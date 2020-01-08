NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DoubleVerify ("DV"), a leading software platform for digital media measurement, data and analytics, today announced the launch of Authentic Performance®, the first data solution in the market to provide predictive data expected to drive campaign performance – from the impact of an ad’s presentation to key dimensions of consumer engagement. A number of DV customers, including global CPG brand Mondelez, currently are using Authentic Performance in beta to evaluate and optimize the performance of their campaigns.



Authentic Performance® can analyze over 50 data points on the exposure of a digital ad and consumer’s engagement with a digital ad and device – in real time. For exposure, Authentic Performance® can evaluate an ad’s entire presentation, quantifying its intensity and prominence through metrics that include viewable time, share of screen, video presentation, audibility, and more. For engagement, Authentic Performance® can analyze key user-initiated events that occur at the device or ad level, including user touches, screen orientation, video playback, and audio control interactions.

“Authentic Performance® addresses a brand’s dilemma in performance measurement and actionability,” said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DoubleVerify. “Current tools are either fast but simplistic – with metrics like viewability and click-through rate (CTR); or they’re sophisticated but slow – with data reported post-campaign. Authentic Performance® is designed to provide predictive data that are correlated with digital advertising effectiveness, in real time – giving global brands clarity and confidence in their digital investment.”

As digital ad spend increases, Authentic Performance® can help advertisers maximize ROI and drive real business outcomes, pinpointing underperforming areas of an ad at the impression source and making it possible to predict the propensity of a campaign to perform.

The launch of Authentic Performance® builds on DV’s Authentic Impression®, a proprietary, MRC-accredited metric that provides advertisers with a definitive measure of digital media quality and effectiveness. The Authentic Impression® ensures that a digital ad was delivered in a brand-safe environment, fully viewable, by a real person and in the right geography. As a natural evolution, Authentic Performance® overlays key performance measures onto Authentic Impression® delivery, enabling brands to optimize their digital strategies in real time.