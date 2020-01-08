NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global natural language processing (NLP) market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.0% during the forecast period with its market size predicted to reach USD 23.0 billion by 2024. Globally, natural language processing (NLP) industry players are leveraging market growth through product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, and geographic expansion.
Get a free copy of sample report: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/natural-language-processing-nlp-market/request-sample
Machine Translation category held largest share in the natural language processing (NLP) market in 2018
Based on application, the natural language processing (NLP) market is segmented into information extraction, question answering, machine translation, automatic summarization, sentiment analysis text processing, and others. Among these segments, machine translation category held largest share in the market in 2018, owing to the increasing demand in organizations for solutions that can facilitate translation of text into multiple languages.
Based on industry, the natural language processing (NLP) market is segmented into BFSI, healthcare, retail and ecommerce, manufacturing, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, it & telecommunication, and others. Among these segments, BFSI category held largest share in the market in 2018.
Explore key industry insights in 114 tables and 50 figures from the 193 pages of report, “Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024 - Insights by Type (Statistical, Rule-Based, Hybrid), by Deployment Type (Cloud, On-Premises), by Component (Solutions, Services) by Organization Size (Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises, Large Enterprises) by Application (Information Extraction, Question Answering, Machine Translation, Automatic Summarization, Sentiment Analysis Text Processing, Others), by Industry (BFSI, Healthcare, Retail and Ecommerce, Manufacturing, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, IT & Telecommunication, Others)”
Geography Insight
Geographically, North America has accounted for the largest share in natural language processing (NLP) market, globally and is predicted to grow significantly during the forecast period. The growth of this market is attributed towards the rising demand for enhanced customer experience, increasing number of investments related to integration of machine learning and NLP, rapid technological advancements, and continuous focus of government on spending in AI-based technologies in the region.
Competitive Insight
Some of the key players operating in the global natural language processing (NLP) market are 3M Company, Apple Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Verint Systems Inc., AWS Inc, Dolbey Systems Inc., Genpact Ltd., Alphabet Inc., SAS Institute Inc., International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Company.
Do you have any specific research requirement? Ask for customization: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/natural-language-processing-nlp-market/customize-report
Key Takeaway from the Report:
The Report Offers:
Benefits of Report Purchase from VynZ:
Detailed Research
We provide accurate data and in-depth analysis with all-inclusive coverage.
Robust Research Methodology
Robust research methodology and data triangulation to ensure high quality report.
Analyst Support
24*7 analyst support – Pre and post purchase of the report as well as during the project tenure.
Sales Support
24*7 sales support – Hassle free delivery of the report and quick response and support by sales team.
Free Customization
20% post purchase free customization to meet your requirements.
Customer Satisfaction
We claim full customer satisfaction as our core values lie in building long term relationship.
Security
High level of data security and confidentiality of your information.
The report provides the market value for the base year 2018 and a yearly forecast till 2024 in terms of revenue (USD Million). The report segments the global natural language processing (NLP) market on the basis of type, deployment type, component, organization size, application, industry and region.
Global Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market Coverage
Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
Deployment Type Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
Component Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
Organization Size Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
Application Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
Industry Insight and Forecast 2014-2024
Geographical Segmentation
Natural Language Processing (NLP) Market by Region
North America
Europe
Asia-Pacific (APAC)
Rest of the World (RoW)
More from VynZ Research:
Global Product Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The global product analytics market is projected to reach USD 39.6 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 18.7% during the forecast period. Rising social media usage in the world, rapid increase in the number of smartphones, and increasing number of mobile application users, propelling the growth of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global product analytics market are Google LLC, Teradata, Adobe Systems Incorporated, Salesforce.com Inc., SAP SE, IBM Corporation, Atlassian, Amplitude, Piwik PRO, Oracle Corporation, Mixpanel, and Plytix.
Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/product-analytics-market
Global Speech Analytics Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The global speech analytics market is projected to reach USD 2,963.5 million by 2024, registering a CAGR of 19.2% during the forecast period. Growing significance for real-time speech analytics solutions, and increasing demand for speech analytics solutions to cater growing BPO sector, propelling the growth of the market. Some of the key players operating in the global speech analytics market are Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company, Calabrio Inc., Clarabridge Inc., NICE Ltd., Verint Systems Inc., CallMiner Inc., Genesys Telecommunications Laboratories Inc., Avaya Holdings Corporation, Aspect Software Inc., Zoom International, and Castel Communications.
Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/speech-analytics-market
Global Video Streaming Market Analysis and Forecast to 2024
The global video streaming market is projected to reach USD 687.2 billion by 2024, registering a CAGR of 18.8% during the forecast period. Increasing demand of video streaming on mobile devices, rising internet penetration across the world, and increasing the growth of video streaming services in the developing economies, propelling the growth of the market.
Explore more at: https://www.vynzresearch.com/ict-media/video-streaming-market
About VynZ Research
VynZ Research is a market research firm offering research, analytics, and consulting services on business strategies. The company focuses on providing valuable insights on various technology verticals such as Chemicals, Automotive, Transportation, Energy, Consumer Durables, Healthcare, ICT and other emerging technologies. VynZ Research assists enterprises to take strategic decisions for helping their businesses to grow. The reports developed by VynZ are based on market facts that include comprehensive analysis and quantification of market drivers, industry dynamics, opportunities, challenges, threats, market shares and anticipated new trends & technologies arising across wide range of industries.
Contact Us:
VynZ Research
Call: +91-996-028-8381
Toll Free (U.S. and Canada): +1-888-253-3960
Email: enquiry@vynzresearch.com
Web: https://www.vynzresearch.com
VynZ Research
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
vynzresearch_logo.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: