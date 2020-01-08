NEWARK, Calif., Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (“SMART” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: SGH), parent company of SMART Modular Technologies, Inc., today announced that it will participate in the following investor event:



Event: 22nd Annual Needham Growth Conference

Date: January 14, 2020

Location: Lotte New York Palace Hotel

About SMART Global Holdings

The SMART lines of business are leading designers and manufacturers of electronic products focused on memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and OEM sales channels. Customers rely on SMART as a strategic supplier with top tier customer service, product quality, and technical support with engineering, sales, manufacturing, supply chain and logistics capabilities worldwide. The company targets customers in markets such as communications, storage, networking, mobile, industrial automation, industrial internet of things, government, military, edge computing and high performance computing. SMART operates in three primary product areas: specialty memory products, Brazil products and specialty compute and storage solutions.

