12/09/2019 18 2 922 1 116 288,45 25/09/2019 36 8 000 2 898 300,00 13/09/2019 2 500 191 000,00 26/09/2019 30 2 000 722 800,00 17/09/2019 22 1 500 551 100,00 27/09/2019 7 1 000 360 375,00 18/09/2019 8 1 000 366 400,00 01/10/2019 50 4 500 1 618 194,60 19/09/2019 10 2 500 921 800,00 02/10/2019 82 9 500 3 311 220,25 20/09/2019 13 2 500 922 300,00 03/10/2019 28 3 000 1 036 389,60 23/09/2019 23 2 000 731 050,00 04/10/2019 5 1 000 347 000,00 24/09/2019 47 4 000 1 479 400,00 07/10/2019 6 500 173 750,00 26/09/2019 6 1 000 363 775,00 08/10/2019 22 4 000 1 403 624,80 27/09/2019 2 500 181 575,00 15/10/2019 6 497 189 031,47 30/09/2019 38 3 000 1 088 406,90 16/10/2019 8 2 000 754 450,00 01/10/2019 6 500 183 400,00 17/10/2019 5 2 500 936 900,25 03/10/2019 8 3 000 1 051 100,10 18/10/2019 9 1 000 374 500,00 04/10/2019 15 2 000 700 750,00 21/10/2019 4 500 186 400,00 07/10/2019 18 1 500 529 300,05 22/10/2019 22 1 500 556 675,05 08/10/2019 15 2 000 707 000,00 23/10/2019 48 3 000 1 116 660,00 09/10/2019 55 5 500 1 951 825,15 24/10/2019 2 2 000 751 050,00 10/10/2019 58 7 000 2 620 203,60 28/10/2019 39 3 000 1 150 968,90 11/10/2019 18 1 500 568 721,25 29/10/2019 20 1 000 380 700,00 14/10/2019 11 1 000 379 250,00 30/10/2019 2 500 189 000,00 15/10/2019 55 3 497 1 341 408,29 31/10/2019 11 1 500 573 825,00 16/10/2019 6 1 000 379 200,00 06/11/2019 4 500 199 000,00 17/10/2019 12 1 500 572 425,05 08/11/2019 2 1 000 400 000,00 18/10/2019 15 1 500 564 799,95 11/11/2019 3 500 200 000,00 21/10/2019 2 1 000 374 600,00 19/11/2019 48 3 000 1 193 600,10 22/10/2019 49 3 500 1 310 833,65 20/11/2019 7 1 000 395 800,00 23/10/2019 34 3 000 1 123 250,10 21/11/2019 41 2 500 985 900,00 24/10/2019 20 2 500 944 400,00 22/11/2019 26 1 000 395 950,00 25/10/2019 31 3 500 1 337 482,30 02/12/2019 11 3 000 1 194 900,00 28/10/2019 25 1 500 581 325,00 03/12/2019 48 4 000 1 556 197,60 30/10/2019 32 3 000 1 153 200,00 05/12/2019 3 1 000 396 200,00 31/10/2019 10 1 000 386 425,00 06/12/2019 5 2 000 790 000,00 01/11/2019 24 2 500 967 637,25 09/12/2019 24 1 500 598 174,95 04/11/2019 63 3 500 1 382 850,00 10/12/2019 28 2 500 985 848,50 05/11/2019 2 500 199 950,00 11/12/2019 13 1 000 395 800,00 07/11/2019 4 1 000 403 950,00 12/12/2019 8 2 000 795 400,00 08/11/2019 10 1 000 402 500,00 19/12/2019 5 500 199 750,00 11/11/2019 13 500 201 250,00 12/11/2019 1 5 2 023,00 14/11/2019 10 495 199 980,00 15/11/2019 1 500 203 500,00 20/11/2019 11 2 000 797 700,00 22/11/2019 8 1 000 397 800,00 25/11/2019 25 2 000 808 625,00 26/11/2019 39 2 000 818 050,00 03/12/2019 2 1 000 390 700,00 04/12/2019 59 4 000 1 585 352,80 05/12/2019 12 1 000 400 350,00 06/12/2019 25 4 000 1 600 050,00 10/12/2019 18 1 500 595 399,95 11/12/2019 14 2 000 797 500,00 12/12/2019 4 2 000 802 000,00 13/12/2019 12 1 000 405 250,00 16/12/2019 25 2 000 817 300,00 20/12/2019 14 2 000 811 507,20





LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton isrepresented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brandsthat includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.

