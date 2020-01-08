Dallas, TX, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H. Ross Ford III, President & CEO of TCN Worldwide Real Estate Services, is pleased to announce Dubai-based TCN UAE has partnered with SH Investment Company from Saudi Arabia to collaboratively serve neighboring GCC countries.

TCN UAE specializes in development consultancy, development management services and investment sales across the Middle East and North Africa.

Harmen de Jong, Partner at TCN UAE, commented, “Across the MENA region, across all property types, we align our clients’ business strategies with market-relevant and data-driven solutions to meet those strategies and generate profit for our clients.” He added, “There has been considerable interest in the Gulf Region as it is currently aggressively pursuing an economic diversification program of which real estate forms an important part.”

Ross Ford stated, “TCN UAE was selected to join TCN Worldwide in late 2018 and has experienced substantial growth in the last year. With an executive team that includes former senior employees of market-leading developers in the GCC, it’s a perfect fit that TCN UAE and partner, Harmen de Jong would lead the way in forming a TCN GCC alliance.”

About TCN UAE

TCN UAE is a full member of the TCN Worldwide network of companies. Comprised of a team of leading professionals and subject matter experts with a combined experience of 200+ projects in the industrial, commercial, hospitality, residential, retail, automotive and specialty real estate sectors, TCN UAE has the ability to provide its clients with efficient and comprehensive advisory services for real estate development and investment projects and transactions. For more information, visit tcnworldwide.ae.

View recent white papers from TCN UAE: Student Housing and Development Management.

About TCN Worldwide

TCN Worldwide ranks as one of the largest service providers in the commercial real estate industry. An alliance of top independent brokerage firms serving more than 200 primary and secondary markets worldwide, TCN Worldwide provides complete integrated commercial real estate solutions across North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Australia.

For more information on TCN Worldwide, contact H. Ross Ford at 972-769-8701 or visit TCNWorldwide.com.

