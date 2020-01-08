LAS VEGAS, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baldwin® Hardware , a leading brand of the Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI) division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB), is taking luxury tech to the next level with TouchScreen featuring Z-Wave Technology. CES attendees can now experience a strikingly beautiful smart lock that stuns on the front door and integrates with the smart home through Amazon Alexa when connected to SmartThings, Wink or similar Smart Home Hub.



“We are living in a connected world and expect our smart homes to operate through the ease of an app,” said PJ Rosch, senior brand manager for Baldwin Hardware. “With Baldwin TouchScreen featuring Z-Wave technology, our customers have the best of both worlds. A beautiful, secure lock that is conveniently controlled through their phone.”



Experience TouchScreen with Z-Wave at Baldwin booth #42137 while playing ‘Keyless in Vegas’ and the ‘Locked up in Vegas’ Boomerang photobooth, for a chance to win one $1000 grand prize at the end of the show or $100 gift cards several times a day throughout the show. In addition, the Baldwin Evolved and TouchScreen smart lock technology handlesets and deadbolts will be on display at the Baldwin booth.

Baldwin TouchScreen

Beautifully Baldwin, this new offering combines SecureScreen technology with bold Baldwin design to create a simple electronic solution. Activate the screen with your fingertips and enter a four- to eight-digit code for easy unlocking. Additionally, the one-touch locking capability provides for quick departures requiring no key or code to lock the door. Paired with Z-Wave Technology, it easily works with Amazon Alexa when connected to SmartThings, Wink or similar Smart Home Hub. Use your phone to monitor smart lock status, check history and remotely lock and unlock your home.

In true Baldwin fashion, the new Touchscreen with Z-Wave is available in two deadbolt styles (Minneapolis and Boulder), as well as three handleset styles (Minneapolis, Boulder and Canterbury) in 17 finishes for a signature look. With a personalized code, you can enter easily enter your home with the convenience of keyless entry and the back-lit keypad provides increased visibility. It features patented SecureScreen™ technology to prevent code detection from fingerprints on the touchscreen and is easy to install, program and use.

TouchScreen with Z-Wave Technology is the latest offering in Baldwin’s ever-expanding, technologically advanced secure solutions portfolio. Baldwin consumers now have the best of both worlds: luxurious, solid-brass designs in a beautiful electronic solution. Unlock the future of security with Baldwin.

Baldwin Evolved

The evolution of luxury hardware, Evolved is Baldwin’s iconic electronic offering. It exceeds the architectural standards of Baldwin customers with its handcrafted design and allows users to easily lock and unlock doors via Touch-to-Open Technology and their smartphone using the Kevo mobile app. The easy-to-use app provides eKeys for remote access, real-time access history and remote unlocking abilities.

While maintaining beautiful aesthetics, Evolved’s streamlined design easily conceals the technology in a smart, sleek interior design that is 60 percent smaller than other electronic products on the market. By leveraging Bluetooth technology, Evolved offers an easy Touch-to-open™ solution in 19 handleset styles and three deadbolts. Choose from 17 Baldwin finishes for a customizable look. Smart technology meets bold design with Baldwin Evolved.

To learn more about Baldwin Hardware and its portfolio of products, please visit www.baldwinhardware.com .

ABOUT BALDWIN

Baldwin is part of Hardware & Home Improvement (HHI), a major manufacturer and supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and plumbing with a portfolio of renowned brands, including Kwikset®, Weiser®, Baldwin®, National Hardware®, Stanley®, Pfister™ and EZSET®. HHI is a leader in its key markets with #1 positions in U.S. residential locksets (Kwikset), Canada residential locksets (Weiser), U.S. luxury locksets (Baldwin), and U.S. builders’ hardware (Stanley-National Hardware), and #3 in U.S. retail plumbing (Pfister). Headquartered in Orange County, California, HHI has a global sales force and operates manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico and Asia.

HHI is a division of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: SPB). Spectrum Brands is a global, diversified consumer products company and a leading supplier of residential locksets, residential builders’ hardware and plumbing, shaving and grooming products, personal care products, small household appliances, specialty pet supplies, lawn and garden and home pest control products, and personal insect repellents. Spectrum Brands employs over 13,000 employees worldwide and sells to the top 25 global retailers with products in more than one million stores.