EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR DECEMBER 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 8 January 2020 Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2019. Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, below figures include all Oslo activity from July 2019 1(of which Fishpool in future commodity and OTC derivatives designated as Taylor Made).

 ¨Cash trading

In December 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,351 million, down -3.6% compared to December 2018 and up +1.5% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €208 million, down -21% compared to December 2018 and up +8% from the previous month. At the end of December 2019, 1,240 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

For the year 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,192.5 million (-9.3% compared to the year 2018).

 ¨Derivatives trading

In December 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 618,023 contracts, down -11.6% compared to December 2018 and up +13.5% compared to the previous month. In detail:

  • the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 253,493 contracts, down -17.2% compared to December 2018 and up 20% from the previous month,
  • the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 300,535 contracts, down -12.9% compared to December 2018 and up +9.8% from the previous month,
  • the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 46,516 contracts, up +21.9% compared to December 2018 and down -17.0% from the previous month,
  • the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 17,479 contracts, up +75.6% compared to December 2018 and up +386.8% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 596,374 contracts (-4.2% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 15,254,071 contracts (-0.4% compared to the end of December 2018).

 ¨FX spot trading

In December 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $15,857 million, down -17.0% compared to December 2018 and up +6.3% from the previous month.

For the year 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $18,282 million (-9.2% compared to the year 2018).

 ¨Listings

In December 2019, Euronext had four new listing of which Mare Nostrum on Euronext Growth that all together raised €8 million. In addition, €3.6 billion was raised in follow-on equity. A total of €92.6 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds of which €1,740 million of green bonds from BNP Paribas (€750 million), BPCE (€500 million), CNP Assurances (€250 million) and Nexity (€240 million).

European Cash Market Monthly Activity           
            
 Dec-19Nov-19 Dec-18 Q4 2019Q4 2018 YTD 2019YTD 2018
Nb trading days2021 19 6464 255255 
            
NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included)       
 Dec-19Nov-19Change %
MOM		Dec-18Change % YOYQ4 2019Q4 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 135,742,35640,218,002-11.1%39,794,802-10.2%123,493,494141,728,328-12.9%482,505,728532,936,622-9.5%
ADV Cash Market 11,787,1181,915,143-6.7%2,094,463-14.7%1,929,5862,214,505-12.9%1,892,1792,089,948-9.5%
            
            
TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted)         
Eur millionDec-19Nov-19Change %
MOM		Dec-18Change % YOYQ4 2019Q4 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Total Cash Market 1167,033.8172,859.8-3.4%164,607.91.5%537,073577,652-7.0%2,089,090.92,303,549.5-9.3%
ADV Cash Market 18,351.78,231.41.5%8,663.6-3.6%8,3929,026-7.0%8,192.59,033.5-9.3%
            
LISTINGS 4           
Number of Issuers on EquitiesDec-19Nov-19Change %
MOM		Dec-18Change % YOY   December 2018Change %  
            
EURONEXT 21,4651,471-0.4%1,497-2.1%   1497-2.1% 
SMEs1,0081,018-1.0%1,044-3.4%   1044-3.4% 
Number of Listed Securities           
Bonds47,54447,0211.1%42,63211.5%   42,63211.5% 
ETFs1,2401,253-1.0%1,1547.5%   1,1547.5% 
Funds6,1906,1880.0%6,641-6.8%   6,641-6.8% 
            
EURONEXT            
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market        
(mln of €)Dec-19Nov-19Change %
MOM		Dec-18Change % YOYQ4 2019Q4 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings45 4 1514 4664 
Money Raised New Listings
 incl over allotment		82,015-99.6%9-7.4%3,3411,396139.4%5,1124,9603.1%
of which Money Raised New Listings81,788-99.6%9-7.4%3,0301,325128.6%4,7524,7380.3%
Follow-ons on Equities3,6391,677117.0%11,827-69.2%8,23036,045-77.2%34,15264,155-46.8%
Bonds 92,580114,103-18.9%94,912-2.5%313,211314,417-0.4%1,242,0671,008,40823.2%
Total Money Raised 396,227117,795-18.3%106,748-9.9%324,782351,858-7.7%1,281,3301,077,52318.9%
            
            
of which SMEs           
CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market        
(mln of €)Dec-19Nov-19Change %
MOM		Dec-18Change % YOYQ4 2019Q4 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
Nb New Listings34 4 1212 3957 
Money Raised New Listings
 incl over allotment		8189-95.8%9-7.4%553124347.3%9771,264-22.7%
of which Money Raised New Listings8188-95.7%9-7.4%541122343.3%9511,232-22.8%
Follow-ons on Equities1,012831125.7%378167.7%2,0921,37052.8%5,5365,4132.3%
Bonds 75250-70.0%17346.2%54038839.3%1,0101,048-3.6%
Total Money Raised 31,095521109.9%403171.4%3,1851,88169.3%7,5237,725-2.6%
            
            
1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds…
2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access
3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers
4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn.  Comparable data has been restated
R : Revised           


European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity

 Dec-19Nov-19 Dec-18 Q4 2019Q4 2018 YTD 2019YTD 2018 
Nb trading days2021 19 6464 255255 
            
Volume (in lots)           
 Dec-19Nov-19Change % MOMDec-18Change % YOYQ4 2019Q4 2018Change % Jan 2019 till  Dec 2019Jan 2018 till Dec 2018Change %
YTD
Equity11,080,56210,185,7858.8%12,373,630-10.5%33,583,41137,804,598-11.2%136,623,161141,184,078-3.2%
            
Index5,069,8564,436,30014.3%5,816,461-12.8%15,227,13617,719,111-14.1%61,340,16062,575,207-2.0%
Futures3,414,9602,995,51914.0%3,962,009-13.8%10,352,27211,998,775-13.7%42,551,67942,608,909-0.1%
Options1,654,8961,440,78114.9%1,854,452-10.8%4,874,8645,720,336-14.8%18,788,48119,966,298-5.9%
            
Individual Equity6,010,7065,749,4854.5%6,557,169-8.3%18,356,27520,085,487-8.6%75,283,00178,608,871-4.2%
Futures1,175,139182,492>500%571,095105.8%2,059,535761,302170.5%5,117,8431,807,309183.2%
Options4,835,5675,566,993-13.1%5,986,074-19.2%16,296,74019,324,185-15.7%70,165,15876,801,562-8.6%
            
            
Commodity930,3101,177,192-21.0%725,21128.3%3,468,3812,899,00219.6%13,572,08414,643,125-7.3%
Futures875,4881,139,022-23.1%685,96127.6%3,314,8572,771,55219.6%12,704,39313,495,062-5.9%
Options54,82238,17043.6%39,25039.7%153,524127,45020.5%867,6911,148,063-24.4%
            
            
TM Derivatives349,58175,400363.6%189,11884.8%645,911365,13076.9%1,880,0822,918,474-35.6%
Futures349,58175,300364.3%189,11884.8%645,811363,76077.5%1,878,5122,916,204-35.6%
Options0100 0 1001,370-92.7%1,5702,270-30.8%
            
            
Total Futures5,815,1684,392,33332.4%5,408,1837.5%16,372,47515,895,3893.0%62,252,42760,827,4842.3%
Total Options6,545,2857,046,044-7.1%7,879,776-16.9%21,325,22825,173,341-15.3%89,822,90097,918,193-8.3%
            
Total Euronext12,360,45311,438,3778.1%13,287,959-7.0%37,697,70341,068,730-8.2%152,075,327158,745,677-4.2%
            
            
            
            
ADV (in lots)           
 Dec-19Nov-19Change % MOMDec-18Change % YOYQ4 2019Q4 2018Change % Jan 2019 till  Dec 2019Jan 2018 till Dec 2018Change %
YTD
Equity554,028485,03714.2%651,244-14.9%524,741590,697-11.2%535,777553,663-3.2%
            
Index253,493211,25220.0%306,130-17.2%237,924276,861-14.1%240,550245,393-2.0%
Futures170,748142,64419.7%208,527-18.1%161,754187,481-13.7%166,869167,094-0.1%
Options82,74568,60920.6%97,603-15.2%76,17089,380-14.8%73,68078,299-5.9%
            
Individual Equity300,535273,7859.8%345,114-12.9%286,817313,836-8.6%295,227308,270-4.2%
Futures58,7578,690>500%30,05895.5%32,18011,895170.5%20,0707,087183.2%
Options241,778265,095-8.8%315,057-23.3%254,637301,940-15.7%275,157301,183-8.6%
            
            
Commodity46,51656,057-17.0%38,16921.9%54,19345,29719.6%53,22457,424-7.3%
Futures43,77454,239-19.3%36,10321.2%51,79543,30619.6%49,82152,922-5.9%
Options2,7411,81850.8%2,06632.7%2,3991,99120.5%3,4034,502-24.4%
            
            
TM Derivatives17,4793,590386.8%9,95475.6%10,0925,70576.9%7,37311,445-35.6%
Futures17,4793,586387.5%9,95475.6%10,0915,68477.5%7,36711,436-35.6%
Options05 0 221-92.7%69-30.8%
            
            
Total Futures290,758209,15939.0%284,6412.1%255,820248,3653.0%244,127238,5392.3%
Total Options327,264335,526-2.5%414,725-21.1%333,207393,333-15.3%352,247383,993-8.3%
            
Total Euronext618,023544,68513.5%699,366-11.6%589,027641,699-8.2%596,374622,532-4.2%
            
            


Open Interest     
 Dec-19Nov-19Change % MOMDec-18Change % YOY
Equity14,220,09420,272,389-29.9%14,387,351-1.2%
      
Index1,476,1621,892,679-22.0%1,435,2552.9%
Futures742,098795,813-6.7%621,31519.4%
Options734,0641,096,866-33.1%813,940-9.8%
      
Individual Equity12,743,93218,379,710-30.7%12,952,096-1.6%
Futures1,476,8991,444,9592.2%342,836330.8%
Options11,267,03316,934,751-33.5%12,609,260-10.6%
      
      
Commodity691,879664,8454.1%685,4110.9%
Futures532,143531,8080.1%476,72311.6%
Options159,736133,03720.1%208,688-23.5%
      
      
TM Derivatives342,098352,539-3.0%238,00843.7%
Futures342,098352,439-2.9%237,03844.3%
Options0100 970 
      
      
Total Futures3,093,2383,125,019-1.0%1,677,91284.4%
Total Options12,160,83318,164,754-33.1%13,632,858-10.8%
      
Total Euronext15,254,07121,289,773-28.4%15,310,770-0.4%
      
      
R : Revised     


Euronext FX 1           
            
            
            
 Dec-19Nov-19 Dec-18 Q4 2019Q4 2018 YTD 2019YTD 2018 
Nb trading days2121 20 6565 259259 
            
Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted)       
 Dec-19Nov-19Change %
MOM		Dec-18Change % YOYQ4 2019Q4 2018Change % YTD 2019YTD 2018Change %
YTD
            
            
Total Euronext FX Market 332,999313,2366.3%382,232-12.9%1,075,4341,270,124-15.3%4,734,9415,216,112-9.2%
            
ADV Euronext FX Market 15,85714,9166.3%19,112-17.0%16,54519,540-15.3%18,28220,139-9.2%
            
            
1 formerly known as FastMatch          





1 Capital raised and Derivatives volumes figures have been revised for July 2019 for Oslo Børs activity.



