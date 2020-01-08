|CONTACT - Media:
EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR DECEMBER 2019
Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 8 January 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2019. Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, below figures include all Oslo activity from July 2019 1(of which Fishpool in future commodity and OTC derivatives designated as Taylor Made).
¨Cash trading
In December 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,351 million, down -3.6% compared to December 2018 and up +1.5% from the previous month.
The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €208 million, down -21% compared to December 2018 and up +8% from the previous month. At the end of December 2019, 1,240 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.
For the year 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,192.5 million (-9.3% compared to the year 2018).
¨Derivatives trading
In December 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 618,023 contracts, down -11.6% compared to December 2018 and up +13.5% compared to the previous month. In detail:
Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 596,374 contracts (-4.2% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 15,254,071 contracts (-0.4% compared to the end of December 2018).
¨FX spot trading
In December 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $15,857 million, down -17.0% compared to December 2018 and up +6.3% from the previous month.
For the year 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $18,282 million (-9.2% compared to the year 2018).
¨Listings
In December 2019, Euronext had four new listing of which Mare Nostrum on Euronext Growth that all together raised €8 million. In addition, €3.6 billion was raised in follow-on equity. A total of €92.6 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds of which €1,740 million of green bonds from BNP Paribas (€750 million), BPCE (€500 million), CNP Assurances (€250 million) and Nexity (€240 million).
Pauline Bucaille +33 1 70 48 24 41; pbucaille@euronext.com
Analysts & investors
Aurélie Cohen / Clément Kubiak +33 1 70 48 24 27; ir@euronext.com
|European Cash Market Monthly Activity
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Dec-18
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Nb trading days
|20
|21
|19
|64
|64
|255
|255
|NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change %
MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change %
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Change %
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|35,742,356
|40,218,002
|-11.1%
|39,794,802
|-10.2%
|123,493,494
|141,728,328
|-12.9%
|482,505,728
|532,936,622
|-9.5%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|1,787,118
|1,915,143
|-6.7%
|2,094,463
|-14.7%
|1,929,586
|2,214,505
|-12.9%
|1,892,179
|2,089,948
|-9.5%
|TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted)
|Eur million
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change %
MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change %
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Change %
YTD
|Total Cash Market 1
|167,033.8
|172,859.8
|-3.4%
|164,607.9
|1.5%
|537,073
|577,652
|-7.0%
|2,089,090.9
|2,303,549.5
|-9.3%
|ADV Cash Market 1
|8,351.7
|8,231.4
|1.5%
|8,663.6
|-3.6%
|8,392
|9,026
|-7.0%
|8,192.5
|9,033.5
|-9.3%
|LISTINGS 4
|Number of Issuers on Equities
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change %
MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|December 2018
|Change %
|EURONEXT 2
|1,465
|1,471
|-0.4%
|1,497
|-2.1%
|1497
|-2.1%
|SMEs
|1,008
|1,018
|-1.0%
|1,044
|-3.4%
|1044
|-3.4%
|Number of Listed Securities
|Bonds
|47,544
|47,021
|1.1%
|42,632
|11.5%
|42,632
|11.5%
|ETFs
|1,240
|1,253
|-1.0%
|1,154
|7.5%
|1,154
|7.5%
|Funds
|6,190
|6,188
|0.0%
|6,641
|-6.8%
|6,641
|-6.8%
|EURONEXT
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change %
MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change %
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Change %
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|4
|5
|4
|15
|14
|46
|64
|Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|8
|2,015
|-99.6%
|9
|-7.4%
|3,341
|1,396
|139.4%
|5,112
|4,960
|3.1%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|8
|1,788
|-99.6%
|9
|-7.4%
|3,030
|1,325
|128.6%
|4,752
|4,738
|0.3%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|3,639
|1,677
|117.0%
|11,827
|-69.2%
|8,230
|36,045
|-77.2%
|34,152
|64,155
|-46.8%
|Bonds
|92,580
|114,103
|-18.9%
|94,912
|-2.5%
|313,211
|314,417
|-0.4%
|1,242,067
|1,008,408
|23.2%
|Total Money Raised 3
|96,227
|117,795
|-18.3%
|106,748
|-9.9%
|324,782
|351,858
|-7.7%
|1,281,330
|1,077,523
|18.9%
|of which SMEs
|CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market
|(mln of €)
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change %
MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change %
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Change %
YTD
|Nb New Listings
|3
|4
|4
|12
|12
|39
|57
|Money Raised New Listings
incl over allotment
|8
|189
|-95.8%
|9
|-7.4%
|553
|124
|347.3%
|977
|1,264
|-22.7%
|of which Money Raised New Listings
|8
|188
|-95.7%
|9
|-7.4%
|541
|122
|343.3%
|951
|1,232
|-22.8%
|Follow-ons on Equities
|1,012
|83
|1125.7%
|378
|167.7%
|2,092
|1,370
|52.8%
|5,536
|5,413
|2.3%
|Bonds
|75
|250
|-70.0%
|17
|346.2%
|540
|388
|39.3%
|1,010
|1,048
|-3.6%
|Total Money Raised 3
|1,095
|521
|109.9%
|403
|171.4%
|3,185
|1,881
|69.3%
|7,523
|7,725
|-2.6%
|1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
|2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
|3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
|4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated
|R : Revised
European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Dec-18
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Nb trading days
|20
|21
|19
|64
|64
|255
|255
|Volume (in lots)
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change % MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change %
|Jan 2019 till Dec 2019
|Jan 2018 till Dec 2018
|Change %
YTD
|Equity
|11,080,562
|10,185,785
|8.8%
|12,373,630
|-10.5%
|33,583,411
|37,804,598
|-11.2%
|136,623,161
|141,184,078
|-3.2%
|Index
|5,069,856
|4,436,300
|14.3%
|5,816,461
|-12.8%
|15,227,136
|17,719,111
|-14.1%
|61,340,160
|62,575,207
|-2.0%
|Futures
|3,414,960
|2,995,519
|14.0%
|3,962,009
|-13.8%
|10,352,272
|11,998,775
|-13.7%
|42,551,679
|42,608,909
|-0.1%
|Options
|1,654,896
|1,440,781
|14.9%
|1,854,452
|-10.8%
|4,874,864
|5,720,336
|-14.8%
|18,788,481
|19,966,298
|-5.9%
|Individual Equity
|6,010,706
|5,749,485
|4.5%
|6,557,169
|-8.3%
|18,356,275
|20,085,487
|-8.6%
|75,283,001
|78,608,871
|-4.2%
|Futures
|1,175,139
|182,492
|>500%
|571,095
|105.8%
|2,059,535
|761,302
|170.5%
|5,117,843
|1,807,309
|183.2%
|Options
|4,835,567
|5,566,993
|-13.1%
|5,986,074
|-19.2%
|16,296,740
|19,324,185
|-15.7%
|70,165,158
|76,801,562
|-8.6%
|Commodity
|930,310
|1,177,192
|-21.0%
|725,211
|28.3%
|3,468,381
|2,899,002
|19.6%
|13,572,084
|14,643,125
|-7.3%
|Futures
|875,488
|1,139,022
|-23.1%
|685,961
|27.6%
|3,314,857
|2,771,552
|19.6%
|12,704,393
|13,495,062
|-5.9%
|Options
|54,822
|38,170
|43.6%
|39,250
|39.7%
|153,524
|127,450
|20.5%
|867,691
|1,148,063
|-24.4%
|TM Derivatives
|349,581
|75,400
|363.6%
|189,118
|84.8%
|645,911
|365,130
|76.9%
|1,880,082
|2,918,474
|-35.6%
|Futures
|349,581
|75,300
|364.3%
|189,118
|84.8%
|645,811
|363,760
|77.5%
|1,878,512
|2,916,204
|-35.6%
|Options
|0
|100
|0
|100
|1,370
|-92.7%
|1,570
|2,270
|-30.8%
|Total Futures
|5,815,168
|4,392,333
|32.4%
|5,408,183
|7.5%
|16,372,475
|15,895,389
|3.0%
|62,252,427
|60,827,484
|2.3%
|Total Options
|6,545,285
|7,046,044
|-7.1%
|7,879,776
|-16.9%
|21,325,228
|25,173,341
|-15.3%
|89,822,900
|97,918,193
|-8.3%
|Total Euronext
|12,360,453
|11,438,377
|8.1%
|13,287,959
|-7.0%
|37,697,703
|41,068,730
|-8.2%
|152,075,327
|158,745,677
|-4.2%
|ADV (in lots)
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change % MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change %
|Jan 2019 till Dec 2019
|Jan 2018 till Dec 2018
|Change %
YTD
|Equity
|554,028
|485,037
|14.2%
|651,244
|-14.9%
|524,741
|590,697
|-11.2%
|535,777
|553,663
|-3.2%
|Index
|253,493
|211,252
|20.0%
|306,130
|-17.2%
|237,924
|276,861
|-14.1%
|240,550
|245,393
|-2.0%
|Futures
|170,748
|142,644
|19.7%
|208,527
|-18.1%
|161,754
|187,481
|-13.7%
|166,869
|167,094
|-0.1%
|Options
|82,745
|68,609
|20.6%
|97,603
|-15.2%
|76,170
|89,380
|-14.8%
|73,680
|78,299
|-5.9%
|Individual Equity
|300,535
|273,785
|9.8%
|345,114
|-12.9%
|286,817
|313,836
|-8.6%
|295,227
|308,270
|-4.2%
|Futures
|58,757
|8,690
|>500%
|30,058
|95.5%
|32,180
|11,895
|170.5%
|20,070
|7,087
|183.2%
|Options
|241,778
|265,095
|-8.8%
|315,057
|-23.3%
|254,637
|301,940
|-15.7%
|275,157
|301,183
|-8.6%
|Commodity
|46,516
|56,057
|-17.0%
|38,169
|21.9%
|54,193
|45,297
|19.6%
|53,224
|57,424
|-7.3%
|Futures
|43,774
|54,239
|-19.3%
|36,103
|21.2%
|51,795
|43,306
|19.6%
|49,821
|52,922
|-5.9%
|Options
|2,741
|1,818
|50.8%
|2,066
|32.7%
|2,399
|1,991
|20.5%
|3,403
|4,502
|-24.4%
|TM Derivatives
|17,479
|3,590
|386.8%
|9,954
|75.6%
|10,092
|5,705
|76.9%
|7,373
|11,445
|-35.6%
|Futures
|17,479
|3,586
|387.5%
|9,954
|75.6%
|10,091
|5,684
|77.5%
|7,367
|11,436
|-35.6%
|Options
|0
|5
|0
|2
|21
|-92.7%
|6
|9
|-30.8%
|Total Futures
|290,758
|209,159
|39.0%
|284,641
|2.1%
|255,820
|248,365
|3.0%
|244,127
|238,539
|2.3%
|Total Options
|327,264
|335,526
|-2.5%
|414,725
|-21.1%
|333,207
|393,333
|-15.3%
|352,247
|383,993
|-8.3%
|Total Euronext
|618,023
|544,685
|13.5%
|699,366
|-11.6%
|589,027
|641,699
|-8.2%
|596,374
|622,532
|-4.2%
|Open Interest
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change % MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Equity
|14,220,094
|20,272,389
|-29.9%
|14,387,351
|-1.2%
|Index
|1,476,162
|1,892,679
|-22.0%
|1,435,255
|2.9%
|Futures
|742,098
|795,813
|-6.7%
|621,315
|19.4%
|Options
|734,064
|1,096,866
|-33.1%
|813,940
|-9.8%
|Individual Equity
|12,743,932
|18,379,710
|-30.7%
|12,952,096
|-1.6%
|Futures
|1,476,899
|1,444,959
|2.2%
|342,836
|330.8%
|Options
|11,267,033
|16,934,751
|-33.5%
|12,609,260
|-10.6%
|Commodity
|691,879
|664,845
|4.1%
|685,411
|0.9%
|Futures
|532,143
|531,808
|0.1%
|476,723
|11.6%
|Options
|159,736
|133,037
|20.1%
|208,688
|-23.5%
|TM Derivatives
|342,098
|352,539
|-3.0%
|238,008
|43.7%
|Futures
|342,098
|352,439
|-2.9%
|237,038
|44.3%
|Options
|0
|100
|970
|Total Futures
|3,093,238
|3,125,019
|-1.0%
|1,677,912
|84.4%
|Total Options
|12,160,833
|18,164,754
|-33.1%
|13,632,858
|-10.8%
|Total Euronext
|15,254,071
|21,289,773
|-28.4%
|15,310,770
|-0.4%
|R : Revised
|Euronext FX 1
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Dec-18
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Nb trading days
|21
|21
|20
|65
|65
|259
|259
|Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted)
|Dec-19
|Nov-19
|Change %
MOM
|Dec-18
|Change % YOY
|Q4 2019
|Q4 2018
|Change %
|YTD 2019
|YTD 2018
|Change %
YTD
|Total Euronext FX Market
|332,999
|313,236
|6.3%
|382,232
|-12.9%
|1,075,434
|1,270,124
|-15.3%
|4,734,941
|5,216,112
|-9.2%
|ADV Euronext FX Market
|15,857
|14,916
|6.3%
|19,112
|-17.0%
|16,545
|19,540
|-15.3%
|18,282
|20,139
|-9.2%
|1 formerly known as FastMatch
1 Capital raised and Derivatives volumes figures have been revised for July 2019 for Oslo Børs activity.
