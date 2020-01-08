CONTACT - Media:



EURONEXT ANNOUNCES VOLUMES FOR DECEMBER 2019

Amsterdam, Brussels, Dublin, Lisbon, London, Oslo and Paris – 8 January 2020 – Euronext, the leading pan-European exchange in the Eurozone, today announced trading volumes for December 2019. Following the completion of the acquisition of Oslo Børs VPS, below figures include all Oslo activity from July 2019 1(of which Fishpool in future commodity and OTC derivatives designated as Taylor Made).

¨Cash trading

In December 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,351 million, down -3.6% compared to December 2018 and up +1.5% from the previous month.

The average daily transaction value on the ETF order book was €208 million, down -21% compared to December 2018 and up +8% from the previous month. At the end of December 2019, 1,240 ETFs were listed on Euronext compared to 1,150 at the end of December 2018.

For the year 2019, the average daily transaction value on the Euronext cash order book stood at €8,192.5 million (-9.3% compared to the year 2018).

¨Derivatives trading

In December 2019, the overall average daily volume on derivatives reached 618,023 contracts, down -11.6% compared to December 2018 and up +13.5% compared to the previous month. In detail:

the average daily volume on equity index derivatives reached 253,493 contracts, down -17.2% compared to December 2018 and up 20% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on individual equity derivatives reached 300,535 contracts, down -12.9% compared to December 2018 and up +9.8% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on commodity derivatives reached 46,516 contracts, up +21.9% compared to December 2018 and down -17.0% from the previous month,

the average daily volume on Taylor-Made derivatives reached 17,479 contracts, up +75.6% compared to December 2018 and up +386.8% from the previous month.

Year-to-date, the overall average daily volume on Euronext derivatives stood at 596,374 contracts (-4.2% compared to 2018 YTD) and the open interest was at 15,254,071 contracts (-0.4% compared to the end of December 2018).

¨FX spot trading

In December 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $15,857 million, down -17.0% compared to December 2018 and up +6.3% from the previous month.

For the year 2019, the average daily volume on the spot foreign exchange market of Euronext FX stood at $18,282 million (-9.2% compared to the year 2018).

¨Listings

In December 2019, Euronext had four new listing of which Mare Nostrum on Euronext Growth that all together raised €8 million. In addition, €3.6 billion was raised in follow-on equity. A total of €92.6 billion was raised on Euronext in bonds of which €1,740 million of green bonds from BNP Paribas (€750 million), BPCE (€500 million), CNP Assurances (€250 million) and Nexity (€240 million).

About Euronext

Euronext is the leading pan-European exchange, covering Belgium, France, Ireland, The Netherlands, Norway, Portugal and the UK. With close to 1,500 listed issuers worth €4.5 trillion in market capitalisation as of end December 2019, Euronext has an unmatched blue chip franchise that includes 26 issuers in the Morningstar® Eurozone 50 Index℠ and a strong diverse domestic and international client base. Euronext operates regulated and transparent equity and derivatives markets and is the largest centre for debt and funds listings in the world. Its total product offering includes Equities, FX, Exchange Traded Funds, Warrants & Certificates, Bonds, Derivatives, Commodities and Indices. Euronext also leverages its expertise in running markets by providing technology and managed services to third parties. In addition to its main regulated market, Euronext also operates Euronext GrowthTM and Euronext AccessTM, simplifying access to listing for SMEs. The Norwegian stock exchange and its clearing & settlement subsidiary, together operating as Oslo Børs VPS, joined Euronext on 17 June 2019.

For the latest news, find us on Twitter (twitter.com/euronext) and LinkedIn (linkedin.com/euronext).

European Cash Market Monthly Activity Dec-19 Nov-19 Dec-18 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 20 21 19 64 64 255 255 NUMBER OF TRANSACTIONS (Buy and sells) (reported trades included) Dec-19 Nov-19 Change %

MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 35,742,356 40,218,002 -11.1% 39,794,802 -10.2% 123,493,494 141,728,328 -12.9% 482,505,728 532,936,622 -9.5% ADV Cash Market 1 1,787,118 1,915,143 -6.7% 2,094,463 -14.7% 1,929,586 2,214,505 -12.9% 1,892,179 2,089,948 -9.5% TRANSACTION VALUE ( € million - Single counted) Eur million Dec-19 Nov-19 Change %

MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Cash Market 1 167,033.8 172,859.8 -3.4% 164,607.9 1.5% 537,073 577,652 -7.0% 2,089,090.9 2,303,549.5 -9.3% ADV Cash Market 1 8,351.7 8,231.4 1.5% 8,663.6 -3.6% 8,392 9,026 -7.0% 8,192.5 9,033.5 -9.3% LISTINGS 4 Number of Issuers on Equities Dec-19 Nov-19 Change %

MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY December 2018 Change % EURONEXT 2 1,465 1,471 -0.4% 1,497 -2.1% 1497 -2.1% SMEs 1,008 1,018 -1.0% 1,044 -3.4% 1044 -3.4% Number of Listed Securities Bonds 47,544 47,021 1.1% 42,632 11.5% 42,632 11.5% ETFs 1,240 1,253 -1.0% 1,154 7.5% 1,154 7.5% Funds 6,190 6,188 0.0% 6,641 -6.8% 6,641 -6.8% EURONEXT CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Dec-19 Nov-19 Change %

MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 4 5 4 15 14 46 64 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 8 2,015 -99.6% 9 -7.4% 3,341 1,396 139.4% 5,112 4,960 3.1% of which Money Raised New Listings 8 1,788 -99.6% 9 -7.4% 3,030 1,325 128.6% 4,752 4,738 0.3% Follow-ons on Equities 3,639 1,677 117.0% 11,827 -69.2% 8,230 36,045 -77.2% 34,152 64,155 -46.8% Bonds 92,580 114,103 -18.9% 94,912 -2.5% 313,211 314,417 -0.4% 1,242,067 1,008,408 23.2% Total Money Raised 3 96,227 117,795 -18.3% 106,748 -9.9% 324,782 351,858 -7.7% 1,281,330 1,077,523 18.9% of which SMEs CAPITAL RAISED on Equities on Primary and Secondary Market (mln of €) Dec-19 Nov-19 Change %

MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Nb New Listings 3 4 4 12 12 39 57 Money Raised New Listings

incl over allotment 8 189 -95.8% 9 -7.4% 553 124 347.3% 977 1,264 -22.7% of which Money Raised New Listings 8 188 -95.7% 9 -7.4% 541 122 343.3% 951 1,232 -22.8% Follow-ons on Equities 1,012 83 1125.7% 378 167.7% 2,092 1,370 52.8% 5,536 5,413 2.3% Bonds 75 250 -70.0% 17 346.2% 540 388 39.3% 1,010 1,048 -3.6% Total Money Raised 3 1,095 521 109.9% 403 171.4% 3,185 1,881 69.3% 7,523 7,725 -2.6% 1 Shares, warrants, ETFs, bonds… 2 Euronext, Euronext Growth and Euronext Access 3 Included New Listings incl over allotment, Follow-ons on Equities, Corporate Bonds on Euronext Listed Issuers 4 Since February 2019, those figures include Euronext Access to fully reflect the listing dynamics on Euronext markets. Are considered as SMEs companies with a market cap on Jan 1st or on 1st day of Listing below €1bn. Comparable data has been restated R : Revised





European Derivatives Market Monthly Activity

Dec-19 Nov-19 Dec-18 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 20 21 19 64 64 255 255 Volume (in lots) Dec-19 Nov-19 Change % MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % Jan 2019 till Dec 2019 Jan 2018 till Dec 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 11,080,562 10,185,785 8.8% 12,373,630 -10.5% 33,583,411 37,804,598 -11.2% 136,623,161 141,184,078 -3.2% Index 5,069,856 4,436,300 14.3% 5,816,461 -12.8% 15,227,136 17,719,111 -14.1% 61,340,160 62,575,207 -2.0% Futures 3,414,960 2,995,519 14.0% 3,962,009 -13.8% 10,352,272 11,998,775 -13.7% 42,551,679 42,608,909 -0.1% Options 1,654,896 1,440,781 14.9% 1,854,452 -10.8% 4,874,864 5,720,336 -14.8% 18,788,481 19,966,298 -5.9% Individual Equity 6,010,706 5,749,485 4.5% 6,557,169 -8.3% 18,356,275 20,085,487 -8.6% 75,283,001 78,608,871 -4.2% Futures 1,175,139 182,492 >500% 571,095 105.8% 2,059,535 761,302 170.5% 5,117,843 1,807,309 183.2% Options 4,835,567 5,566,993 -13.1% 5,986,074 -19.2% 16,296,740 19,324,185 -15.7% 70,165,158 76,801,562 -8.6% Commodity 930,310 1,177,192 -21.0% 725,211 28.3% 3,468,381 2,899,002 19.6% 13,572,084 14,643,125 -7.3% Futures 875,488 1,139,022 -23.1% 685,961 27.6% 3,314,857 2,771,552 19.6% 12,704,393 13,495,062 -5.9% Options 54,822 38,170 43.6% 39,250 39.7% 153,524 127,450 20.5% 867,691 1,148,063 -24.4% TM Derivatives 349,581 75,400 363.6% 189,118 84.8% 645,911 365,130 76.9% 1,880,082 2,918,474 -35.6% Futures 349,581 75,300 364.3% 189,118 84.8% 645,811 363,760 77.5% 1,878,512 2,916,204 -35.6% Options 0 100 0 100 1,370 -92.7% 1,570 2,270 -30.8% Total Futures 5,815,168 4,392,333 32.4% 5,408,183 7.5% 16,372,475 15,895,389 3.0% 62,252,427 60,827,484 2.3% Total Options 6,545,285 7,046,044 -7.1% 7,879,776 -16.9% 21,325,228 25,173,341 -15.3% 89,822,900 97,918,193 -8.3% Total Euronext 12,360,453 11,438,377 8.1% 13,287,959 -7.0% 37,697,703 41,068,730 -8.2% 152,075,327 158,745,677 -4.2% ADV (in lots) Dec-19 Nov-19 Change % MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % Jan 2019 till Dec 2019 Jan 2018 till Dec 2018 Change %

YTD Equity 554,028 485,037 14.2% 651,244 -14.9% 524,741 590,697 -11.2% 535,777 553,663 -3.2% Index 253,493 211,252 20.0% 306,130 -17.2% 237,924 276,861 -14.1% 240,550 245,393 -2.0% Futures 170,748 142,644 19.7% 208,527 -18.1% 161,754 187,481 -13.7% 166,869 167,094 -0.1% Options 82,745 68,609 20.6% 97,603 -15.2% 76,170 89,380 -14.8% 73,680 78,299 -5.9% Individual Equity 300,535 273,785 9.8% 345,114 -12.9% 286,817 313,836 -8.6% 295,227 308,270 -4.2% Futures 58,757 8,690 >500% 30,058 95.5% 32,180 11,895 170.5% 20,070 7,087 183.2% Options 241,778 265,095 -8.8% 315,057 -23.3% 254,637 301,940 -15.7% 275,157 301,183 -8.6% Commodity 46,516 56,057 -17.0% 38,169 21.9% 54,193 45,297 19.6% 53,224 57,424 -7.3% Futures 43,774 54,239 -19.3% 36,103 21.2% 51,795 43,306 19.6% 49,821 52,922 -5.9% Options 2,741 1,818 50.8% 2,066 32.7% 2,399 1,991 20.5% 3,403 4,502 -24.4% TM Derivatives 17,479 3,590 386.8% 9,954 75.6% 10,092 5,705 76.9% 7,373 11,445 -35.6% Futures 17,479 3,586 387.5% 9,954 75.6% 10,091 5,684 77.5% 7,367 11,436 -35.6% Options 0 5 0 2 21 -92.7% 6 9 -30.8% Total Futures 290,758 209,159 39.0% 284,641 2.1% 255,820 248,365 3.0% 244,127 238,539 2.3% Total Options 327,264 335,526 -2.5% 414,725 -21.1% 333,207 393,333 -15.3% 352,247 383,993 -8.3% Total Euronext 618,023 544,685 13.5% 699,366 -11.6% 589,027 641,699 -8.2% 596,374 622,532 -4.2%





Open Interest Dec-19 Nov-19 Change % MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Equity 14,220,094 20,272,389 -29.9% 14,387,351 -1.2% Index 1,476,162 1,892,679 -22.0% 1,435,255 2.9% Futures 742,098 795,813 -6.7% 621,315 19.4% Options 734,064 1,096,866 -33.1% 813,940 -9.8% Individual Equity 12,743,932 18,379,710 -30.7% 12,952,096 -1.6% Futures 1,476,899 1,444,959 2.2% 342,836 330.8% Options 11,267,033 16,934,751 -33.5% 12,609,260 -10.6% Commodity 691,879 664,845 4.1% 685,411 0.9% Futures 532,143 531,808 0.1% 476,723 11.6% Options 159,736 133,037 20.1% 208,688 -23.5% TM Derivatives 342,098 352,539 -3.0% 238,008 43.7% Futures 342,098 352,439 -2.9% 237,038 44.3% Options 0 100 970 Total Futures 3,093,238 3,125,019 -1.0% 1,677,912 84.4% Total Options 12,160,833 18,164,754 -33.1% 13,632,858 -10.8% Total Euronext 15,254,071 21,289,773 -28.4% 15,310,770 -0.4% R : Revised





Euronext FX 1 Dec-19 Nov-19 Dec-18 Q4 2019 Q4 2018 YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Nb trading days 21 21 20 65 65 259 259 Euronext FX Volume (in USD millions, single counted) Dec-19 Nov-19 Change %

MOM Dec-18 Change % YOY Q4 2019 Q4 2018 Change % YTD 2019 YTD 2018 Change %

YTD Total Euronext FX Market 332,999 313,236 6.3% 382,232 -12.9% 1,075,434 1,270,124 -15.3% 4,734,941 5,216,112 -9.2% ADV Euronext FX Market 15,857 14,916 6.3% 19,112 -17.0% 16,545 19,540 -15.3% 18,282 20,139 -9.2% 1 formerly known as FastMatch













1 Capital raised and Derivatives volumes figures have been revised for July 2019 for Oslo Børs activity.







