Paris, 8 January 2020
Pursuant to LVMH’s liquidity contract with Oddo BHF SCA, on 31 December 2019 the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
During the second half of 2019, the following transactions were made under the terms of the LVMH liquidity contract:
As a reminder, at the signing date of the liquidity contract, the following amounts appeared on the liquidity account:
|PURCHASES
|SALES
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Date
|Number of transactions
|Number of shares
|Amount in euros
|Total
|1 943
|204 930
|75 675 333,05
|Total
|2 307
|206 930
|77 736 862,24
|01/07/2019
|25
|2 500
|935 200,00
|01/07/2019
|49
|3 500
|1 334 141,55
|05/07/2019
|5
|500
|189 550,00
|02/07/2019
|1
|500
|188 750,00
|08/07/2019
|8
|500
|189 025,00
|03/07/2019
|4
|1 500
|571 125,00
|10/07/2019
|29
|3 500
|1 326 200,05
|05/07/2019
|2
|500
|190 400,00
|15/07/2019
|14
|2 000
|762 100,00
|08/07/2019
|31
|1 500
|572 444,70
|17/07/2019
|35
|3 500
|1 343 044,85
|09/07/2019
|12
|1 000
|381 350,00
|18/07/2019
|11
|1 500
|569 218,80
|10/07/2019
|39
|2 125
|810 162,63
|19/07/2019
|16
|1 500
|576 750,00
|11/07/2019
|1
|500
|191 650,00
|22/07/2019
|8
|500
|190 000,00
|15/07/2019
|1
|500
|192 425,00
|23/07/2019
|11
|2 000
|763 700,00
|16/07/2019
|27
|2 375
|912 450,06
|24/07/2019
|35
|2 500
|949 447,75
|17/07/2019
|3
|1 500
|582 750,00
|25/07/2019
|35
|10 013
|3 779 464,93
|18/07/2019
|16
|2 000
|765 900,00
|26/07/2019
|12
|3 500
|1 301 800,15
|19/07/2019
|3
|1 500
|579 150,00
|29/07/2019
|69
|5 500
|2 085 074,75
|22/07/2019
|22
|1 000
|383 757,10
|30/07/2019
|29
|3 089
|1 155 247,08
|23/07/2019
|42
|2 500
|964 616,25
|31/07/2019
|3
|500
|186 125,00
|25/07/2019
|33
|2 513
|979 095,96
|01/08/2019
|10
|500
|186 500,00
|26/07/2019
|79
|6 500
|2 482 387,05
|02/08/2019
|83
|9 626
|3 496 730,17
|29/07/2019
|2
|89
|33 837,80
|05/08/2019
|68
|5 000
|1 737 293,50
|31/07/2019
|53
|3 500
|1 314 840,10
|09/08/2019
|18
|1 000
|364 298,20
|01/08/2019
|44
|2 000
|755 154,40
|12/08/2019
|114
|8 000
|2 857 792,00
|02/08/2019
|10
|626
|230 681,00
|13/08/2019
|66
|3 700
|1 300 765,71
|06/08/2019
|42
|5 000
|1 750 010,50
|14/08/2019
|58
|7 000
|2 479 234,80
|07/08/2019
|52
|3 000
|1 076 446,80
|15/08/2019
|31
|2 200
|754 903,82
|08/08/2019
|48
|5 000
|1 828 450,00
|20/08/2019
|4
|1 000
|354 350,00
|12/08/2019
|15
|1 000
|367 957,60
|22/08/2019
|32
|3 500
|1 273 074,95
|13/08/2019
|110
|8 000
|2 871 356,80
|23/08/2019
|17
|2 700
|962 730,09
|15/08/2019
|24
|1 600
|555 120,00
|26/08/2019
|29
|2 000
|705 226,00
|16/08/2019
|9
|600
|209 040,00
|28/08/2019
|29
|3 500
|1 241 100,00
|19/08/2019
|55
|2 700
|957 618,18
|29/08/2019
|5
|500
|176 875,00
|21/08/2019
|104
|7 000
|2 550 306,50
|30/08/2019
|22
|1 605
|579 342,73
|23/08/2019
|22
|1 200
|435 861,00
|03/09/2019
|90
|6 500
|2 317 187,60
|26/08/2019
|29
|2 000
|712 103,60
|09/09/2019
|1
|1 000
|377 650,00
|27/08/2019
|24
|2 105
|753 361,82
|10/09/2019
|32
|3 500
|1 307 650,05
|29/08/2019
|71
|4 500
|1 620 139,50
|12/09/2019
|12
|1 000
|377 500,00
|30/08/2019
|25
|2 000
|729 300,00
|16/09/2019
|79
|10 000
|3 710 719,00
|04/09/2019
|48
|6 000
|2 203 066,80
|17/09/2019
|22
|1 500
|545 550,00
|05/09/2019
|42
|4 000
|1 493 750,00
|18/09/2019
|5
|2 000
|729 175,00
|06/09/2019
|17
|1 500
|568 425,00
|19/09/2019
|16
|1 500
|548 550,00
|09/09/2019
|3
|78
|29 659,50
|20/09/2019
|5
|500
|182 550,00
|11/09/2019
|13
|2 500
|942 600,00
|23/09/2019
|32
|3 000
|1 092 300,00
|12/09/2019
|18
|2 922
|1 116 288,45
|25/09/2019
|36
|8 000
|2 898 300,00
|13/09/2019
|2
|500
|191 000,00
|26/09/2019
|30
|2 000
|722 800,00
|17/09/2019
|22
|1 500
|551 100,00
|27/09/2019
|7
|1 000
|360 375,00
|18/09/2019
|8
|1 000
|366 400,00
|01/10/2019
|50
|4 500
|1 618 194,60
|19/09/2019
|10
|2 500
|921 800,00
|02/10/2019
|82
|9 500
|3 311 220,25
|20/09/2019
|13
|2 500
|922 300,00
|03/10/2019
|28
|3 000
|1 036 389,60
|23/09/2019
|23
|2 000
|731 050,00
|04/10/2019
|5
|1 000
|347 000,00
|24/09/2019
|47
|4 000
|1 479 400,00
|07/10/2019
|6
|500
|173 750,00
|26/09/2019
|6
|1 000
|363 775,00
|08/10/2019
|22
|4 000
|1 403 624,80
|27/09/2019
|2
|500
|181 575,00
|15/10/2019
|6
|497
|189 031,47
|30/09/2019
|38
|3 000
|1 088 406,90
|16/10/2019
|8
|2 000
|754 450,00
|01/10/2019
|6
|500
|183 400,00
|17/10/2019
|5
|2 500
|936 900,25
|03/10/2019
|8
|3 000
|1 051 100,10
|18/10/2019
|9
|1 000
|374 500,00
|04/10/2019
|15
|2 000
|700 750,00
|21/10/2019
|4
|500
|186 400,00
|07/10/2019
|18
|1 500
|529 300,05
|22/10/2019
|22
|1 500
|556 675,05
|08/10/2019
|15
|2 000
|707 000,00
|23/10/2019
|48
|3 000
|1 116 660,00
|09/10/2019
|55
|5 500
|1 951 825,15
|24/10/2019
|2
|2 000
|751 050,00
|10/10/2019
|58
|7 000
|2 620 203,60
|28/10/2019
|39
|3 000
|1 150 968,90
|11/10/2019
|18
|1 500
|568 721,25
|29/10/2019
|20
|1 000
|380 700,00
|14/10/2019
|11
|1 000
|379 250,00
|30/10/2019
|2
|500
|189 000,00
|15/10/2019
|55
|3 497
|1 341 408,29
|31/10/2019
|11
|1 500
|573 825,00
|16/10/2019
|6
|1 000
|379 200,00
|06/11/2019
|4
|500
|199 000,00
|17/10/2019
|12
|1 500
|572 425,05
|08/11/2019
|2
|1 000
|400 000,00
|18/10/2019
|15
|1 500
|564 799,95
|11/11/2019
|3
|500
|200 000,00
|21/10/2019
|2
|1 000
|374 600,00
|19/11/2019
|48
|3 000
|1 193 600,10
|22/10/2019
|49
|3 500
|1 310 833,65
|20/11/2019
|7
|1 000
|395 800,00
|23/10/2019
|34
|3 000
|1 123 250,10
|21/11/2019
|41
|2 500
|985 900,00
|24/10/2019
|20
|2 500
|944 400,00
|22/11/2019
|26
|1 000
|395 950,00
|25/10/2019
|31
|3 500
|1 337 482,30
|02/12/2019
|11
|3 000
|1 194 900,00
|28/10/2019
|25
|1 500
|581 325,00
|03/12/2019
|48
|4 000
|1 556 197,60
|30/10/2019
|32
|3 000
|1 153 200,00
|05/12/2019
|3
|1 000
|396 200,00
|31/10/2019
|10
|1 000
|386 425,00
|06/12/2019
|5
|2 000
|790 000,00
|01/11/2019
|24
|2 500
|967 637,25
|09/12/2019
|24
|1 500
|598 174,95
|04/11/2019
|63
|3 500
|1 382 850,00
|10/12/2019
|28
|2 500
|985 848,50
|05/11/2019
|2
|500
|199 950,00
|11/12/2019
|13
|1 000
|395 800,00
|07/11/2019
|4
|1 000
|403 950,00
|12/12/2019
|8
|2 000
|795 400,00
|08/11/2019
|10
|1 000
|402 500,00
|19/12/2019
|5
|500
|199 750,00
|11/11/2019
|13
|500
|201 250,00
|12/11/2019
|1
|5
|2 023,00
|14/11/2019
|10
|495
|199 980,00
|15/11/2019
|1
|500
|203 500,00
|20/11/2019
|11
|2 000
|797 700,00
|22/11/2019
|8
|1 000
|397 800,00
|25/11/2019
|25
|2 000
|808 625,00
|26/11/2019
|39
|2 000
|818 050,00
|03/12/2019
|2
|1 000
|390 700,00
|04/12/2019
|59
|4 000
|1 585 352,80
|05/12/2019
|12
|1 000
|400 350,00
|06/12/2019
|25
|4 000
|1 600 050,00
|10/12/2019
|18
|1 500
|595 399,95
|11/12/2019
|14
|2 000
|797 500,00
|12/12/2019
|4
|2 000
|802 000,00
|13/12/2019
|12
|1 000
|405 250,00
|16/12/2019
|25
|2 000
|817 300,00
|20/12/2019
|14
|2 000
|811 507,20
LVMH
LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton isrepresented in Wines and Spirits by a portfolio of brandsthat includes Moët & Chandon, Dom Pérignon, Veuve Clicquot Ponsardin, Krug, Ruinart, Mercier, Château d’Yquem, Domaine du Clos des Lambrays, Château Cheval Blanc, Colgin Cellars, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Woodinville, Volcán de Mi Tierra, Chandon, Cloudy Bay, Terrazas de los Andes, Cheval des Andes, Cape Mentelle, Newton, Bodega Numanthia and Ao Yun. Its Fashion and Leather Goods division includes Louis Vuitton, Christian Dior Couture, Celine, Loewe, Kenzo, Givenchy, Pink Shirtmaker, Fendi, Emilio Pucci, Marc Jacobs, Berluti, Nicholas Kirkwood, Loro Piana, RIMOWA, Patou and Fenty. LVMH is present in the Perfumes and Cosmetics sector with Parfums Christian Dior, Guerlain, Parfums Givenchy, Kenzo Parfums, Perfumes Loewe, Benefit Cosmetics, Make Up For Ever, Acqua di Parma, Fresh, Fenty Beauty by Rihanna and Maison Francis Kurkdjian. LVMH's Watches and Jewelry division comprises Bvlgari, TAG Heuer, Chaumet, Dior Watches, Zenith, Fred and Hublot. LVMH is also active in selective retailing as well as in other activities through DFS, Sephora, Le Bon Marché, La Samaritaine, Groupe Les Echos, Cova, Le Jardin d’Acclimatation, Royal Van Lent, Belmond and Cheval Blanc hotels.
LVMH CONTACTS
| Analysts and investors
Chris Hollis
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 21 22
| Media
Jean-Charles Tréhan
LVMH
+ 33 1 44 13 26 20
|
CONTACTS MEDIA
| France
Brune Diricq / Charlotte Mariné
Publicis Consultants
+ 33 1 44 82 47 20
| France
Michel Calzaroni / Olivier Labesse /
Hugues Schmitt / Thomas Roborel de Climens
DGM Conseil
+ 33 1 40 70 11 89
| Italy
Michele Calcaterra,/ Matteo Steinbach
SEC and Partners
+ 39 02 6249991
| UK
Hugh Morrison / Charlotte McMullen
Montfort Communications
+ 44 7921 881 800
| US
James Fingeroth / Molly Morse / Anntal Silver
Kekst & Company
+ 1 212 521 4800
| China
Daniel Jeffreys
Deluxewords
+44 772 212 6562
