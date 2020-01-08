Los Angeles, CA, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Why We Rise is proud to announce the "Changing Lives Through TV & Film" Series, presented by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health (DMH), on Friday evening, January 10th and Saturday, January 11th.

Mental health has finally come out of the shadows and mental health issues are dominating national and local conversations. After many years of divestment in mental health services, the system is facing seismic capacity issues. For too many, navigating the mental health services and support system can seem as much a challenge as living with an emotional or behavioral disorder.

This two-day event will feature a unique set of screenings and panel discussions on topics that directly address mental health and wellbeing; these screenings will spark conversation and engagement and impact the Los Angeles community for the better.

On Friday evening, DMH will present a special 10-year anniversary screening of "The Soloist" which features Jamie Foxx and Robert Downey Jr. in the powerful story about musical prodigy Nathaniel Ayers, discovered living homeless on the streets of Los Angeles. Following the film, award winning journalist Steve Lopez (who conducted the original award-winning reporting on Nathaniel Ayers and is the basis for Robert Downey Jr.’s character) will join DMH Director Dr. Jonathan Sherin for a candid conversation about what has and has not changed in the 10 years since “The Soloist” was initially released.

On Saturday afternoon, we will present a double feature. First, DMH will screen the powerful film "Princess of The Row," which tells the story of one foster youth who will stop at nothing to live with the only family she knows: her father, a homeless mentally ill veteran who lives on Skid Row. Following the screening, cast members will join for a panel discussion. Next DMH will show two episodes of the critically-acclaimed series "One Day at a Time," featuring the lives of a Cuban-American family.

Finally, on Saturday evening, DMH will host the Los Angeles premiere of "Bedlam," a feature-length documentary that immerses viewers in the national crisis surrounding care of the seriously mentally ill through intimate stories of patients, families and medical providers. Following the screening, we will be joined by special guests including former U.S. Representative Patrick J. Kennedy, California State Senator Holly Mitchell, the film's director Ken Rosenberg, Black Lives Matter Co-Founder Patrisse Cullors and DMH Director Dr. Jonathan Sherin for a discussion of the present state of mental health care in Los Angeles.

For the full schedule and information about registering for the event, please visit WWRTVFilmSeries.eventbrite.com.

About Why We Rise

Why We Rise (WWR) is part of a national movement to transform the mental health care system. We demand that easy access to quality care be recognized as a civil right. Everyone deserves to be well. WWR is sponsored by the Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health through funding from the California Mental Health Services Act. For more information, visit https://whywerise.la/.

About Los Angeles County Department of Mental Health

As the nation’s largest public mental health department, we ensure access to care and treatment for our most vulnerable residents in a region with more than 10 million people. With an annual budget approaching $3B and a committed staff of 6,000, DMH embodies a “heart-forward” approach to supporting hope, recovery and wellbeing across the County. For more information, visit http://dmh.lacounty.gov or follow @LACDMH on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

