PRINCETON, N.J., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KBP BioSciences, a clinical stage biotechnology company dedicated to research, development and commercialization of innovative medicines for the global market, today announced that Thijs Spoor, Chief Executive Officer, will present at the Biotech Showcase, being held January 13-15, 2020 in San Francisco.



Details of Mr. Spoor’s presentation follow:

Date: Tuesday, January 14, 2020

Time: 10:15 a.m. PST (1:15 p.m. EST)

Room: Franciscan C (Ballroom Level)

Venue: Hilton San Francisco Union Square, 333 O’Farrell Street, San Francisco

About KBP BioSciences

KBP BioSciences is a global, clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of new chemical entities with known mechanisms of action targeting underserved patient populations. Headquartered in Princeton, NJ, KBP Biosciences has strong capabilities from Discovery and CMC through global clinical development and registration. The Company principally devotes its resources to three therapeutic areas including: major organ protection, inflammation & autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives.

The Company’s lead program, KBP-5074, a non-steroidal MRA discovered and developed by KBP, is currently in a global Phase 2b clinical trial for patients with uncontrolled hypertension in moderate and severe Chronic Kidney Disease patients. KBP is also developing KBP-7072, a phase 2 ready third generation aminomethylcycline for the treatment of multiple strains of drug resistant infections with high activity against certain key pathogens.

KBP has built a proprietary R&D platform aimed at discovery and development of global first-in-class compounds. The platform consists of a compound library which is the basis of new compound discovery, a bacterium library aimed at multi-drug resistant bacteria, and an in vivo pharmacology platform for screening and testing new compounds. KBP Biosciences is actively seeking to identify additional promising therapeutic opportunities and further develop its product portfolio.

