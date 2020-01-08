Toronto, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Seneca has signed a memorandum of understanding with Northeastern University that will allow Seneca students in the Clinical Research and Pharmaceutical Regulatory Affairs & Quality Operations graduate certificate programs to receive 12 credits towards a master’s degree at Northeastern upon admission to its Regulatory Affairs for Drugs, Biologics, and Medical Devices program.

Taking advantage of Northeastern’s flexible program delivery — with the option to study fully online or during the evening at Northeastern’s downtown Toronto campus — Seneca graduates will be able to pursue their degree while working full time in their respective fields.

“We are delighted to partner with an institution of Northeastern University’s calibre and to create more pathways for our students,” said Ranjan Bhattacharya, Dean of Seneca’s Faculty of Applied Science & Engineering Technology. “Through this partnership, our graduates can pursue higher learning while still making their mark in their new professions.”

The new agreement builds on a previous partnership with Northeastern University that gives advanced standing to students in Seneca’s Honours Bachelor of Technology – Informatics & Security degree program to pursue the Master of Science in Cybersecurity program at the university.

“We are glad to partner with Seneca to offer their graduate certificate students the opportunity to complete a master’s degree in regulatory affairs at Northeastern University at our Toronto campus. As the practice of regulatory affairs roles becomes increasingly scientific and technical in nature, and integrated with strategic decision-making within organizations, the demand for skilled professionals is in high demand. Northeastern’s global campus network, in combination with our focus on lifelong and experiential learning creates an exciting pathway for Seneca graduates,” said Aliza Lakhani, Regional CEO & Dean, Northeastern University — Toronto.

About Seneca

Combining career and professional skills training with theoretical knowledge, Seneca provides a polytechnic education to 30,000 full-time and 60,000 part-time students. With campuses in Toronto, York Region and Peterborough and education partners around the world, Seneca offers degrees, graduate certificates, diplomas and certificates in more than 300 full-time, part-time and online programs. Seneca’s credentials are renowned for their quality and respected by employers. Co-op and work placements, applied research projects, entrepreneurial opportunities and the latest technology ensure that Seneca graduates are highly skilled and ready to work.

About Northeastern University

Founded in 1898, Northeastern is a global research university and the recognized leader in experience-powered lifelong learning. Our world-renowned experiential approach empowers our students, faculty, alumni, and partners to create impact far beyond the confines of discipline, degree, and campus.

Our locations — in Boston; the Massachusetts communities of Burlington and Nahant; Charlotte, North Carolina; London; the San Francisco Bay Area; Seattle; Toronto; and Vancouver — are nodes in our growing global university system. Through this network, we expand opportunities for flexible, student-centered learning and collaborative, solutions-focused research.

Northeastern’s comprehensive array of undergraduate and graduate programs — in on-campus, online, and hybrid formats — lead to degrees through the doctorate in nine colleges and schools. Among these, we offer more than 140 multidisciplinary majors and degrees designed to prepare students for purposeful lives and careers.

Amar Shah Seneca College 416-491-5050 ext. 77567 amar.shah@senecacollege.ca