AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rastegar Property Company, a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm focused on value-add and development in all asset classes across the United States, along with its founders Ari and Kellie Rastegar, proudly announce its support and sponsorship of Westlake Youth Soccer Association (WYSA), an Austin-based youth soccer association dedicated to nurturing children and young adults in their development both as athletes and as people.



Westlake Youth Soccer Association provides all children with the necessary structure to thrive on the field, regardless of income level or ability to pay registration fees. This message resonates deeply with Ari and Kellie Rastegar, who in their youth weren’t provided the same opportunity to participate in local sports but as parents and community leaders believe the competition and teamwork experienced as children establishes positive traits that can be relied upon later in life. The Rastegars’ donation is intended to provide for all children regardless of their respective financial situation to become involved with the program. The Rastegar Property Company logo will appear on all new uniforms starting in August 2020.

“As residents, business leaders, and parents of Austin, we are deeply committed to supporting this great city at the most important and foundational level – youth development,” said Ari Rastegar, founder and CEO of Rastegar Property Company. “Kellie and I both come from humble beginnings, and still recall often feeling like an outsider in certain communities we grew up in. Sports is and has always been an activity that levels the playing field for children, enabling those of all socio-economic and ethnic backgrounds to participate, have fun, learn, and most importantly – prepare for the future.”

The Westlake Youth Soccer Association helps young soccer players grow and mature by giving them opportunities to learn new skills and meet new challenges. Successes are praised while mistakes are corrected with discretion, patience and a positive attitude. Every player, regardless of skill level, is valued as a person and is readily accepted as a contributing member of the team. The organization conducts its practices and games to show respect for both the needs of the individual and the needs of the team.

"We are delighted to welcome Rastegar Property Company to the Westlake Youth Soccer Family, especially Ari & Kellie, who share in our mission of providing equal opportunities to all children regardless of financial capacity,” said Stephen Ferguson, Director of WYSA. “Our program has grown exponentially over the last 10+ years, and we serve children from all over central Texas from a wide range of demographic, social and cultural backgrounds. The partnership with Rastegar Property Company will allow for the continued inclusion of all players as we continue to grow."

“Austin is home, and our support of Westlake reflects our understanding of this city’s present as well as our commitment to its future,” said Kellie Rastegar, founder of Rastegar Property Company. “Rastegar Property Company is known for making smart investments on behalf of its clients, but I can think of no smarter investment than in Austin’s children, knowing the experience will make a significant and positive impact on these young players’ lives. We are excited to attend games and remain supportive of Westlake for years to come.”

