NEW YORK, Jan. 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (Nasdaq:VIRT), a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announces the launch of its second annual Women’s Winternship in New York City. Designed for sophomore level college students, the Winternship is a one-week program aimed at introducing students to a career path in financial services through group projects that challenge and inspire while showcasing various roles at Virtu.
“The Women’s Winternship is a wonderful opportunity to identify aspiring talent and continue building a strong and diverse pipeline of candidates in our growing workforce. I’m very impressed with this year’s class, which includes women from a variety of disciplines, from Chemical Engineering to Economics,” said Doug Cifu, Chief Executive Officer of Virtu Financial. “As with our summer internship, the Winternship curriculum is designed and lead by Virtu instructors who are experts in their respective fields. These leaders have built a rigorous and engaging program with projects that demonstrate the exciting work we do here at Virtu and the positive impact that talented young professionals can have by leveraging technology in the financial services industry.”
The Winternship instructors include:
The program is a memorable and rewarding experience that allows women to network and build relationships through group project work and fun offsite activities in the heart of New York City. The Winternship emphasizes one of Virtu’s core philosophies: collaboration. The students work together in small teams to present their findings in a final capstone project.
Virtu believes in diversity of thought that can only be achieved by attracting talent from all backgrounds. The Winternship program is an enriching experience that helps students build the foundation needed to launch a career in financial services. Virtu is honored to help them begin their journey.
Please visit our Careers page at www.virtu.com/careers
About Virtu:
Virtu is a leading financial services firm that leverages cutting-edge technology to provide execution services and data, analytics and connectivity products to its clients and deliver liquidity to the global markets. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu’s product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu’s integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.
Contact:
Investor Relations
Deborah Belevan
investor_relations@virtu.com
Media Relations
Andrew Smith
media@virtu.com
Virtu Financial, LLC
New York, New York, UNITED STATES
Virtu Logo Horiz Color Navy Txt RGB.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: